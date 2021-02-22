5 people having a worse Monday than you.

5. Donald Trump, because the Supreme Court denied his final attempt to block the release of his financial records.

That's why his hair is so big: it's full of secrets. Shutterstock

If you've been alive for the past four years (and if not, you're a very impressive toddler to have found this website), you're likely to believe that Donald Trump has a magnetic force field around him that repels any and all legal trouble. That might change, however, because he is no longer protected by presidential immunity, and the Supreme Court just delivered a blow to his years-long attempt to keep his financial records hidden from prosecutors in New York.

This means that a grand jury convened by the Manhattan DA will soon get ~the tea~ from Trump's accountants. It remains unclear just what possible crimes are being investigated, but according to The New York Times, "court filings by prosecutors suggested that they are also investigating potential crimes like tax and insurance fraud."