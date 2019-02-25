5 people having a worse Monday than you.

Advertising

5. Glenn Close, because she lost the Oscar for the seventh time. Shutterstock Last night's Academy Awards were a mixed bag. For every history-making Black Panther or Spike Lee win, there was a Green Book win to remind us of just how old and lame the people who make up the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is. Not all old people triumphed, however. Among the few surprises of the night came along when Glenn Close lost the Oscar for the seventh time, keeping her title as The Most Nominated Actress Without A Win. While indisputably a talented actor, she didn't really do a good job hiding her disappointment when Queen Olivia Colman was awarded the statuette. ABC Despite losing best actress, Close did grab what really matters: the attention of the meme-makers. Close was serving face when she spotted Melissa McCarthy and Billy Porter in his tuxedo gown. It's not clear whether she was making eyes at Porter or McCarthy, but she was definitely making eyes at somebody.

Advertising

when u see Melissa McCarthy across a red carpet pic.twitter.com/obKHplPOSx — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) February 25, 2019 When he comes around with an ass like that pic.twitter.com/QCBvgsIyKe — Tony Cordiliko (@FierceMajeure) February 25, 2019 My favorite Oscars moment is and always will be Glenn Close studying Billy Porter and coming to a clear conclusion. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/tWW529seT2 — Jamie B. Golden (@jamiebgolden) February 25, 2019 The real Oscar win is the memes we've made along the way.

Advertising

4. Donald Trump, because he's being sued for sexual harassment. Again. Getty It's easy to forget in the midst of authoritarian power-grabs and racist tweets that Donald Trump is also an alleged serial sexual harasser. Today, former campaign staffer Alva Johnson filed a federal suit against President Grab Them By The Pussy for allegedly grabbing her and kissing her without her consent. The incident allegedly happened on August 24th, 2016, as Trump exited an RV outside a rally in Tampa, Florida. Johnson says that she turned her head and Trump "grabbed her hand and leaned in to kiss her on the lips." The Post verified that she told four people soon after the incident, and consulted a lawyer who refused to take her case. The White House has denied it, as have two people who Johnson said were present at the time of the assault.

Advertising

"I immediately felt violated because I wasn’t expecting it or wanting it," she told The Post. "I can still see his lips coming straight for my face." In 2005, Trump said on the now-notorious Access Hollywood tape, "You know I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything." Johnson's story certainly sounds like something Donald Trump would do, according to Donald Trump.

Advertising

3. Dr. Don Shirley's family, because "symphony of lies" Green Book won best picture, and the people were dicks about it. Universal Pictures, Wikimedia Commons Last night, Green Book walked away with three Oscars (including best picture), and millions of tweets asking how the hell just happened. In the Academy Award-winning film, Viggo Mortenson stars as Tony "Lip" Vallelonga, a racist Italian-American New Yorker and Joey Tribbiani on Steroids who drives black, queer musical genius Dr. Donald Waldridge Shirley around the Jim Crow South. The Italian guy teaches the back pianist about black music and fried chicken. Really.

Advertising

Last December, Shadow and Act reported how Dr. Shirley's family is disgusted with the film, and weren't consulted at any point during production. Carol Shirley Kimble, a niece of Dr. Shirley's, left a message to the producers explaining how she was hurt by the film. "There was no due diligence done to afford my family and my deceased uncle the respect of properly representing him, his legacy, his worth and the excellence in which he operated and the excellence in which he lived," she said. "It’s once again a depiction of a white man’s version of a black man’s life. My uncle was an incredibly proud man and an incredibly accomplished man, as are the majority of people in my family. and to depict him as less than, and to depict him and take away from him and make the story about a hero of a white man for this incredibly accomplished black man is insulting at best."

Advertising

For his part, Mahershala Ali, who played Dr. Shirley and won his second Oscar for the role, apologized to the family after learning that they were upset. He was also the only Green Book winner to thank the man the movie is supposed to be about. "I want to thank [Dr. Shirley] for his passion and virtuosity and the dignity he carried himself with that inspired me everyday," he said. See Mahershala Ali's full #Oscars speech. pic.twitter.com/l9mGVvt7Rk — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 25, 2019 Asked about the family's response, screenwriter (and Lip's son) Nick Vallelonga said that he "didn't even know" that Shirley's family existed, and that he was "personally not allowed" to speak to them, per Shirley's wishes.

Advertising

Backstage at the #Oscars, #GreenBook's Nick Vallelonga says Don Shirley asked him not to reach out to the Shirley family: "I didn't even know they really existed until after we were making the film." https://t.co/ZuoOGuBHmV pic.twitter.com/N3gOfXcmFi — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 25, 2019 Now that's a spicy meatball. Giphy 2. R. Kelly, because he's in jail. Finally. Chicago Police Department

Advertising

On Friday, authorities in Chicago charged R. Kelly with 10 counts of aggravated criminal abuse involving four alleged victims, three of whom were minors. As of today, he's still sitting in jail. A bond-court judge set bail at $1 million on Saturday, and R. Kelly is required to pay 10 percent of it before he can released while awaiting trial. R. Kelly's lawyer said that there have been complications getting the money, and that the "Ignition" remixer is "not wealthy" despite all of his successful songs. The Evening Standard reports that one of the conditions of release is that Kelly "must not have contact with females under 18."

Advertising

Looking forward to when this criminal creepazoid is locked up for good! 1. The cop suspended for letting shoplifters make out in his car. Shutterstock All the police brutality and THIS is what the department decided to get serious about? A couple got kinky with handcuffs on a romantic evening last summer. The problem, however, is that their love-nest was the backseat of a police car. According to The Washington Post, Florida Couple Zachery Moellendick and Krista Leigh were arrested for shoplifting, and on their journey to the station, songs like Bruno Mars' "Just the Way You Are" and Barry White's "Can't Get Enough of Your Love" got them in the mood.

Advertising

Officer Doug McNeal's body camera "was fixed beneath his car’s rearview mirror and trained on the back seat, filming the couple as they kissed, fondled each other and smoked a cigarette." The footage was then used in a porno in an internal investigation against McNeal and he got a 20-day suspension from the Fort Pierce Police Department. While that might seem like a harsh punishment for letting people make out, the consequences for c*ckblocking would have been way worse.