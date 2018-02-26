5 people having a worse Monday than you.

Advertising

Trying to figure out what part of this is inappropriate. She works for the taxpayers, says she focuses on women’s issues, was at the interview because she went to the Olympics to represent the USA, is an adult, and has spoken publicly about accusations against others. https://t.co/7GqrFRe8oH — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 26, 2018 either Ivanka Trump is a senior White House official and representative of the United States—and thus these questions are completely appropriate—or she's just the president's kid, in which case, get her out of the White House. https://t.co/pwAvRHYenU — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) February 26, 2018 Ivanka in short pic.twitter.com/zk37506n39 — Jia Tolentino (@jiatolentino) February 26, 2018 Every day it becomes increasingly clearer that Tiffany is The Smart One.

4. Bachelor villain Krystal, because she got hit with footage that was even too terrible for the terrible show. ABC With a voice that causes dogs to gather and a face that says "Do you know who my father is?", Krystal was the ultimate villain on this season of The Bachelor. Last night's pre-finale "Women Tell All" special was really about the one woman. The Bachelor turned into a roast of Krystal as fellow ex-contestant Caroline called her a "sociopath," and accused her of calling them the C-word.

The show then aired previously unseen footage of Krystal on hot mic in the bathroom, ripping bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. "Did I mention my life is amazing and awesome? And it’s all on hold for what? Some needle d—k? I’m sorry, I date men. Not little fancy-pants," she said. Watch it here.

3. The American tourist who got caught with a severed head in his suitcase. giphy The BBC reported that an American tourist in Osaka, Japan has been taken into police custody after a women's head was found in the apartment he's renting. "Police believe the head, which was found in a suitcase, belongs to a Japanese woman who was last seen on CCTV footage walking with the suspect," BBC explains. No other body parts were found.

The 27-year-old woman was said to have told friends before her disappearance that she was going to meet an American she connected with on an app. Imgur The man was identified as New York resident Yevgeniy Bayraktar. While today's a bad Monday for him, it's an even worse Monday for the woman. 2. Heather Locklear, because she was arrested for alleged domestic violence and attacking a cop. Ventura County Sheriff's Department

Actress Heather Locklear, of Melrose Place fame, was arrested last night at her home in Thousands Oaks, California on suspicion of domestic violence and for fighting with sheriff's deputies. "Sheriff's Capt. Garo Kuredjian tells Los Angeles radio station KNX the victim of the alleged domestic violence was a live-in boyfriend," the Associated Press reports. Women can do anything a man can do, including alleged domestic violence. 1. Donald Trump, because the Supreme Court won't hear his immediate plea to deport immigrant youth. shutterstock

Bad news for everyone who wanted to see children plucked from the only lives they've ever known and deported to countries they've never seen! Today, the Supreme Court has declined Trump's request to speed up the legal fight over the administration's decision to rescind protections of immigrants who came to the States as children, a program known as DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals). After a federal district court judge in California struck down Trump's pending cancelation of the DACA program, the Trump administration asked the Supreme Court if they could skip the Court of Appeals and go straight from district court to the Supreme.

SCOTUS said no, continuing the injunction blocking Trump from pursuing his dream of sending children who have grown up in America, worked in America, and even fought for America in the Armed Forces away, at least for now. Immigrant youth are here to stay.