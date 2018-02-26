5 people having a worse Monday than you.

5. Ivanka Trump, because she's being dragged for totally copping out.
Ivanka Trump got to go to the Pyeongchang Olympics on the taxpayers' dime, and the White House insisted that it was in her official capacity as a White House official, not as the president's kid. She even briefed South Korean President Moon Jae-in on the administration's vision of the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. Do you feel safe? I feel safe.
Ivanka on her legitimacy as a government staffer, but when sh*t got real, she once again pulled the daughter card.
Asked on The Today Show about her response to the 14 women who have accused President Trump of sexual misconduct, she was like "OMG! How can you even ask me that?" before full-on saying, "I believe my father."
The internet called her out for giving a terrible answer, especially considering that she tweeted "#TimesUp" after Oprah's Golden Globes speech, and the Time's Up movement is about believing women.
Every day it becomes increasingly clearer that Tiffany is The Smart One.
4. Bachelor villain Krystal, because she got hit with footage that was even too terrible for the terrible show.
With a voice that causes dogs to gather and a face that says "Do you know who my father is?", Krystal was the ultimate villain on this season of The Bachelor.
Last night's pre-finale "Women Tell All" special was really about the one woman. The Bachelor turned into a roast of Krystal as fellow ex-contestant Caroline called her a "sociopath," and accused her of calling them the C-word.
The show then aired previously unseen footage of Krystal on hot mic in the bathroom, ripping bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr.
"Did I mention my life is amazing and awesome? And it’s all on hold for what? Some needle d—k? I’m sorry, I date men. Not little fancy-pants," she said. Watch it here.
3. The American tourist who got caught with a severed head in his suitcase.
The BBC reported that an American tourist in Osaka, Japan has been taken into police custody after a women's head was found in the apartment he's renting.
"Police believe the head, which was found in a suitcase, belongs to a Japanese woman who was last seen on CCTV footage walking with the suspect," BBC explains. No other body parts were found.
The 27-year-old woman was said to have told friends before her disappearance that she was going to meet an American she connected with on an app.
The man was identified as New York resident Yevgeniy Bayraktar. While today's a bad Monday for him, it's an even worse Monday for the woman.
2. Heather Locklear, because she was arrested for alleged domestic violence and attacking a cop.
Actress Heather Locklear, of Melrose Place fame, was arrested last night at her home in Thousands Oaks, California on suspicion of domestic violence and for fighting with sheriff's deputies.
"Sheriff's Capt. Garo Kuredjian tells Los Angeles radio station KNX the victim of the alleged domestic violence was a live-in boyfriend," the Associated Press reports.
Women can do anything a man can do, including alleged domestic violence.
1. Donald Trump, because the Supreme Court won't hear his immediate plea to deport immigrant youth.
Bad news for everyone who wanted to see children plucked from the only lives they've ever known and deported to countries they've never seen!
Today, the Supreme Court has declined Trump's request to speed up the legal fight over the administration's decision to rescind protections of immigrants who came to the States as children, a program known as DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals).
After a federal district court judge in California struck down Trump's pending cancelation of the DACA program, the Trump administration asked the Supreme Court if they could skip the Court of Appeals and go straight from district court to the Supreme.
SCOTUS said no, continuing the injunction blocking Trump from pursuing his dream of sending children who have grown up in America, worked in America, and even fought for America in the Armed Forces away, at least for now.
Immigrant youth are here to stay.