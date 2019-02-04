5 people having a worse Monday than you.

Advertising

5. Adam Levine, because everyone hated his Super Bowl halftime show performance (and his tattoos). Shutterstock Adam Levine, your mom's favorite coach on The Voice, headlined the Super Bowl halftime show and your mom was pretty much the only person who liked it. Maroon 5, not to be confused with maroons one through four, is most famous for a song about the lead singer of another band. Levine saying he got the moves like Jagger is insulting to Mick Jagger. Adam Levine tryna dance next to Travis Scott is PEAK white dad 💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/2bPS9RHecT — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) February 4, 2019 Levine was comprehensively roasted for looking like 70s furniture with his shirt on, and a Chipotle bag with his shirt off. Who wore it best: Adam Levine or pillow pic.twitter.com/CagDTmxJu4 — Cami Williams (@cwillycs) February 4, 2019 adam levine with his shirt off looks like a chipotle bag — paige (@PaigePierce15) February 4, 2019 Adam Levine is tattooed like he's the main character in Memento but the mystery is where he left his Juul. pic.twitter.com/FxBAxOPnsG — Amanda Smith (@AmandaRTubbs) February 4, 2019

Advertising

His tattoos might be incredibly corny, but at least none of them say "barbecue grill." 4. Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, because everyone wants him to just f*cking resign already. Wikimedia Commons On Friday, it was reported that Governor Ralph Northam's page in his medical school yearbook is an astonishingly racist spectacle featuring blackface and a KKK costume. Well, we hope it's a costume. BREAKING: Gov. Ralph Northam yearbook page shows blackface and Klan photohttps://t.co/6A89ejp5Ho — The Virginian-Pilot (@virginianpilot) February 1, 2019

Advertising

At first, Northam apologized for the photo, acknowledging that the yearbook page is authentic but failing to specify whether he's the guy in blackface or the KKK hood—the worst episode of The Masked Singer ever. By Saturday, he switched gears, saying that he's neither the minstrel show character or the klansman in the picture, and reportedly contemplated using facial recognition software (???) to prove it. While he denies being in the yearbook photo, Northam admitted that he did once experiment with blackface in 1984 to dress up as Michael Jackson, but at least he won the dance contest with his moonwalk.

Advertising

Gov. Northam says he once "used just a little bit of shoe polish" to darken his face and compete as Michael Jackson for a dance contest in 1984. https://t.co/Q2MQMaAq7K pic.twitter.com/zn0Q5m48nQ — CNN (@CNN) February 2, 2019 Everyone wants Ralph Northam to resign, except for Ralph Northam. I agree. It’s past time. Governor Northam should resign so Virginia can move forward. https://t.co/QLZgnhdwCI — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 4, 2019 Despite losing the trust of his constituents, and reportedly (and understandably) not getting along with his African American lieutenant governor, Justin Fairfax, Northam is still refusing to vacate the governor's mansion. Democrats are pissed that Northam is still insisting on being relevant, compromising their attempts to brand themselves as the non-racist party ahead of the 2020 election.

Advertising

Hey, governor: Heal the world. Make it a better place. For you and for me and the entire human race. 3. Liam Neeson, because for some reason he decided to blurt out that he wanted to commit racist murder. Shutterstock I regret to inform you that Liam Neeson, of Taken and Schindler's List fame, spent a week and half with a weapon, planning on killing any random black guy after a close friend was allegedly raped by a black man.

Advertising

Granted the opportunity to say literally anything else, Neeson used an interview with British newspaper The Independent as an opportunity to talk about his brief foray into racist rage that almost ended in homicide. Discussing his latest action film about revenge, Neeson mentioned a time in his own life where he sought to murder a black person, whoever the nearest black person was: It was some time ago. Neeson had just come back from overseas to find out about [a friend having been raped]. “She handled the situation of the rape in the most extraordinary way,” Neeson says. “But my immediate reaction was…” There’s a pause. “I asked, did she know who it was? No. What colour were they? She said it was a black person. “I went up and down areas with a cosh, hoping I’d be approached by somebody – I’m ashamed to say that – and I did it for maybe a week, hoping some [Neeson gestures air quotes with his fingers] ‘black bastard’ would come out of a pub and have a go at me about something, you know? So that I could,” another pause, “kill him.”

Advertising

Neeson added that he is ashamed of that impulse, but not ashamed enough to never talk about it ever again. Liam Neeson being ready to take any Black life over what one person allegedly did just shows how meaningless and inconsequential black lives are to some.



Even him telling the story demonstrates a level of privilege and understating that there may not be repercussions. — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) February 4, 2019 Liam Neeson 1) says he wanted to kill a random black man over an unrelated crime 2) thought this was an anecdote he could share to promote his movie https://t.co/lVG2N2IbpN — ishmael n. daro (@iD4RO) February 4, 2019 *sees Liam Neeson trending*



Me: Oh wonder what kind of kick ass movie he’ll make next..



Liam Neeson: I once walked up and down the street for a week hoping to kill random black guy.



Me: pic.twitter.com/O3UOwAHM3t — LVL100Sudowoodo (@Lvl100Sudowoodo) February 4, 2019 It's a good thing that Neeson ultimately decided not to commit a racially targeted murder, but did he expect applause for not coming to that conclusion?

Advertising

Liam Neeson has clearly seen too many Liam Neeson movies. 2. Demi Lovato, because she was bullied off of Twitter for making the same jokes everyone was making. Shutterstock Demi Lovato tweeted and deleted Twitter after getting backlash for liking memes about the plight of 21 Savage. On Super Bowl Sunday, Atlanta rapper 21 Savage was arrested by ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) for allegedly overstaying his visa, having been born in the UK. The newly outed Brit now faces deportation, and it's a very serious situation, but people made memes to cope.

Advertising

Advertising

Lovato shared on her Instagram story that the people who considered her insensitive very sensitively mobilized to call her a crackhead. Instagram

Advertising

After the drama, she went and deleted her account. RIP Demi Lovato's Twitter. We'll always have Instagram. 1. The cop jailed for using his cop databases to look up his Tinder dates. Shutterstock And you thought that pretending not to have Facebook-stalked your date was awkward? Imagine running their names through a secure police database. Australian police officer Adrian Trevor Moore pleaded guilty to 180 charges (!!!) of using his cop privileges to look into his dates' backgrounds.

Advertising

ABC News (the Australian one) reports that "Moore was also fined $2,000 for possessing images of bestiality." I think they might have buried the lede here. It's time to swipe left on invasions of privacy, and also human-on-animal porn.