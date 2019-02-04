5 people having a worse Monday than you.

5. Adam Levine, because everyone hated his Super Bowl halftime show performance (and his tattoos).
Adam Levine, your mom's favorite coach on The Voice, headlined the Super Bowl halftime show and your mom was pretty much the only person who liked it.
Maroon 5, not to be confused with maroons one through four, is most famous for a song about the lead singer of another band. Levine saying he got the moves like Jagger is insulting to Mick Jagger.
Levine was comprehensively roasted for looking like 70s furniture with his shirt on, and a Chipotle bag with his shirt off.
His tattoos might be incredibly corny, but at least none of them say "barbecue grill."
4. Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, because everyone wants him to just f*cking resign already.
On Friday, it was reported that Governor Ralph Northam's page in his medical school yearbook is an astonishingly racist spectacle featuring blackface and a KKK costume. Well, we hope it's a costume.
At first, Northam apologized for the photo, acknowledging that the yearbook page is authentic but failing to specify whether he's the guy in blackface or the KKK hood—the worst episode of The Masked Singer ever.
By Saturday, he switched gears, saying that he's neither the minstrel show character or the klansman in the picture, and reportedly contemplated using facial recognition software (???) to prove it.
While he denies being in the yearbook photo, Northam admitted that he did once experiment with blackface in 1984 to dress up as Michael Jackson, but at least he won the dance contest with his moonwalk.
Everyone wants Ralph Northam to resign, except for Ralph Northam.
Despite losing the trust of his constituents, and reportedly (and understandably) not getting along with his African American lieutenant governor, Justin Fairfax, Northam is still refusing to vacate the governor's mansion.
Democrats are pissed that Northam is still insisting on being relevant, compromising their attempts to brand themselves as the non-racist party ahead of the 2020 election.
Hey, governor: Heal the world. Make it a better place. For you and for me and the entire human race.
3. Liam Neeson, because for some reason he decided to blurt out that he wanted to commit racist murder.
I regret to inform you that Liam Neeson, of Taken and Schindler's List fame, spent a week and half with a weapon, planning on killing any random black guy after a close friend was allegedly raped by a black man.
Granted the opportunity to say literally anything else, Neeson used an interview with British newspaper The Independent as an opportunity to talk about his brief foray into racist rage that almost ended in homicide.
Discussing his latest action film about revenge, Neeson mentioned a time in his own life where he sought to murder a black person, whoever the nearest black person was:
It was some time ago. Neeson had just come back from overseas to find out about [a friend having been raped]. “She handled the situation of the rape in the most extraordinary way,” Neeson says. “But my immediate reaction was…” There’s a pause. “I asked, did she know who it was? No. What colour were they? She said it was a black person.
“I went up and down areas with a cosh, hoping I’d be approached by somebody – I’m ashamed to say that – and I did it for maybe a week, hoping some [Neeson gestures air quotes with his fingers] ‘black bastard’ would come out of a pub and have a go at me about something, you know? So that I could,” another pause, “kill him.”
Neeson added that he is ashamed of that impulse, but not ashamed enough to never talk about it ever again.
It's a good thing that Neeson ultimately decided not to commit a racially targeted murder, but did he expect applause for not coming to that conclusion?
Liam Neeson has clearly seen too many Liam Neeson movies.
2. Demi Lovato, because she was bullied off of Twitter for making the same jokes everyone was making.
Demi Lovato tweeted and deleted Twitter after getting backlash for liking memes about the plight of 21 Savage.
On Super Bowl Sunday, Atlanta rapper 21 Savage was arrested by ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) for allegedly overstaying his visa, having been born in the UK.
The newly outed Brit now faces deportation, and it's a very serious situation, but people made memes to cope.
Lovato, however, as a famous person, was accused of heartless schadenfreude when she tweeted, "So far 21 savage memes have been my favorite part of the Super Bowl."
The pop star clarified that it's not 21 Savage's arrest that she find funny, but the fact that he's been secretly British this whole time.
Lovato shared on her Instagram story that the people who considered her insensitive very sensitively mobilized to call her a crackhead.
After the drama, she went and deleted her account.
RIP Demi Lovato's Twitter. We'll always have Instagram.
1. The cop jailed for using his cop databases to look up his Tinder dates.
And you thought that pretending not to have Facebook-stalked your date was awkward? Imagine running their names through a secure police database.
Australian police officer Adrian Trevor Moore pleaded guilty to 180 charges (!!!) of using his cop privileges to look into his dates' backgrounds.
ABC News (the Australian one) reports that "Moore was also fined $2,000 for possessing images of bestiality." I think they might have buried the lede here.
It's time to swipe left on invasions of privacy, and also human-on-animal porn.