5 people having a worse Monday than you.

All curves and contouring, the Egg™ is truly the ultimate Kardashian. 4. Donald Trump, because the FBI wondered if he's a literal Russian agent and people think that the shutdown caused is his fault. CNN This weekend saw some very cool, perfectly normal headlines about the Commander-in-Chief in both The New York Times and The Washington Post, the nation's foremost scoop providers. The New York Times

The Washington Post That's right, first the Times was like "the FBI opened a counterintelligence inquiry into the President of the United States to investigate if he's a Russian asset" and then the Post was all, "well he certainly acts like a Russian asset." Fun! For over three years, Trump has consistently been subject of bombshell reports that outline just how sketchy and sh*tty he is, but he has lived to tell the tale thanks to Congressional Republicans' refusal to do anything about it. His free ride appears to be coming to a close, however, now that Democratic House intends to use the Oversight Committee to conduct oversight and the Mueller Mobile appears to be reaching its destination, with some stops in the courts that not even the Lindsey Grahams of the Senate can stop.

While the White House grapples with the biggest scandal in American history, one that's so big and bonkers it sounds like a rejected Scandal plot, the government continues to be closed, and Trump continues to refuse to open it. A recent poll shows that the majority of voters blame Trump and his party for what is now the longest shutdown in American history, and are also against the reason for the shutdown: the f*cking wall. Trump is losing the battle for public opinion. New WaPo/ABC poll:

-53 percent say Trump/GOP at fault for shutdown, 29 percent say Democrats

-54 percent oppose the wall, 42 percent support

-66 percent oppose declaring national emergency, 31 percent supporthttps://t.co/2xMsz1n5Ml — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) January 13, 2019

It turns out that people like their paychecks more than they hate immigrants. 3. The government worker who has been rationing insulin thanks to the shutdown. Shutterstock Speaking of paychecks, it would be remiss to suggest that Trump's approval rating is the real victim of shutdown, when the people most hurt by the temper tantrum are the ones who need to get paid. NBC reports that Mallory Lorge, a Department of the Interior employee with Type I diabetes, has only two vials of insulin left and can't afford the $300 copay while furloughed.

While most people get their insulin for free from their pancreas, Lorge needs to pay for hers, and she can't pay for it without a paycheck. Lorge said that she suffered from high blood sugar last week, but was forced not to treat it so she can save her insulin for later. "When it gets that high you can go into diabetic ketoacidosis, you can go into a coma," she told NBC. "I can’t afford to go to the ER. I can’t afford anything. I just went to bed and hoped I’d wake up."

NBC didn't ask Lorge whether she'd rather have a border wall with Mexico or live, but I'm assuming it's the latter. 2. Anna Faris, because her ex-husband is engaged. Shutterstock Yeah, I know I don't know her or her relationship or her life, but it sucks when an ex gets engaged before you do. Especially when that Ex is a Hollywood Chris. Chris Pratt, the Republican Chris Evans, announced his engagement to Katharine Schwarzenegger (daughter of Arnold) with a shout-out to living "boldly in faith."

I liked Chris Pratt's engagement announcement picture but then I remembered Anna Faris and I went back and unliked it pic.twitter.com/aA7RhNYoG3 — eye_deh torres (@eye_deh) January 14, 2019 Faris, a mensch, commented a mazel tov on the 'gram, perhaps because knew we'd be looking for it. Instagram Pratt and Faris divorced in 2017, after Pratt got buff and nine years of marriage. Yeah, I don't know these people, but I hope Anna Faris is okay. Giphy

1. The Ohio woman charged with drug posession who showed up to court with more drugs. Stark County Sheriff's Office Elizabeth Darlene Wilson, 31, of Minerva, Ohio showed up to court for her hearing on drug charges with a backpack full of drugs, immediately setting up a follow up appointment. ABC News 5 Cleveland reports that Wilson brought evidence to her court appearance that included: ".53 grams of meth and MDMA, 11 blue capsule pills stamped R 3060 which appear to be amphetamine and dextroamphetamine extended release pills according to Drugs.com, a pipe with residue used to smoke or inhale methamphetamine, along with a paperclip with residue, 11 pills identified as gabapentin, a clear bag with marijuana buds weighing 2.32 grams and a glass pipe with burnt marijuana residue."

Now that's one way to bribe a judge.