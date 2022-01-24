5 people having a worse Monday than you.

5. Jamie Lynn Spears, because people are calling her a liar and a Ted Cruz lookalike.

Don't you know that you're toxic? Twitter

Britney Spears, recently freed from her 13-year conservatorship, is sick of her family using her for money.

A week into Jamie Lynn's press tour promoting her book, Britney's lawyer sent Jamie Lynn a strongly-worded cease-and-desist letter, claiming that the memoir was "ill timed," contained "misleading or outrageous claims," and threatened legal action if she kept talking about Britney.

Britney herself blasted the book in an Instagram post.

"Looked at my phone and I see that my sister did her interview to promote her book,” she wrote. “The 2 things that did bother me that my sister said was how my behavior was out of control… why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense ???"