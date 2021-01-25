5 people having a worse Monday than you.

5. Rudy Giuliani, because he's being sued for $1.3 billion for his fraudulent "voter fraud" claims.

His hair dye is already distancing himself. Shutterstock

Dominion Voting Systems filed a defamation lawsuit against Giuliani for his role in the Trump campaign's effort to overturn the 2020 election that took them everywhere from Four Seasons Total Landscaping to the Capitol siege.

Per The New York Times, the voting machine company "accuses Mr. Giuliani of carrying out 'a viral disinformation campaign about Dominion' made up of 'demonstrably false' allegations, in part to enrich himself through legal fees and his podcast."

Dominion files defamation lawsuit against Trump attorney Giuliani over bogus 2020 election fraud claims. The company’s CEO says Giuliani “actively propagated disinformation to purposefully mislead voters.” pic.twitter.com/81UERPuR19 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 25, 2021

Giuliani is now likely to spread lies to raise money for the legal fees to defend himself from the lawsuit over spreading lies to raise money for legal fees.