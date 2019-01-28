5 people having a worse Monday than you.

5. Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, because his presidential aspirations got Venti-sized ratios.
Is running for president just "starting a podcast" for rich people?
Howard Schultz, the former Starbucks CEO and self-proclaimed centrist independent, is flirting with a presidential run, and therefore with getting Trump re-elected by splitting by anti-Trump vote.
If replies to his tweets are any indication, the people do not want this to happen.
They can best be summed up as "please, for the love of god, DON'T DO IT."
You running as an Independent would only help Trump. Join the primary or sit this one out; the stakes are simply too high.— Chris Watson (@cwonrails) January 28, 2019
Fuck off, coffee bitch— Matt Christman (@cushbomb) January 28, 2019
The Democratic party in Washington state has taken to trolling Schultz.
The Atlantic reports that the constituency his advisors imagine as yearning for a Schultz presidency doesn't even exist.
There are only two people who are excited about a Howard Schultz candidacy: Howard Schultz and Donald Trump.
Why can't the super rich just be satisfied being super rich?
4. Brennin Hunt, because his injury made Rent: Live not live.
The best-laid plans of Rent often go awry.
Last night, Fox (not to be confused with Fox News) aired what was supposed to be a live production of Rent starring Broadway's Jordan Fisher as Hot Mark and square-jawed singer-songwriter Brennin Hunt as Roger.
Late during the dress rehearsal for his one blaze of glory, Hunt broke his foot, and without an understudy, the producers decided to air the footage from the dress rehearsal, only showing us the live injured Roger at the very end.
While the TV audience saw the footage from the night before, the audience in the room where it happened (I know that's a different musical but, come on) got to see a stripped-down concert version with Hunt in a wheelchair.
RENTheads felt truly sorry for the cast who didn't have the opportunity to do it live, and were upset with Fox's decision not to air the version with the wheelchair. What message does that send during a show about acceptance and representation?
Fox might have made the wrong call, but forget regret or life is yours to miss.
3. Ann Coulter, because her "God Emperor" has forsaken her.
Ann Coulter, racist stack of toothpicks and author of "In Trump We Trust," no longer trusts Trump.
After a wall tantrum-induced government shutdown temporarily ended without money for a border wall with Mexico, Coulter called Trump a wimp with an added diss at the recently deceased World War II veteran George H.W. Bush.
Coulter, who once called Trump a "god emperor," started to reconcile with her own stupidity on Bill Maher's show Friday night:
Maher: So, let me get this straight. You were convinced that Donald Trump was the guy. You voted for him, Donald Trump. And now you’re finding out he’s a lying conman. What was your first clue?
Coulter: OK, I’m a very stupid girl, fine.
Trump brushed off Coulter's sudden turn against him as petty, which is actually kind of funny.
After Newt Gingrich criticized Coulter for criticizing Trump on Fox and Friends, she went on a Twitter rant against Gingrich and everybody who still supports Trump when he's being insufficiently racist.
She's right about the "Emperor's New Clothes" thing, but not about the "America should be a white ethno-state" thing.
2. Kelsy Karter, because she got Harry Styles tattooed on her face.
I hadn't heard of Kelsy Karter until today, but apparently she is a singer who will henceforth be known as "The Girl With The Harry Styles Fast Tattoo."
Karter posted on Instagram that she out-Post Maloned Post Malone in terms of terrible face tats with this tribute to the One Direction heartthrob in honor of his birthday.
She teased the gift last week on Twitter, but nobody could have anticipated that she would go for a Harry face.
I hope for her sake that this is just a publicity stunt, or else she'll spend the rest of her life being chased by teenyboppers begging to kiss her cheek.
1. The woman who was arrested for driving drunk on vanilla.
The Connecticut Post reports that a 50-year-old New Canaan woman was arrested for "driving under the influence of vanilla extract," which is, in fact, the whitest sentence in the world.
Police were called when the Stephanie Warner-Grise was spotted with her eyes closed behind the wheel.
"Upon speaking with Warner-Grise, officers detected an odor of vanilla coming from her breath, her speech was slurred and she was unable to answer basic questions," the arrest report reads.
Warner-Grise failed sobriety tests and "several bottles of pure vanilla extract were located inside the vehicle."
"According to the Food and Drug Administration regulations, pure vanilla extract must contain 35 percent alcohol that makes it 70 proof," The Connecticut Post reports, so always go with chocolate.