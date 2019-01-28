5 people having a worse Monday than you.

Advertising

5. Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, because his presidential aspirations got Venti-sized ratios. Shutterstock Is running for president just "starting a podcast" for rich people? Howard Schultz, the former Starbucks CEO and self-proclaimed centrist independent, is flirting with a presidential run, and therefore with getting Trump re-elected by splitting by anti-Trump vote. If replies to his tweets are any indication, the people do not want this to happen. Twitter They can best be summed up as "please, for the love of god, DON'T DO IT." Please don't. If you love our country, put your resources into fighting voter suppression or gerrymandering. Maybe throw yourself into increasing representation of vulnerable communities in government. Don't run for president. — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) January 28, 2019 You running as an Independent would only help Trump. Join the primary or sit this one out; the stakes are simply too high. — Chris Watson (@cwonrails) January 28, 2019 Fuck off, coffee bitch — Matt Christman (@cushbomb) January 28, 2019 The Democratic party in Washington state has taken to trolling Schultz.

pic.twitter.com/P1l4HeGYzv — WA Democrats (@washdems) January 26, 2019 The Atlantic reports that the constituency his advisors imagine as yearning for a Schultz presidency doesn't even exist. The entire Howard Schultz dream is based on an elementary misreading of polling data.



"Independents" doesn't mean "moderates."



And independents (or "leaners") aren't more centrist then ever. They're actually getting more partisan by the year! pic.twitter.com/4wjefHYtV3 — Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) January 28, 2019 There are only two people who are excited about a Howard Schultz candidacy: Howard Schultz and Donald Trump. Trump clearly is daring Schultz to run, knowing he’d pull votes away from the Dem https://t.co/Hz9xpZv8dY — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 28, 2019

Why can't the super rich just be satisfied being super rich? 4. Brennin Hunt, because his injury made Rent: Live not live. Fox The best-laid plans of Rent often go awry. Last night, Fox (not to be confused with Fox News) aired what was supposed to be a live production of Rent starring Broadway's Jordan Fisher as Hot Mark and square-jawed singer-songwriter Brennin Hunt as Roger.

Late during the dress rehearsal for his one blaze of glory, Hunt broke his foot, and without an understudy, the producers decided to air the footage from the dress rehearsal, only showing us the live injured Roger at the very end. While the TV audience saw the footage from the night before, the audience in the room where it happened (I know that's a different musical but, come on) got to see a stripped-down concert version with Hunt in a wheelchair. You wish you could see this version! @RENTonFOX #RentLive pic.twitter.com/HhEbHnN3HB — Alison Young (@Foreverayoung) January 28, 2019

RENTheads felt truly sorry for the cast who didn't have the opportunity to do it live, and were upset with Fox's decision not to air the version with the wheelchair. What message does that send during a show about acceptance and representation? I know we joked a lot tonight but I'm truly gutted for the cast, who worked so hard & ended up having final dress aired on national TV, instead of an electric live performance. What a bummer for them & us & Rent. I hope someday to see footage w the wheelchair & all. -M #RentLive — Lucky & the Mick (@thecraptacular) January 28, 2019 If I were Brennin Hunt I would ask for a morphine drip to knock me out due to sheer guilt. I hope he broke his foot on set and not like getting his mobile order this morning #RentLive — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) January 28, 2019 my Opinion of the day is that rent live was messy and honestly? by not broadcasting it live with roger in his wheelchair we were robbed of something really special and important — boat dirt bird salad (@caseyatlanta) January 28, 2019

I get that there was an injury & the stage set has been set up a certain way but look at this! Still performing which would have been preferred. Canceling the live version due to a wheelchair sends the wrong message. #RentNotLive #RentOnFox #RENT https://t.co/Bd4iZiXun1 — Kate Johnson (@SportsGirlKate) January 28, 2019 Fox might have made the wrong call, but forget regret or life is yours to miss. 3. Ann Coulter, because her "God Emperor" has forsaken her. Shutterstock Ann Coulter, racist stack of toothpicks and author of "In Trump We Trust," no longer trusts Trump.

After a wall tantrum-induced government shutdown temporarily ended without money for a border wall with Mexico, Coulter called Trump a wimp with an added diss at the recently deceased World War II veteran George H.W. Bush. Good news for George Herbert Walker Bush: As of today, he is no longer the biggest wimp ever to serve as President of the United States. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 25, 2019 Coulter, who once called Trump a "god emperor," started to reconcile with her own stupidity on Bill Maher's show Friday night: Maher: So, let me get this straight. You were convinced that Donald Trump was the guy. You voted for him, Donald Trump. And now you’re finding out he’s a lying conman. What was your first clue? Coulter: OK, I’m a very stupid girl, fine.

Trump brushed off Coulter's sudden turn against him as petty, which is actually kind of funny. trump on why ann coulter has turned on him https://t.co/UAX2xF6rmR pic.twitter.com/pRCyOzXjhY — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) January 28, 2019 After Newt Gingrich criticized Coulter for criticizing Trump on Fox and Friends, she went on a Twitter rant against Gingrich and everybody who still supports Trump when he's being insufficiently racist. Newt Gingrich claims I'm in "fantasyland" for criticizing the president for breaking his central campaign promise. It has now come to my attention that Trump HAS built the full border wall & it's working BEAUTIFULLY. That is why Trump is sailing to re-election! — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 28, 2019 Newt’s right -- I’m just selling books. But at least I don’t have to kiss Trump’s ass to do so. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 28, 2019

RIDDLE OF THE DAY: How do you break Newt Gingrich’s nose? (ANSWER: Kick Donald Trump in the ass.) — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 28, 2019 Poor Newt. At least Rudy got a job. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 28, 2019 Newt seems to believe that you have to run for office to comment on public affairs. The constitution doesn’t just give free speech to disgraced politicians. It also affords speech rights to another category called “citizens.” — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 28, 2019 Trump voters have fallen into 2 factions: The Tell the Truth faction and the Kiss the Emperor’s Ass camp. Newt and I have picked different camps. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 28, 2019

Karter posted on Instagram that she out-Post Maloned Post Malone in terms of terrible face tats with this tribute to the One Direction heartthrob in honor of his birthday. She teased the gift last week on Twitter, but nobody could have anticipated that she would go for a Harry face. Finally know what I’m getting Harry for his birthday.... — Kelsy Karter (@KelsyKarter) January 18, 2019 I hope for her sake that this is just a publicity stunt, or else she'll spend the rest of her life being chased by teenyboppers begging to kiss her cheek.

1. The woman who was arrested for driving drunk on vanilla. Shutterstock The Connecticut Post reports that a 50-year-old New Canaan woman was arrested for "driving under the influence of vanilla extract," which is, in fact, the whitest sentence in the world. Police were called when the Stephanie Warner-Grise was spotted with her eyes closed behind the wheel. "Upon speaking with Warner-Grise, officers detected an odor of vanilla coming from her breath, her speech was slurred and she was unable to answer basic questions," the arrest report reads.

Warner-Grise failed sobriety tests and "several bottles of pure vanilla extract were located inside the vehicle." "According to the Food and Drug Administration regulations, pure vanilla extract must contain 35 percent alcohol that makes it 70 proof," The Connecticut Post reports, so always go with chocolate.