5 people having a worse Monday than you.

5. Prince William, because England lost the Euro Cup and people are calling him a hypocrite.

Dude. Apologize to your sister-in-law. Shutterstock

England's soccer football team might have lost the Euro Cup, but the country is still showing the world what they excel at: racism.

Lads posted horrifically racist posts about Team England players Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, who are black, when they missed the penalty kicks that helped lock in Italy's win.

Prince William, President of the Football Association, took to Twitter to tell blokes to stop it, signing the personal plea "W."

He was met with a chorus of tweeters telling him to take a hard look at the racist abuse he enabled and perpetuated himself: the abuse the drove his brother Prince Harry and sister-in-law Meghan Markle to the other side of the world.