5 people having a worse Monday than you.

5. The comedian who prank-called Trump, because the Secret Service is after him. Getty When you elect a shock jock president, you get shock jock shenanigans aboard Air Force One. Last week, comedian and President Trump's fellow frequent Howard Stern guest John Melendez prank-called the White House and got through by pretending to be New Jersey senator Bob Menendez. "Stuttering John" infiltrated the sophisticated communications apparatus of the United States presidency when he was patched through by Boy Genius Jared Kushner. If a comedian with a podcast could pull of such a feat, imagine what actual spying spies can accomplish. Giphy Do you feel safe? Stuttering John doesn't anymore, because the Secret Service has come a-knockin'. Over the weekend, Melendez live-tweeted the experience of the agents coming to his door. Sectret service about to arrest me. Unbelievable! They should arrest Jared Kushner for putting the call through, shame on Donald Trump who has been a friend of mine for years. — John Melendez (@stutteringjohnm) June 30, 2018 Secret Servive is knocking. Unbelievable. — John Melendez (@stutteringjohnm) June 30, 2018

Alright I guess Donald is more concerned with pursuing this legally as opposed as to firing his screening staff. — John Melendez (@stutteringjohnm) June 30, 2018 I’m

Not answering the door. — John Melendez (@stutteringjohnm) June 30, 2018 Alright, I didn’t answer & they have left, but my neighbors said they showed their badges. — John Melendez (@stutteringjohnm) June 30, 2018 After that false alarm over the weekend, Melendez sat down with the Secret Service this morning, with Stormy Daniels ' lawyer by his side (Michael Avenatti specializes in people who have f*cked Trump).

Breaking: Secret Service contacted me agent & wants me to meet with them tomorrow. Stay tuned, Avenatti, can you come with me? — John Melendez (@stutteringjohnm) July 1, 2018 I am meeting with the Secret Service tomorrow at 10am. @MichaelAvenatti I need your help. — John Melendez (@stutteringjohnm) July 1, 2018 Stay tuned, the next prankster might be a foreign adversary with an agenda and not a comedian just trying to get more Twitter followers! 4. Donald Trump, because his lawyer Michael Cohen signaled that he's ready to flip. Getty

A more explicit tell that he's done with Trump was when he refused to demonize the FBI, something the president is all about these days. "I don’t agree with those who demonize or vilify the FBI. I respect the FBI as an institution, as well as their agents," Cohen said, according to CNN. "When they searched my hotel room and my home, it was obviously upsetting to me and my family. Nonetheless, the agents were respectful, courteous and professional. I thanked them for their service and as they left, we shook hands." Friends of Cohen told Vanity Fair that MiCo (which is presumably what Trump calls him because he insists on calling North Korea "NoKo") is contemplating becoming a "national hero."

No charges have been filed against Cohen (yet), but when the time comes, he sure seems ready to flip like flapjacks. Today's interview sure seemed like an indication that Cohen is ready to turn like a cassette tape that's already played through side A. Cohen is down to flip and make history like Simone Biles. He could go from the "Says Who?" dope to the dude who brings down the President of the United States, and that's the ultimate upgrade to your Wikipedia page.

3. Beyoncé, because her stage malfunctioned and she had to be rescued. Getty Beyoncé and Jay-Z's concert in Warsaw last night ended not with a bang, but a whimper. As credits rolled and Her Majesty thanked the audience and crew for their magical evening, Bey got stranded on a floating platform and had to be rescued. The floating stage had a malfunction and got stuck at the end of the show so Beyoncé had to use an emergency ladder in order to leave. #OTRII #Warsawhttps://t.co/0SZOq3BsLe pic.twitter.com/StBMX8xxN4 — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) July 1, 2018 As the audience cheered her on, Queen Bey summoned the stage crew and an emergency ladder, which is an embarrassing (but human!) moment.

You can hear a fan in a thick Polish accent yell "You can do it!" She does a little dance to fill the minutes it takes to figure this ladder thing out. Here's another vantage point. Beyoncé says “Everybody say EVERYTHING IS LOVE” at the end of show while thanking everyone, crew, dancers, band etc. Also another view of what happened with the stage #OTRII #OTRIIWarsaw pic.twitter.com/7pdkMx3DF1 — κ ε ι r y ♡ 🐝 (@keiryoncecruz) July 2, 2018 As someone obsessed with watching "theater fails" on YouTube (Kelsey Grammer falling off the stage, anyone?), I hereby declare this one a new classic.

2. Harvey Weinstein, because he's just been indicted on three additional sexual assault charges. Getty Harvey Weinstein was already charged with sexually assaulting two women, but now, indictments come in threes. Prosecutors with the Manhattan district attorney's office announced on Monday that a grand jury has voted to update the indictment to include a forcible sex act on a third women. Why is this indictment different from every other indictment, you ask?

As Variety reports, two of the three new charges carry the potential for life in prison. Weinstein is accused in the indictment of forcibly performing oral sex on a woman on July 10, 2006. Today's filing indicts him on one count of criminal sexual act in the first degree, and two counts of predatory sexual assault, which are class A-II felonies, his most serious charges yet, carrying a potential sentence of 10 years to life. Giphy A powerful rich white man just might face consequences for his crimes, for once.

1. The "dead" woman who was found alive in a morgue fridge. Shutterstock Declared dead after a car accident, a South African woman was found breathing inside a mortuary fridge. A forensic officer was checking the fridge to fill out paperwork when he discovered that the woman was indeed still alive—just really good at playing dead.

Giphy While waking up in a morgue is an absolute nightmare, at least she didn't wake up during the autopsy.