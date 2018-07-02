5 people having a worse Monday than you.

5. The comedian who prank-called Trump, because the Secret Service is after him.
When you elect a shock jock president, you get shock jock shenanigans aboard Air Force One.
Last week, comedian and President Trump's fellow frequent Howard Stern guest John Melendez prank-called the White House and got through by pretending to be New Jersey senator Bob Menendez. "Stuttering John" infiltrated the sophisticated communications apparatus of the United States presidency when he was patched through by Boy Genius Jared Kushner. If a comedian with a podcast could pull of such a feat, imagine what actual spying spies can accomplish.
Do you feel safe? Stuttering John doesn't anymore, because the Secret Service has come a-knockin'. Over the weekend, Melendez live-tweeted the experience of the agents coming to his door.
After that false alarm over the weekend, Melendez sat down with the Secret Service this morning, with Stormy Daniels ' lawyer by his side (Michael Avenatti specializes in people who have f*cked Trump).
Stay tuned, the next prankster might be a foreign adversary with an agenda and not a comedian just trying to get more Twitter followers!
4. Donald Trump, because his lawyer Michael Cohen signaled that he's ready to flip.
Like many a Trump staffer before him, former fixer (and current Ben Stiller character) Michael Cohen went on TV to deliver the president a message: he's done taking bullets for Trump, unless he gets a pardon or his legal fees covered. Shots fired.
In his first in-depth interview since his office was raided by the FBI, Cohen sat down with George Stephanopoulos to say that when sh*t inevitably hits the fan, his loyalty belongs to his own family and not the Trump family, whose affairs he's been covering up for decades.
A more explicit tell that he's done with Trump was when he refused to demonize the FBI, something the president is all about these days.
"I don’t agree with those who demonize or vilify the FBI. I respect the FBI as an institution, as well as their agents," Cohen said, according to CNN. "When they searched my hotel room and my home, it was obviously upsetting to me and my family. Nonetheless, the agents were respectful, courteous and professional. I thanked them for their service and as they left, we shook hands."
Friends of Cohen told Vanity Fair that MiCo (which is presumably what Trump calls him because he insists on calling North Korea "NoKo") is contemplating becoming a "national hero."
No charges have been filed against Cohen (yet), but when the time comes, he sure seems ready to flip like flapjacks.
Today's interview sure seemed like an indication that Cohen is ready to turn like a cassette tape that's already played through side A. Cohen is down to flip and make history like Simone Biles. He could go from the "Says Who?" dope to the dude who brings down the President of the United States, and that's the ultimate upgrade to your Wikipedia page.
3. Beyoncé, because her stage malfunctioned and she had to be rescued.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z's concert in Warsaw last night ended not with a bang, but a whimper. As credits rolled and Her Majesty thanked the audience and crew for their magical evening, Bey got stranded on a floating platform and had to be rescued.
As the audience cheered her on, Queen Bey summoned the stage crew and an emergency ladder, which is an embarrassing (but human!) moment.
You can hear a fan in a thick Polish accent yell "You can do it!" She does a little dance to fill the minutes it takes to figure this ladder thing out.
Here's another vantage point.
As someone obsessed with watching "theater fails" on YouTube (Kelsey Grammer falling off the stage, anyone?), I hereby declare this one a new classic.
2. Harvey Weinstein, because he's just been indicted on three additional sexual assault charges.
Harvey Weinstein was already charged with sexually assaulting two women, but now, indictments come in threes.
Prosecutors with the Manhattan district attorney's office announced on Monday that a grand jury has voted to update the indictment to include a forcible sex act on a third women.
Why is this indictment different from every other indictment, you ask?
As Variety reports, two of the three new charges carry the potential for life in prison. Weinstein is accused in the indictment of forcibly performing oral sex on a woman on July 10, 2006. Today's filing indicts him on one count of criminal sexual act in the first degree, and two counts of predatory sexual assault, which are class A-II felonies, his most serious charges yet, carrying a potential sentence of 10 years to life.
A powerful rich white man just might face consequences for his crimes, for once.
1. The "dead" woman who was found alive in a morgue fridge.
Declared dead after a car accident, a South African woman was found breathing inside a mortuary fridge.
A forensic officer was checking the fridge to fill out paperwork when he discovered that the woman was indeed still alive—just really good at playing dead.
While waking up in a morgue is an absolute nightmare, at least she didn't wake up during the autopsy.