5 people having a worse Monday than you.

5. Georgia lawmaker Jason Spencer, because he absolutely humiliated himself on Sacha Baron Cohen's show.
In a world where Donald Trump is president, insane behavior by politicians so rarely has the ability to genuinely shock you, but Georgia representative Jason Spencer's appearance on Who is America? is here to remind your jaw that it still has the ability to drop.
The member of the Georgia General Assembly (which is a sort of House of Representatives, if you will) served up a tapas plate of racism when, under the guise of anti-terrorism training by Baron Cohen's Israeli character, Spencer:
A. Took upskirt photos of a woman in a burka while mocking a Chinese accent;
B. Screamed the N-word;
C. Pulled down his pants to thwart a "kidnapping" because his butt will turn the kidnapper gay;
D. Tore off a prop penis from a mannequin and bit into it.
The complete, utter humiliation couldn't have happened to a more deserving dude.
Rep. Spencer is famous for incendiary remarks, which included telling a black female lawmaker that people calling to remove Confederate statues will end up dead in a local swamp, and for proposing an Islamophobic burka ban.
Spencer, who is already his way out the door having been defeated in a primary election earlier this year, is facing calls to resign, and has been denounced by the governor of Georgia, Republican Nathan Deal.
After Rep. Spencer's training, Governor Deal should be very worried for the safety of his penis.
4. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, because the President of the United States casually threatened nuclear war against his country.
Speaking of racist politicians, last night at 11:30 PM while you were probably brushing your teeth and getting into bed, President Donald Trump decided to ramp up his rhetoric and threaten war with Iran, because who needs sleep?
That's right, we're officially at Threat Level: ALL-CAPS.
The tweet came as a reaction to President Rouhani's verbal tweet, also known as a "speech," in which he told the state-owned Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) that a war between the United States in Iran would be the "mother of all wars."
Trump clearly saw that as a challenge, threatening "CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE."
I don't know what that's supposed to mean, because history has been full of terrible consequences. It's hard to outdo the atomic bomb, which the United States has indeed dropped—twice.
While Trump is likely to beat the war drums louder and louder as his campaign chairman heads to trial and Robert Mueller III closes in, Rouhani and Vladimir Putin are bros, so maybe Trump's treason will save us all?
3. R. Kelly, because he confessed to crimes in a 19-minute song that isn't even good.
R. Kelly's history of sexual misconduct allegations goes back 24 years, which is why addressing them in song takes almost as long as an episode of Friends.
This morning, R. Kelly released a 19 minute song called "I Admit," in which he admitted to "f**king with...younger ladies" (also known as statutory rape), but insisted that if women join his reported sex cult, that's simply their parents' fault.
What even is a "cult," R. Kelly sings:
What’s the definition of a cult?
Whats the definition of a sex slave?
Go to the dictionary, look it up
Let me know I’ll be here waiting
Now I admit that I got some girls that love me to pull they hair (they hair)
Now I admit that they love me to talk dirty when I pull they hair (they hair)
Whatever a sex cult may be, he's DEFINITELY not running one, okay?!
Said I’m abusing these women, what the f*ck that’s some absurd sh*t (what?)
They’re brainwashed, really? (really)
Kidnapped, really? (really)
Can’t eat, really? (really)
Real talk, that sh*t sound silly (yeah)
Don't call it a comeback....because it isn't one.
Oh, and apparently he's also illiterate.
So R. Kelly, if you're reading this...LOL JK YOU CAN'T READ.
And also you should be in prison.
2. Ryan Lochte, because he got himself suspended from swimming thanks to an Instagram.
Olympic champion and notorious idiot Ryan Lochte has been suspended for 14-months after posting a picture of himself on Instagram getting an intravenous infusion.
Lochte wasn't getting infused with a banned substance, but got pricked without first getting an exemption from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.
Oh Ryan, you human manatee.
Lochte just might be the dumbest person alive, but it's not his fault. He must have sustained brain injuries in his sport of..........swimming.
This is almost as bad as the time he lied about getting robbed at gunpoint in Rio.
Here's what he likely has to say about that:
1. The guy who called in a bomb threat so he wouldn't miss a flight, because he's going to prison.
When 40-year-old Dana Carter, of Dayton, Ohio was running late for a flight, he called Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport to say that there was a bomb on board a plane heading for Dallas, Texas.
According to the Associated Press, the flight was canceled due to the threat, and Carter got on a plane two hours later. He's been ordered to pay United Airlines $7,700 in restitution and has been sentenced to four months in prison, where he's sure to learn how to be punctual.
No excuse is the bomb.