5 people having a worse Monday than you.

5. Georgia lawmaker Jason Spencer, because he absolutely humiliated himself on Sacha Baron Cohen's show.

Showtime

In a world where Donald Trump is president, insane behavior by politicians so rarely has the ability to genuinely shock you, but Georgia representative Jason Spencer's appearance on Who is America? is here to remind your jaw that it still has the ability to drop.

The member of the Georgia General Assembly (which is a sort of House of Representatives, if you will) served up a tapas plate of racism when, under the guise of anti-terrorism training by Baron Cohen's Israeli character, Spencer:

A. Took upskirt photos of a woman in a burka while mocking a Chinese accent;

B. Screamed the N-word;

C. Pulled down his pants to thwart a "kidnapping" because his butt will turn the kidnapper gay;

D. Tore off a prop penis from a mannequin and bit into it.