5 people having a worse Monday than you.

5. Tucker Carlson, because he got called "the worst human being" to his face. A taste of his own medicine. TwitterTucker Carlson, the Fox News propagandist who urged his viewers to harass strangers wearing masks and call the cops on kids wearing face coverings, was approached in a Montana fishing store by a man who condemns his racism and anti-vaxx-ism. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Bailey (@danbaileymt)Dan Bailey, a local fly fishing guide in Livingston, Montana, didn't throw away his shot to tell Carlson what he thinks of him when the two were at the same fishing gear store."Dude, you are the worst human being known to mankind," Bailey said. Carlson pointed out that he was with his adult child and Bailey responded, "I don't care, man." He went on to say, "What you have done to this state, to the United States, to everyone else in this world. What you have done to families, what you have done to everybody else in this world. I don’t care that your daughter is here. What you’ve done to people’s families…" Carlson told him to "settle down, son." Bailey responded, "son? Don't call me son."Conservative pundits were absolutely aghast at Bailey's behavior, because telling people they're awful is their job.An Alabama doctor got death threats because she talked about how her dying patients now want the Covid vaccine. Tucker Carlson and Fox "news" are two reasons she got those threats. They deserve every bit of hate they get. https://t.co/gh4KvSjARy— The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) July 25, 2021 Bailey got pretty close to Carlson's face...good thing Carlson is secretly vaccinated.4. Jennifer Garner, because she's looking after their children while Ben Affleck is on a yacht with J.Lo in the South of France. "This again?" ShutterstockThis weekend, Ben Affleck celebrated Jennifer Lopez's 52nd birthday by worshipping both her mouth and her butt. The PDA photos inspired nostalgia, jealousy, and jokes about how their exes are tasked with taking care of the kids.Both Marc Anthony and Jen Garner for the last few months must be like… “Guess I’ll take the kids AGAIN this weekend.”— JEN KIRKMAN (@JenKirkman) July 25, 2021 Tabloids are being jerks about it, pitting Jennifers Garner and Lopez against each other because that's what they do.ABSOLUTELY not here for the Jennifer Garner comparison to JLo, with paparazzi pics of her working out, put right next to glamorous social media photos of JLo. It’s not the nineties. We aren’t still pitting women against women over a guy…ESP when only one of them wants him.— Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) July 25, 2021 Fans are coming to Jennifer Garner's defense.TwitterTwitterTwitterI wonder how the kids feel about Dad's thirst being all over the interwebs?3. The guy with coronavirus who disguised himself as his wife to get onto a flight. Quite the "Mrs. Doubtfire" reboot. ShutterstockYup, it's exactly what it sounds like.A guy who tested positive for the coronavirus, and therefore banned from flying, wore a niqab to cover his face, carried fake IDs, and her negative PCR test to board a domestic flight in Indonesia.The Associate Press reports that the guy got busted when a flight attendant noticed him changing his clothes in the airplane bathroom, like an aeronautic Mrs. Doubtfire."He bought the plane ticket with his wife’s name and brought the identity card, the PCR test result and the vaccination card with his wife’s name. All documents are under his wife’s name," Ternate police chief Aditya Laksimada said after arresting the guy when the plane landed. He was immediately tested, and tested positive for the virus.And he would have gotten away with it too if he just committed to the bit the whole flight!2. The person who thought they bought a real diamond for $12.My cousin's customer sent a nasty email and left a bad review of my cousin's shop because she found out that the "diamonds" in the jewelry are fake. The jewelry in question was $12..................... pic.twitter.com/CE2OexStMo— 🥣 (@pholanthropist) July 25, 2021 They'll be disappointed to learn that Starbucks does not contain stars.1. This bride. I didnt have my period for 3 month. Now of all things i got it on my wedding day along with the worst cramps i've ever had. My wedding is up in the mountains. from Wellthatsucks Hopefully it passes before the honeymoon.