5 people having a worse Monday than you.

5. The Republican congressional candidate who was outed as loving Bigfoot erotica, because he will forever be known as the "Bigfoot Erotica Guy." Shutterstock In our world in which the president is being sued by porn stars, the political discourse was missing one thing: the huge, pulsing phallus of a humanoid gorilla. Leslie Cockburn, Democratic candidate to represent Virginia's 5th Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives got Twitter all hot and bothered when she tweeted out a screenshot of her opponent allegedly hyping up his Yeti erotica collection. My opponent Denver Riggleman, running mate of Corey Stewart, was caught on camera campaigning with a white supremacist. Now he has been exposed as a devotee of Bigfoot erotica. This is not what we need on Capitol Hill. pic.twitter.com/0eBvxFd6sG — Leslie Cockburn (@LeslieCockburn) July 29, 2018 "My opponent Denver Riggleman, running mate of Corey Stewart, was caught on camera campaigning with a white supremacist," Cockburn wrote, referring to a video of Republican Denver Riggleman on the campaign trail with Isaac Smith, co-founder of a white supremacist group. It turns out that when Riggleman isn't hanging with his friends, fantasizing about a white ethno-state, he's jerkin' it to the "mating habits of Bigfoot," checking out what's behind that censored box. Cockburn shared screenshots of not one, but TWO, sexy Bigfoot pictures on Riggleman's Instagram, which has since been set to private.

From my opponent Denver Riggleman’s Bigfoot erotica collection. pic.twitter.com/ELe0TWJh21 — Leslie Cockburn (@LeslieCockburn) July 29, 2018 The Huffington Post reports that Riggleman has long been devoted to the mythology and majesty of Bigfoot, having co-wrote a book a decade ago called Bigfoot Exterminators Inc.: The Partially Cautionary, Mostly True Tale of Monster Hunt 2006. That tome, however, is fun for the whole family. "Bigfoot" quickly started trending on Twitter, as people marveled at what American politics has become. i saw bigfoot was trending and got really excited (huge bigfoot guy) and then realized it's because someone running for congress is into BIGFOOT EROTICA. what fucking planet am i on — ryan (@ryanyeetz) July 30, 2018

How am I supposed to explain “Bigfoot Porn” to my child, @GOP? — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) July 30, 2018 Getting into Bigfoot porn to own the Libs pic.twitter.com/2qcDbCeFl4 — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) July 30, 2018 Who would have thought that the candidate named Cockburn would be the one less publicly associated with erotica? 4. Roy Moore, because he set off Sacha Baron Cohen's "pedophile detector." Getty

Remember Roy Moore, the accused pedophile who Donald Trump and the Republicans tried to get elected to the United States Senate? The one who was reportedly banned from the mall for trying to pick up teenagers? You know, that Roy Moore? Sacha Baron Cohen does. Last night on his Showtime show Who Is America?, in addition to getting some white male Trump supporters to try and "trap illegal Mexicans" with "pussy panties" and a quinceañera, Baron Cohen's Israeli character Colonel Erran Morad set out to prove that Moore is a pedophile with some fancy new army technology.

"Erran Morad" sat down with the accused child molester with a new invention that could "detect pedophiles" thanks to biological markers and some enzyme excretions or something. Held to Moore, the detector went OFF, and later did he, arguing that "maybe Israeli technology hasn’t developed properly" before stomping off the set. Looks like Roy Moore won't be getting to direct Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

3. Meghan Markle, because her dad continues to be the f**king worst. Getty The Duchess of Sussex formerly known as Meghan Markle may have married into the world's most famous dysfunctional family, but the crotchety Prince Charles is still an upgrade from her real dad. Thomas Markle continues to sell out his daughter for fame and presumably fortune, this time sitting with the notorious Daily Mail for a nine-hour interview. Giphy

Papa Markle kvetched that he has no way of contacting Meghan and that she doesn't contact him anymore, which is hardly a surprise when he's giving interviews like this. He told The Daily Mail: 'I tell you, I've just about reached my limit with Meghan and the Royal Family. They want me to be silent, they want me to just go away. But I won't be silenced. 'I refuse to stay quiet. What riles me is Meghan's sense of superiority. She'd be nothing without me. I made her the Duchess she is today. Everything that Meghan is, I made her.'

"Perhaps it would be easier for Meghan if I died," the drama queen said. He even had the chutzpah to mention Princess Diana! "Diana would have loathed the way I’ve been treated," he added. She also would have loathed the way ​​​he betrayed his daughter and bad-mouthed her to the media. Teigen tweeted that Markle sucks, so he really must be the worst. this guy...this guy sucks. what is wrong with him? let your daughter be happy, please. this is embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/FADsBT5sfX — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 28, 2018

People are siding with Meghan in what Mr. Markle so clearly wants to be a full-blown feud. I can’t believe Meghan Markle is so selfish that she refuses to help the father who walked out on her when she was six enjoy the vicarious fame he craves. https://t.co/uVdp8R86nN — Strahan Cadell (@Sartor1836) July 29, 2018 After first thinking how incredibly in love these two crazy kids are, my second thought upon seeing this pic is how incredibly terrible Thomas Markle Sr has acted. Look at how incredibly happy his daughter is...and he has acted like a selfish, cravenous, greedy ass. pic.twitter.com/bWezwqkXzY — Freepeeper (@freepeeper) July 27, 2018 Thomas Markle reminds me of someone who had a similar role in my life...hoping she stays strong and does her best to just focus on the real love and happiness she has in her life now instead of all the unfortunate negativity😔💕 — Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) July 29, 2018 Shut it down, Dad.

2. Rudy Giuliani, because he might have accidentally blurted out that Trump was involved in a conspiracy. Getty President Trump's team has officially gone from claiming that there was "no collusion" with Russia during the 2016 election to now arguing that collusion is not even illegal. This morning, Trump's lawyer/spokesman/lapdog Rudy Giuliani made the rounds on morning shows, warming up this exciting week of hell that includes the beginning of Paul Manafort's trial.

Calmly and cleverly speaking for a president who hasn't done anything wrong, the Rudester is now arguing that aiding and abetting foreign interference in a presidential election can't be a crime unless you paid them for it. GIULIANI argues ***collusion is not a crime***: "I don't even know if that's a crime -- colluding with Russians. Hacking is the crime. The president didn't hack! He didn't pay for the hacking." pic.twitter.com/QMenE1qzxx — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 30, 2018 The Trump team must feel super confident with their defense, because their "no collusion!" catchphrase has morphed into "collusion is cool."

Giuliani made the same argument on Trump's favorite show on Fox and Friends. "I have been sitting here looking in the federal code trying to find collusion as a crime," Giuliani said. "Collusion is not a crime." There's more! Josh Marshall of Talking Points Memo points out that Giuliani blurted something out about a meeting held before Don Jr., Jared Kushner, and Paul Manafort met with the Kremlin-connected lawyer, one that Robert Mueller's cooperating witness Rick Gates was also at. This planning meeting was previously unreported, and further bolsters Michael Cohen's claim that Trump did, in fact, know about the Russian dirt summit—enough to have his top campaign brass prepare for it.

This is going to be a pretty problematic admission for Rudes and Trump. I'll explain in a moment. pic.twitter.com/fQkeMjdXVa — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) July 30, 2018 Giuliani must have realized that he done effed up, because he called into Fox News to say LOLJK. Rudy: Take Two! I Meant to Say The Pre-Planning Meeting Did NOT Happen. pic.twitter.com/Zg87XYkwmG — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) July 30, 2018 Here's part two of Rudy's walk back. pic.twitter.com/1WCpSaccvQ — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) July 30, 2018 Here's part 3 of Rudy's walk back where Foxer basically says Rudes WTF are you talking about. pic.twitter.com/EgMpm8eiJd — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) July 30, 2018

Giphy If Fox News can't even keep up with the disinformation campaign, you know it's pretty bad. I think the president's lawyer needs a lawyer. 1. The grandmother who got caught allegedly passing drugs to her grandson in jail. WREG News

Caring grandmother Gae Nell Dickinson ended up in jail herself this weekend after she was caught delivering a suspicious baggie to her grandson behind bars. WREG News reports that authorities watched Dickin hand an open bag of chips to her grandson Christopher Adams, that turned out to have two pink balloons inside: one that reportedly contained marijuana and one with crystal meth. The 75-year-old was then taken into custody. You know what they say: the family that jails together...fails together.