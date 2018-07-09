5 people having a worse Monday than you.

5. Johnny Depp, because he's getting sued, and also looks like sh*t now.
TMZ reports that actor and alleged domestic abuser Johnny Depp is being sued by a crew member on his recent movie "City of Lies," about the muder of Biggie Smalls.
Depp allegedly attacked a crew member on the shoot, telling him that he would give him $100,000 to punch him in the face, and now the crew member wants his money.
Gregg "Rocky" Barnes was the film's location manager and Depp's punchee. According to the lawsuit, Rocky was concerned about Depp's behavior on set, and here's how it went down:
Rocky was concerned about Depp's volatility and went to get an LAPD officer for protection. Before Rocky reached the officer, he claims Depp attacked him and angrily screamed, "Who the f*** are you? You have no right to tell me what to do."
Rocky says Depp punched him twice in the rib cage. Rocky says he didn't react, and that's when Depp screamed, "I will give you $100,000 to punch me in the face right now."
Rocky claims Depp continued his tirade and his bodyguards then removed him from the area.
Rocky says during the altercation Depp's breath reeked of alcohol.
While we're on the subject of Johnny Depp, here's a reminder that this is what he looks like now.
Dude needs to not attack people and also eat a sandwich.
4. Robin Wright, because she's getting dragged for her comments about ex-co-star Kevin Spacey.
In case you forgot that America holds fictional presidents to a higher standard than real ones, Kevin Spacey was fired from House of Cards over sexual misconduct allegations and Donald Trump is still in the Oval Office.
Netflix decided not to cancel the show, instead moving forward with Robin Wright's character Claire Underwood as president.
Asked on The Today Show if she knew anything about his allegedly predatory behavior, Wright had this so say:
Kevin and I knew each other between action and cut and in between setups where we would giggle. I didn’t really, I didn’t know the man. I knew the incredible craftsman that he is.
Yeah, a lot of people aren't buying it.
People are defending her, too.
Spacey's alleged abuse is tough on everyone. Especially on the people he abused.
3. The woman who recorded the #PlaneBae saga, because she's gone from the internet's hero to the internet's villain.
Last week, actor Rosey Blair went viral (picking up 60,000 Twitter followers!) when she decided to livetweet the interactions between two hot strangers sitting in front of her on the plane, projecting a rom-com narrative that the internet has called #PlaneBae.
The thread went mega viral, because who doesn't love love? But now, the honeymoon period is over, and people are taking a cold, hard look at the society that loves exploiting strangers for likes.
Public opinion began to turn on Blair when the female lead who flirted with "Plane Bae" went dark on social media, having been harassed after the gross invasion of privacy, and the dude started milking his newfound fame for all its worth. The woman didn't want her name to be public, but Blair and her boyfriend posted a video encouraging the internet to figure it out.
the girl in this story was harassed off the internet after being doxxed, and meanwhile the poster is looking to flip this into a job with buzzfeed. this entire saga has aged me ten years https://t.co/aF3Q8WZpZ4— Chelsea Fagan (@Chelsea_Fagan) July 8, 2018
As Blair rides her newfound success at others' expense and tries to parlay it into a job at BuzzFeed, she is now viewed as everything that's wrong with social media.
This woman is so unbelievably selfish, delusional, and awful I can’t handle it. https://t.co/9xB4a7KYm4— Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) July 9, 2018
For her part, Blair tried to refute the idea that she's a creepy stalker by posting a shpiel on Instagram about how she loves Nora Ephron so much, she created one of her movies out of these two strangers.
It looks like her 15 minutes of fame are almost up, and that they'll end with a low approval rating.
Until then, she's probably sitting at the top of the Empire State building, following two strangers who made eye contact, waiting for her next big hit.
2. Stephen Miller, because he threw out $80 worth of sushi to own the libs.
Trump advisor and Easter Island Head Brought To Life Stephen Miller will have a great night tonight when President Trump offers an arch-conservative judge his rose (and the opportunity to set back civil rights for generations), but in the meantime, here's a great story about him totally owning himself.
The Washington Post published an article this morning about that awesome new trend in which Trump administration officials are confronted in public for doing such things as kidnapping children and using them as bargaining chips to get their parents to leave the country.
The real victim of the humanitarian crisis is Miller, the architect of both the Muslim Ban and the "zero-tolerance" border policy, who is reported to have really expensive taste in sushi.
Per The Post:
One night, after Miller ordered $80 of takeout sushi from a restaurant near his apartment, a bartender followed him into the street and shouted, “Stephen!” When Miller turned around, the bartender raised both middle fingers and cursed at him, according to an account Miller has shared with White House colleagues.
Outraged, Miller threw the sushi away, he later told his colleagues.
Wow! That'll show 'em!
The episode is getting roasted, because it's really all we have, okay?!
1. The guy who pretended to be a Saudi prince and got busted by eating bacon.
Anthony Gignac was bring home the bacon—until he ate it.
The Colombian-born Gignac was galavanting around the world, claiming to be "Sultan Bin Khalid Al-Saud," swindling millions from investors who were impressed by his shpieling.
The Miami Herald reports that a real estate developer the "sultan" claimed to want to invest with grew suspicious when he "happily wolfed down bacon and pork products during meals, which as a devout Muslim prince should have been against his religion."
The "prince" is now awaiting sentencing "after pleading guilty to impersonating a foreign government official, identity theft and fraud."
Aladdin: you're next.