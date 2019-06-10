5 people having a worse Monday than you.

Advertising

5. Jussie Smollett, because unsealed court documents reveal the insanity of his scam, and he's officially out of a job. Chicago Police Department Jussie Smollett is an actor who is formerly best known for his work on Empire and is now famous for starring in, directing, and producing a hate crime. Chicago prosecutors mysteriously dropped all 16 of the charges against him, but the city is now suing him for $130,000, the cost of the investigations. Recently unsealed court documents shed light on Smollett's production of a hate crime and the false police report. The documents include testimony from Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, the brothers hired by Smollett to stage the attack. According to the brothers Osundairo, Smollett used to hit them up for drugs including "weed, molly or Whitney," a rude slang term for cocaine (Don't bring Whitney Houston into this, okay?). He allegedly used to pay for drugs on Venmo, which is a very dumb thing to do. Smollett apparently bought ecstasy from one of the brothers and marked the Venmo payment as "for training." When filing his initial police report for the "hate crime," Smollett refused sign a medical release or hand over his phone to the police. When asked why his sweatshirt didn't get dirty after supposedly being attacked, Smollett said he clothes were clean because he fell on snow. As someone who has lived in New York City for awhile, I can confirm: snow gets dirty, too.

Advertising

Smollett told to the police that white men threw a noose around his neck and poured bleach on him while shouting racist and homophobic slurs, including, "this is MAGA country." The brothers filled in some details, testifying that they filled a hot sauce bottle for bleach and used a clothesline instead of rope. The brothers also testified that after the alleged attack, they flew to their native country of Nigeria, and left the clothes they wore on the crime scene there. With such dirty laundry being aired, Smollett has nowhere to go but down, and Empire co-creator Lee Daniels confirms that Smollett will not be returning to the show.

Advertising

4. Kylie Jenner, because her slavery-themed party did not go over well. Shutterstock "Kylie Jenner throws Handmaid's Tale-themed party" may sound like predictive text, but it is a real thing. Oftravis celebrated an influencer's birthday—an influencer so influential I already forget her name—by turning her home into the dystopian state of Gilead. Instagram: @KylieJenner

Advertising

Advertising

The complete lack of literary analysis and self-reflection have Jenner veering into "canceled" territory. kylie jenner throwing a handmaid's themed bday party for fun is so insulting when there are people dressing up as handmaid's to fight for control over their reproductive rights... this privilege and ignorance is gross — jess 🐥 (@igotbushim) June 9, 2019 ICYMI, Jenner had a Handmaid's Tale-themed birthday party. I guess I just wouldn't have a party where I giggled & told friends how pretty they are while dressed in outfits that symbolize rape, forced birth, genital & physical mutilation, torture, & sex slavery. I'm old-fashioned. — Jess Phoenix 🌋🏳️‍🌈🤠 (@jessphoenix2018) June 10, 2019 Kylie Jenner throwing her friend a Handmaid’s Tale themed birthday party complete with robes, Gilead flags, “Praised be” vodka and “Under his eye” tequila is so tone deaf, at any time, but especially when women’s rights and autonomy are particularly under attack. Disheartening. — Ana María (@anamgom) June 9, 2019 The only surprising thing about Kylie Jenner's Handmaid's Tale party is that it wasn't for Mike Pence.

Advertising

Advertising

Deadline reported that Dark Phoenix is set to lose over 100 million dollars, and it sucks for Turner to see her face on headlines declaring "FAILURE!" and "FLOP!" and critics calling her performance one-note. #DarkPhoenix literally made me hate the comic book version. I don’t want to see another Phoenix for at least 10 yrs. not even a Phoenix Sun. I don’t even want to see pictures of the city Phoenix. I hate it THAT much. — Boliver TASK (No More Mutants). #StillWorthy (@UpToTASK) June 9, 2019 While Dark Phoenix was an unequivocal failure, both critically and commercially, entertainment journalists are generating thinkpieces about how Turner will "rise from the ashes." Turner's Twitter game and performance as Sansa Stark are too good to go to waste.

Advertising

2. Jojo Siwa, because her makeup is full of asbestos. Shutterstock I don't know who JoJo Siwa is, but your kids do, and hopefully your kids aren't getting all dolled up with asbestos. Siwa is a 16-year-old dancer, YouTuber, and toddler cosplayer who has a makeup line at Claire's, where cool tweens go to get infected earlobes. The Food and Drug Administration has released an official statement alerting customers that Siwa's makeup set not only includes eyeshadow, nail polish, lip glosses and a compact mirror—it also comes with free asbestos!

Advertising

Today, the FDA is releasing new results from its continued testing of cosmetic products for asbestos & is warning consumers to not use 2 additional products that have tested positive for asbestos & have been recalled https://t.co/p4AACHd9y8 pic.twitter.com/DYtSelENEj — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) June 6, 2019 Carcinogens are a bad look for the summer, and as Jezebel points out, Siwa's sponsored content with Claire's is unlikely to age well. Such whimsy!

Advertising

1. The Florida Couple who celebrated their wedding by breaking into a school. Santa Rosa County Jail Congratulations to Abigain Carlson and Zachary Fuit, a newly wedded couple who got a free honeymoon in the county jail! The 21-year-old bride and 26-year-old groom reportedly snuck into an abandoned elementary school in the city of Milton, Florida, as part of an after party with four of their guests.AThe Pensacola News Journal reports that the wedding party were charged with " burglary, criminal mischief and theft." Fuit, as well as his buddies, are former marines, and they broke into the old school by pulling off wooden boards and climbing through a broken window.

Advertising

A man heard noises and reported the license plate numbers to the police, and the happy couple were stopped by cops in the parking lot of a Pic-N-Sav. To paraphrase Game of Thrones, a Florida wedding without at least three arrests is considered a dull affair.