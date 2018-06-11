5 people having a worse Monday than you.

Advertising

5. Tina Fey, because she got totally shut out at the Tony Awards. Getty Last night was the Tony Awards, which is Super Bowl Sunday for your gay best friend and Yom Kippur mixed with Easter (the holiest day of the year!) for all the drama kids at your high school. The telecast was long but entertaining, as the adorably earnest hosts Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles paid tribute to Broadway, the last of the pure and good in this deeply broken world. The biggest winner of the night was the little musical that could, The Band's Visit, which triumphed over more recognizable titles Frozen (like that Disney movie), SpongeBob Squarepants (like that Nickelodeon show), and Mean Girls (you'll recognize it from the memes). SpongeBob and Mean Girls had the most nominations with 12, but the latter show didn't score a single a trophy. Giphy Luckily Tina Fey, who wrote the movie and the book for the musical, can always cheer herself with her nine Emmys. Giphy

4. Justin Trudeau, because he's in a full blown feud with Donald Trump now. Getty Over the weekend at the G7 (Group of Seven) summit–the family reunion of the alliance that has defined the western world over the past half-century—President Trump prepared for his meeting with dictator Kim Jong-un by focusing on who America's real enemy is. That's right: Canada. PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, “US Tariffs were kind of insulting” and he “will not be pushed around.” Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018

In his safe space of Twitter, Trump attacked Trudeau for being so handsome it made him feel fat and gross standing next to him for being nice but then saying that Canada will retaliate against the recently-announced tariffs that go into effect on July 1st, aka Canada Day. Fair Trade is now to be called Fool Trade if it is not Reciprocal. According to a Canada release, they make almost 100 Billion Dollars in Trade with U.S. (guess they were bragging and got caught!). Minimum is 17B. Tax Dairy from us at 270%. Then Justin acts hurt when called out! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2018 Alrightey, I'll admit that I'm not really smart enough to have an opinion on tariffs, but likely neither is Donald Trump. Trump's trade advisor, Peter Navarro, doubled down on the official administration position of "Trudeau sucks," declaring that there is a "special place in hell" for the Canadian Prime Minister.

Giphy Canadians are MAD about these childish insults. My dad is HELLA PISSED. Peter Navarro, if indeed there is a special place in hell it is fully reserved for @realDonaldTrump and his enablers. There is no room left for Canadian leaders who get on the wrong side of Trump by not kowtowing to him. Sorry. @JustinTrudeau @Canada @USTradeRep pic.twitter.com/4YgaXMvPrM — David Matlow (@DavidMatlow) June 11, 2018 The president of the European Council threw some classy European shade, and it seems like the continent is going with Team Canada on this one. There is a special place in heaven for @JustinTrudeau. Canada, thank you for the perfect organisation of G7! — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) June 10, 2018

Trudeau is in the unfortunate position of being bullied by the White House, but is so far standing firm."Canadians, we’re polite, we’re reasonable, but we also will not be pushed around," he said. In the meantime, with Trump launching his Twitter army against him, Trudeau's mentions must be an absolute mess. The Prime Minister and his eyebrows are not taking this lying down. Justin Trudeau’s left eyebrow detached after meeting Trump — so what? These days, who doesn’t wear fake eyebrows? pic.twitter.com/EZTeYllCrH — Mike (@Doranimated) June 10, 2018

3. The people whose job it is to tape together all the papers that Trump rips up, because it's their job to tape together all the papers that Trump rips up. Shutterstock Your boss may be a total jerk, but do they recklessly throw tantrums? Yes? Well, are they constantly shirking their responsibilities and violating the law? Yeah? Okay, but are they President of the United States? A new report in Politico today provides insight into the president's charming, idiosyncratic habits. In a piece appropriately titled "Meet the guys who tape Trump's papers back together," Politico introduces us to the guys who tape Trump's papers back together.

Trump apparently has "an odd and enduring habit of ripping up papers when he’s done with them — what some people described as his unofficial 'filing system.'" Giphy Unfortunately for Trump and his passion for manual paper shredding, there's a thing called the Presidential Records Act, which requires the White House to preserve any memos, emails, or papers that cross the president's desk to send to the National Archives. To make sure that Trump isn't violating this particular law (don't worry, he's getting away with shirking many others), a team of government employees are tasked with taping the scraps back together.

Solomon Lartey was one of the puzzle solvers until he was abruptly fired this spring. He told Politico: “We got Scotch tape, the clear kind,” Lartey recalled in an interview. “You found pieces and taped them back together and then you gave it back to the supervisor.” The restored papers would then be sent to the National Archives to be properly filed away. Lartey said the papers he received included newspaper clips on which Trump had scribbled notes, or circled words; invitations; and letters from constituents or lawmakers on the Hill, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. “I had a letter from Schumer — he tore it up,” he said. “It was the craziest thing ever. He ripped papers into tiny pieces.”

This is a normal president doing normal things and we live in a very normal time. 2. The grandma who got caught putting her grandchildren in kennels and a hot car. Many have inquired about a viral video from Saturday that shows two children being transported in pet kennels in the... Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Sunday, June 10, 2018 A grandmother in Memphis, Tennessee was charged with child endangerment after a video caught her putting her grandchildren in dog kennels went viral. Tennessee police say a woman has been charged with transporting two young children in pet kennels inside her vehicle. https://t.co/IFhdB5L7qe pic.twitter.com/xohairHlGo — ABC News (@ABC) June 11, 2018

The kids told the police that there were put in dog cages because there was no more room in the back of the car. To get the full Dog Experience, there were no vents in the trunk and they were likely extremely hot in the 95-degree weather. A neighbor told FOX 13 that Cheeks likely didn't know that she did anything wrong, because they seem like a happy family. "I don’t think she knew because she loves her grandkids," the neighbor told Fox. "They’re always outside playing with the dogs and stuff."

Cheeks should have known better. Putting children in cages? Only the government can do that! 1. Eminem, because he caused a panic at Bonnaroo with gunshot sound effects. Getty With America's record of mass shootings happening at concerts (and schools and movie theaters and churches and community centers and...), who thought it was a good idea for Eminem to include a realistic gunshot sound in his Bonnaroo set?

@AndreaRussett @sandwahhh @macykatemusic found this on instagram, the way everyone screams and the camera drops is terrifying pic.twitter.com/mZRwdqoWB4 — Sydney (@Sydneyheight1) June 10, 2018 The artist formally known as Marshall Mathers played the Bonnaroo music festival in Tennessee, and caused a panic when he used a scarily realistic sound effect at the end of his song "Kill You." Being at a festival/concert in these current times brings new concerns & fears. Had to leave @Eminem set after 3rd gunshot at @Bonnaroo cuz panic was setting in my section (front pit). Extremely realistic &scary! Would have been good to have a warning before show. #irresponsible — Cristi Williams (@ShadingLimelite) June 10, 2018 Such sounds are possibly triggering and traumatizing, and many fans were pissed.

Eminem uses loud gunshots in the show and people are not chill about it. Want him to go. pic.twitter.com/QQj9jj9gG3 — 1075 The River (@1075theriver) June 10, 2018 For every backlash, there's backlash to the backlash, and some Eminem-heads blame the people for not seeing it coming. are y’all really that mad at eminem over a song from 2002 that has a gun sound effect — j (@arcticsnessa) June 10, 2018 I just hope he didn't also have realistic drowning sounds for "Stan."