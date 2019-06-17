5 people having a worse Monday than you.

5. Prince William, because the royal tea on his alleged royal affair has yet to stop spilling.
Yesterday was a big Father's Day for royal gossip.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex presented the world with an adorable glimpse at Baby Archie's tiny fingers.
And on an extremely less wholesome note, British tabloids published pieces on the scuttlebutt amongst the aristocracy, who definitely call gossip "scuttlebutt."
The Daily Mail published a lengthy piece about the state of Prince William's alleged mistress Rose Hanbury's marriage.
Earlier this month, Queen Elizabeth II hosted a state banquet for Donald Trump at Buckingham Palace, and the Royal Family got in the Trumpian spirit by having an alleged mistress there.
People noticed that the marchioness/mistress wasn't wearing her wedding ring, which suggests that there's trouble in paradise for the esteemed Cholmondeleys of Houghton Hall.
Hanbury's husband, 58-year-old David Rocksavage, has reportedly been spending a lot of time in Paris since the rumors of the affair began circulating, "while Rose is left alone to run their magnificent country seat, 106-room Houghton Hall with its 1,000-acre estate bordering Sandringham." Sad?
"Royal sources" have spoken to The Daily Mail about the ordeal and have hammered home the narrative about how unfair the rumors are for the poor aristocrats.
One royal source insisted the whole saga was simply 'malicious gossip' from someone 'who appears to have an agenda to discredit William and Kate'.
'David and Rose have been real victims in all of this too. They are not public figures and it is very unfair. It has all got completely out of hand,' the source added. 'It's just really upsetting for everyone.'
A spokesman for the Cholmondeleys said: 'There is no foundation to any of the tabloid articles that have appeared. There is nothing else to say whatsoever.'
The Sun is also reporting that Hanbury has been advised by official royal aides to "say nothing" about the affair, after previously publishing-and-deleting a comment from her brother.
An old post on The Sun said that somebody said that Hanbury said of the Rose and William rumors:
“It seems to have started because she had one or two suppers with William in Norfolk when Kate was away.”
“But it was hardly as if they were meeting behind Kate’s back – of course she knew they were getting together. And Kate was grateful that a good friend and neighbour like Rose was there to entertain William.”
But as Celebitchy notes, those lines were deleted, likely because an "unsupervised dinner" could be read as a euphemism for banging.
I don't think that the Palace's strategy of trying to get us to shut up about a sex scandal by presenting an aristocrat who allegedly banged the future king as sympathetic is going to work out so well.
4. The Parkland teen whose Harvard admission was rescinded over racial slurs, because Harvard Men™ don't get caught.
While the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mobilized many survivors to fight for gun safety and begin the March For Our Lives, at least one student's takeaway was that America needs more guns, and his name is Kyle Kashuv.
Kyle Kashuv's outlier status among the Parkland teens made him a conservative media darling, and he became BFFs with Fox News and their most famous employee, President Trump.
Kashuv was such a staple of the conservative movement that it was revealed he used racial slurs, calling black student athletes "n----jocks" and spamming an AP US History study guide with the N-word.
A month after his racists notes and texts were revealed, Harvard University rescinded his admission. It turns out that racial slurs can get you kicked out of Harvard when they're precisely what gets you invited to Princeton.
Many a racist has gone to Harvard, but they either didn't get caught being racist before they became Secretary of State or had rich enough parents to buy and keep their slot.
Kashuv's fellow conservative pundits are absolutely AGHAST at this turn of events, like Ben Shapiro, who fears for a future in which people are held to the impossible standard of not using racial slurs.
First of all, Mr. Shapiro, why would you call this an "auto-da-fe" when the pun "N-word-quisition" is RIGHT THERE?
Secondly, it's interesting to see Shapiro's take on which teenagers are worthy of sympathy.
It's racists all the way down.
3. Cardi B, she suffered the twerking-induced wardrobe malfunction of your nightmares.
Midway through her set at Bonnaroo Music and Arts (But Mostly Molly) Festival, Cardi B's catsuit tore open, but she didn't let it tear up her heart.
The Tennessean reports that Cardi's unitard split from the back, exposing her buttcrack and causing her to stop the show to say, "I just wanna let y’all know that my outfit rip."
She then emerged in a bathrobe, saying, "We gonna keep it moving, baby. We gonna keep it sexy. I don’t know how in this (expletive) robe, but we gonna do it!"
Cardi is an absolute pro, and because she tends to have more wardrobe malfunctions than wardrobe functions, she knows how to make lemonade. It's a real bummer that she couldn't do her choreography under all that terry cloth.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the fans in the audience who were unsure whether or not Cardi was indeed in a bathrobe or if they were just having a crazy trip.
2. The Pakistani politician who accidentally turned into a cat.
Pakistani regional minister Shaukat Yousafzai was streaming a press conference on Facebook Live and accidentally activated the adorable cat filter.
Yousafzai never looked more adorable while talking about the goings on of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwest Pakistan.
Look's like that cat is out of the bag.
1. Everyone at the Democratic National Committee who was involved in this tweet.
This is a savage ratio of world-historical proportions.
DNC hack tweets is the new DNC hack, and it spells bad news for 2020.
The levels of "how do you do, fellow kids?" is a weird way to pump up people who just the white supremacist guy gone and access to healthcare.
There has got to be a better way to win.