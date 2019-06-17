5 people having a worse Monday than you.

Advertising

Advertising

Hanbury's husband, 58-year-old David Rocksavage, has reportedly been spending a lot of time in Paris since the rumors of the affair began circulating, "while Rose is left alone to run their magnificent country seat, 106-room Houghton Hall with its 1,000-acre estate bordering Sandringham." Sad? "Royal sources" have spoken to The Daily Mail about the ordeal and have hammered home the narrative about how unfair the rumors are for the poor aristocrats. One royal source insisted the whole saga was simply 'malicious gossip' from someone 'who appears to have an agenda to discredit William and Kate'. 'David and Rose have been real victims in all of this too. They are not public figures and it is very unfair. It has all got completely out of hand,' the source added. 'It's just really upsetting for everyone.' A spokesman for the Cholmondeleys said: 'There is no foundation to any of the tabloid articles that have appeared. There is nothing else to say whatsoever.'

Advertising

The Sun is also reporting that Hanbury has been advised by official royal aides to "say nothing" about the affair, after previously publishing-and-deleting a comment from her brother. An old post on The Sun said that somebody said that Hanbury said of the Rose and William rumors: “It seems to have started because she had one or two suppers with William in Norfolk when Kate was away.” “But it was hardly as if they were meeting behind Kate’s back – of course she knew they were getting together. And Kate was grateful that a good friend and neighbour like Rose was there to entertain William.”

Advertising

But as Celebitchy notes, those lines were deleted, likely because an "unsupervised dinner" could be read as a euphemism for banging. Now Rose Hanbury's brother is being asked questions about her relationship with Prince William. Rose and William enjoyed some suppers together, while Kate was not there. Come on Sun, stop beating around the bush and report the full story. #PrinceWilliamAffair #FreeSpeech pic.twitter.com/xSRdF430dh — Emma-Wickes (@WickesEmma) June 13, 2019 I don't think that the Palace's strategy of trying to get us to shut up about a sex scandal by presenting an aristocrat who allegedly banged the future king as sympathetic is going to work out so well.

Advertising

4. The Parkland teen whose Harvard admission was rescinded over racial slurs, because Harvard Men™ don't get caught. Twitter: @KyleKashuv While the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mobilized many survivors to fight for gun safety and begin the March For Our Lives, at least one student's takeaway was that America needs more guns, and his name is Kyle Kashuv. Kyle Kashuv's outlier status among the Parkland teens made him a conservative media darling, and he became BFFs with Fox News and their most famous employee, President Trump. America is the greatest country in the world. A post shared by Kyle Kashuv (@kylekashuv) on May 6, 2019 at 1:08pm PDT

Advertising

Kashuv was such a staple of the conservative movement that it was revealed he used racial slurs, calling black student athletes "n----jocks" and spamming an AP US History study guide with the N-word. TW: Extreme racist language



Here's some of the racist language 16 y.o. Kyle Kashuv used, resulting in Harvard rescinding his admittance. Colleges take into account a student's entire high school record when making decisions, and using slurs is 100% fair game for consideration. pic.twitter.com/fWssTqHzhl — Kendally Brown (@kendallybrown) June 17, 2019 A month after his racists notes and texts were revealed, Harvard University rescinded his admission. It turns out that racial slurs can get you kicked out of Harvard when they're precisely what gets you invited to Princeton. 1/ THREAD: Harvard rescinded my acceptance.



Three months after being admitted to Harvard Class of 2023, Harvard has decided to rescind my admission over texts and comments made nearly two years ago, months prior to the shooting.



I have some thoughts. Here’s what happened. — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) June 17, 2019

Advertising

Advertising

Secondly, it's interesting to see Shapiro's take on which teenagers are worthy of sympathy. Twitter: @BenShapiro Twitter: @BenShapiro It's racists all the way down. 3. Cardi B, she suffered the twerking-induced wardrobe malfunction of your nightmares. Shutterstock

Advertising

Midway through her set at Bonnaroo Music and Arts (But Mostly Molly) Festival, Cardi B's catsuit tore open, but she didn't let it tear up her heart. The Tennessean reports that Cardi's unitard split from the back, exposing her buttcrack and causing her to stop the show to say, "I just wanna let y’all know that my outfit rip." Cardi B suffered a wardrobe malfunction at Bonnaroo and performed in a robe https://t.co/Is9TnNkxiZ pic.twitter.com/UgXuiViwGU — Rap-Up (@RapUp) June 17, 2019 She then emerged in a bathrobe, saying, "We gonna keep it moving, baby. We gonna keep it sexy. I don’t know how in this (expletive) robe, but we gonna do it!"

Advertising

Cardi is an absolute pro, and because she tends to have more wardrobe malfunctions than wardrobe functions, she knows how to make lemonade. It's a real bummer that she couldn't do her choreography under all that terry cloth. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the fans in the audience who were unsure whether or not Cardi was indeed in a bathrobe or if they were just having a crazy trip. 2. The Pakistani politician who accidentally turned into a cat. Facebook

Advertising

Pakistani regional minister Shaukat Yousafzai was streaming a press conference on Facebook Live and accidentally activated the adorable cat filter. Yousafzai never looked more adorable while talking about the goings on of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwest Pakistan. So this happened today when PTI's SM team forgot to turn off the cat filter while live streaming a press conference on Facebook. @SAYousafzaiPTI looks kinda cute pic.twitter.com/IjjJrua7DL — Ahsan Hamid Durrani (@Ahsan_H_Durrani) June 14, 2019 Look's like that cat is out of the bag. 1. Everyone at the Democratic National Committee who was involved in this tweet. Twitter

Advertising

This is a savage ratio of world-historical proportions. DNC hack tweets is the new DNC hack, and it spells bad news for 2020. there are concentration camps at the border https://t.co/v8JsAlbjG6 — jaboukie (@jaboukie) June 17, 2019 The levels of "how do you do, fellow kids?" is a weird way to pump up people who just the white supremacist guy gone and access to healthcare. First of all this wallpaper is ugly.

Second of all, Beyoncé didn't rise again on the third day to be plagiarized like this.

Third of all, fix your life.

Fourth of all, less meme-ing, more impeaching. https://t.co/sqAIjVN3r0 — R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) June 17, 2019

Advertising

There has got to be a better way to win.