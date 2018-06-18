5 people having a worse Monday than you.

5. Prince Harry, because his father-in-law is saying that he's a MAGA Brexiteer.
Having in-laws is tough. Having in-laws going on television to talk about your political opinions when you're constitutionally not allowed to have political opinions is tougher.
This morning, the father of the Duchess of Sussex formerly known as Meghan Markle gave an interview to Piers Morgan of all people (the first red flag). Thomas Markle talked about missing his daughter's royal wedding, and said that he made small talk about right-wing anti-immigrant movements on both sides of the Atlantic: Brexit and Trump.
Now Markle, who is already somewhat of an unreliable narrator having previously staged paparazzi photos of himself, said that in a loose conversation, the prince called the UK's withdrawal from the European Union an "experiment" he was "open to."
According to The Guardian, their casual trans-Atlantic phone call covered the American president, too.
"I’ve always have a bad attitude about Donald Trump and that’s never going to change," Markle said. "My God, I’ve got to apologise to the rest of the world for my president. All Harry actually did was say because Trump was new, he said: 'Give him a chance.'"
"I think Harry has probably changed his mind by now – I certainly hope he has," he added, but that didn't stop the world's press from publishing "PRINCE HARRY SAID GIVE TRUMP A CHANCE!!!!!" headlines.
Members of the Royal Family aren't allowed to have political opinions—they're above the partisan bickering of the proletariat, after all—but the idea that Harry supported Trump and Brexit is hard to believe, because he's supposed to be the "woke" one.
Prince Harry, call your palace.
4. Homeland Security secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, because today she's defending a policy that yesterday she said didn't exist.
The White House is having a hard time keeping their story straight on their policy of separating parents and children at the U.S. border.
As pictures of children crying as their parents are taken to prison and stories about what life is like inside one of the converted Walmart detention centers for kids began to circulate, people got upset, as they should.
Trump, who openly admitted to using these captive children as "leverage" to get his Big Beautiful Wall, is blaming the Democrats for his own administration's enforcement. Homeland Security secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, on the other hand, decided to save face by saying that the policy doesn't exist.
Secretary Nielsen was quickly inducted to the Ratio Hall of Fame when thousands of people flooded her mentions to point out that yes, they do.
Because lying didn't work, Nielsen is now saying "SORRY NOT SORRY."
Figuring out how to react to outrage over a humanitarian crisis entirely of your own making certainly makes for a bad Monday. It happens to the worst of us.
3. Chris Hardwick, because he's canceled.
AMC announced over the weekend that they were removing Chris Hardwick's talk show and all panels and podcasts associated with him in light of allegations of sexual and emotional abuse by his ex-girlfriend, Chloe Dykstra.
Hardwick was also dragged over the weekend for his new twist on the genre of sexual abuse allegation reactions, in which he said, "as a husband, a son, and future father, I do not condone any kind of mistreatment of women."
His wife is not pregnant, by the way—she just might be in the future.
As a future mother (I'm not pregnant, I just might be in the future), I say goodbye forever.
2. Kylie Jenner, because people are accusing her of being disrespectful with her Father's Day post for Caitlyn.
Yesterday was Father's Day, a holiday full of such exciting traditions as texting your mom to ask her what you got your dad.
New mom Kylie Jenner celebrated the day with some throwback pictures of Caitlyn Jenner before her transition.
A civil war immediately erupted in the comments, as people debated whether it's rude to share only pre-transition photos, or even a holiday for Caitlyn at all.
Is it shade? Is it transphobic?
Maybe it's up to Caitlyn to decide?
1. The pharmacy technician who got caught stealing drugs in her cleavage.
Welp. After just a month on the job, pharmacy tech Katie Jean Williams was caught smuggling oxycodone and amphetamine pill bottles out of the pharmacy's safe and into her bosom.
The security footage instantly caused a cleavage with her job, and she was arrested immediately despite keeping her cards close to her chest. The police had ample support, and nipped her as soon as they could.
Only boobs steal drugs.