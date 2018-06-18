5 people having a worse Monday than you.

5. Prince Harry, because his father-in-law is saying that he's a MAGA Brexiteer.

Having in-laws is tough. Having in-laws going on television to talk about your political opinions when you're constitutionally not allowed to have political opinions is tougher.

This morning, the father of the Duchess of Sussex formerly known as Meghan Markle gave an interview to Piers Morgan of all people (the first red flag). Thomas Markle talked about missing his daughter's royal wedding, and said that he made small talk about right-wing anti-immigrant movements on both sides of the Atlantic: Brexit and Trump.

Now Markle, who is already somewhat of an unreliable narrator having previously staged paparazzi photos of himself, said that in a loose conversation, the prince called the UK's withdrawal from the European Union an "experiment" he was "open to."

According to The Guardian, their casual trans-Atlantic phone call covered the American president, too.

"I’ve always have a bad attitude about Donald Trump and that’s never going to change," Markle said. "My God, I’ve got to apologise to the rest of the world for my president. All Harry actually did was say because Trump was new, he said: 'Give him a chance.'"