5 people having a worse Monday than you.

Advertising

Advertising

This morning, Carroll told CNN that she is sick of this vicious cycle of women coming forward, and then being ignored and insulted by the fanboys who think that a president grabbing women by the pussy makes him Alpha. E. Jean Carroll alleges Donald Trump attacked her at a New York luxury department store in the late 1990s.



Trump has denied the allegations, saying, “I have no idea who this woman is.”



E. Jean Carroll joins Alisyn Camerota to tell her story. (Part 1) https://t.co/40wAqnN0CE pic.twitter.com/3JTkE85WAy — New Day (@NewDay) June 24, 2019 "With all the 16 women who have come forward, it's the same -- he denies he, he turns it around, he attacks, & he threatens. Then everybody forgets it, & then the next woman comes along. And I am sick of it," she said.

Advertising

"Think how many women have come forward, nothing happens. The only thing we can do is sit with you, and tell our stories, so that we empower other women to come forward and tell their stories because we have to change this culture of sexual violence." 4.Cardi B, because she was indicted by a grand jury for felony charges during a strip club brawl. Shutterstock Cardi B and her beau Offset slayed their sexy performance at the BET Awards last night, which will be a great memory for both of them to hold on to if Cardi gets sent to prison.

Advertising

Cardi B opens the #BETAwards with Offset.



Did she kill it?

pic.twitter.com/EwBdhUxfxb — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) June 24, 2019 Speaking of lapdances, last summer, the rapper and FDR fan got in a huge bar fight (well, strip club fight) when she accused a bartender named Jade of sleeping with Offset. Her entourage started throwing bottles, chairs, and hookah pipes, causing minor injuries to Jade and another employee. The brawl allegedly started on Cardi's command, meaning that she has blood on her hands in addition to bloody shoes. TMZ reports that the grand jury indicted Cardi "on 14 charges, including 2 counts of felony attempted assault with intent to cause serious physical injury. Other charges include misdemeanor reckless endangerment, assault, criminal solicitation, conspiracy and harassment."

Advertising

After being offered a plea deal, Cardi went the Lori Loughlin rather than the Felicity Huffman route and rejected it. Had she accepted the plea deal, she could have avoided jail time, but now her fate is in the hands of a jury of her peers. Cardi likely has a good and fancy lawyer on the case. She makes money moves. 3. Mike Pence, because rumor has it that Trump might replace him with a younger, hotter running mate. Shutterstock

Advertising

Donald Trump and Mike Pence's political marriage of convenience might go the way of Trump's actual marriages: with the president leaving his current partner for a younger woman. A recent op-ed by Trump pal and felon Andrew Stein is floating the idea of replacing Pence on the 2020 ticket with former Trump UN ambassador Nikki Haley as an attempt to win over "moderate, suburban women." This op-ed pushing a Trump-Nikki Haley ticket is by former NYC pol Andrew Stein (who later pled guilty to lying in a financial fraud). Stein knows Trump, of course, and is close to others in Trump world. Zero chance this trial balloon isn’t ok with Trump. https://t.co/r8ZGZWtIeF — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) June 24, 2019 Well-connected media types speculate that the op-ed likely ran at the behest of Trump as a trial-balloon, or at the very least, was approved by Trump pal Rupert Murdoch, who owns The Wall Street Journal.

Advertising

Advertising

2. The Miss Hooters Tennessee finalist who was arrested for vandalizing her ex-boyfriend's apartment. MNPD Oh, how the mighty have fallen. Madison Rogers, a 21-year-old almost-Miss Hooters Tennessee, was arrested and charged with burglary and vandalism when she sought revenge on a boyfriend who dumped her. Scoop Nashville reports that Rogers "was caught on security video entering her boyfriend’s house and destroying the upstairs after he broke up with her earlier in the day": Metro Police responded to the home of the victim on May 31st, on the report of a home invasion. Upon arrival, they met with the victim who had just gotten home. He told police that he had broken up with his girlfriend of two years, 21-year-old Madison Rogers, earlier in the day. He had just returned home when he heard pounding on the door, and when he went to the door, his ex-girlfriend kicked it open and began assaulting him.

Advertising

Advertising

Twitter: @BilldeBlasio Lucky to have the talented, debater Dante de Blasio helping me get ready for Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/my51wahM6S — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) June 24, 2019 You get the gist. People on Twitter are questioning this conversation's authenticity, shivering with second-hand embarrassment for Dante and/or his ghostwriter. Holy shit! This is the fakest thing EVER!!!! — Boris Fl (@boris_fli) June 24, 2019 Dante: Dad, I am glad you asked, it is with immense respect and humility, this is my interpretation of human interactive phenomena, that when... — Mr Maitra (@MrMaitra) June 24, 2019

Advertising