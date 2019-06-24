5 people having a worse Monday than you.

5. E. Jean Carroll, because she accused Trump of rape and nobody seems to care.
Columnist E. Jean Carroll accused President Donald Trump of raping her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room 23 years ago. The details are graphic and harrowing, and Trump insists that they have never met, though there is a picture of them laughing it up in 1987, years before the alleged attack.
According to Vox, Carroll is the 22nd woman to publicly accuse the president of sexual misconduct, which both indicates that this is a pattern of behavior from a man who publicly brags of grabbing women by the pussy, and that the media is totally bored of this by now.
The New York Times covered the accusation in the books section, because accusing the president of rape isn't political news, it's tea for the publishing industry.
The story went viral on Twitter on Friday, and by the end of the weekend, most news networks didn't bother bringing it up. The Sunday morning talk shows—everyone's parents' favorite brunch ritual—largely ignored the story, and Carroll is sick of it.
This morning, Carroll told CNN that she is sick of this vicious cycle of women coming forward, and then being ignored and insulted by the fanboys who think that a president grabbing women by the pussy makes him Alpha.
"With all the 16 women who have come forward, it's the same -- he denies he, he turns it around, he attacks, & he threatens. Then everybody forgets it, & then the next woman comes along. And I am sick of it," she said.
"Think how many women have come forward, nothing happens. The only thing we can do is sit with you, and tell our stories, so that we empower other women to come forward and tell their stories because we have to change this culture of sexual violence."
4.Cardi B, because she was indicted by a grand jury for felony charges during a strip club brawl.
Cardi B and her beau Offset slayed their sexy performance at the BET Awards last night, which will be a great memory for both of them to hold on to if Cardi gets sent to prison.
Speaking of lapdances, last summer, the rapper and FDR fan got in a huge bar fight (well, strip club fight) when she accused a bartender named Jade of sleeping with Offset. Her entourage started throwing bottles, chairs, and hookah pipes, causing minor injuries to Jade and another employee. The brawl allegedly started on Cardi's command, meaning that she has blood on her hands in addition to bloody shoes.
TMZ reports that the grand jury indicted Cardi "on 14 charges, including 2 counts of felony attempted assault with intent to cause serious physical injury. Other charges include misdemeanor reckless endangerment, assault, criminal solicitation, conspiracy and harassment."
After being offered a plea deal, Cardi went the Lori Loughlin rather than the Felicity Huffman route and rejected it. Had she accepted the plea deal, she could have avoided jail time, but now her fate is in the hands of a jury of her peers.
Cardi likely has a good and fancy lawyer on the case. She makes money moves.
3. Mike Pence, because rumor has it that Trump might replace him with a younger, hotter running mate.
Donald Trump and Mike Pence's political marriage of convenience might go the way of Trump's actual marriages: with the president leaving his current partner for a younger woman.
A recent op-ed by Trump pal and felon Andrew Stein is floating the idea of replacing Pence on the 2020 ticket with former Trump UN ambassador Nikki Haley as an attempt to win over "moderate, suburban women."
Well-connected media types speculate that the op-ed likely ran at the behest of Trump as a trial-balloon, or at the very least, was approved by Trump pal Rupert Murdoch, who owns The Wall Street Journal.
Pence is responding to the scuttlebutt by further degrading himself and being as shamelessly sycophantic as possible, by refusing to say that climate change is a threat and laughed when asked why the Trump administration is saying in court that it's cool to deny toothbrushes and soap to the kids they kidnapped.
Ah, my favorite bible verse: "Thou shalt snicker when asked of humanitarian crises of your own making."
2. The Miss Hooters Tennessee finalist who was arrested for vandalizing her ex-boyfriend's apartment.
Oh, how the mighty have fallen.
Madison Rogers, a 21-year-old almost-Miss Hooters Tennessee, was arrested and charged with burglary and vandalism when she sought revenge on a boyfriend who dumped her.
Scoop Nashville reports that Rogers "was caught on security video entering her boyfriend’s house and destroying the upstairs after he broke up with her earlier in the day":
Metro Police responded to the home of the victim on May 31st, on the report of a home invasion. Upon arrival, they met with the victim who had just gotten home. He told police that he had broken up with his girlfriend of two years, 21-year-old Madison Rogers, earlier in the day. He had just returned home when he heard pounding on the door, and when he went to the door, his ex-girlfriend kicked it open and began assaulting him.
These are NOT the values that the Miss Hooters Tennessee pageant stands for.
Miss Rogers is unworthy of the sash.
1. Dante de Blasio, because his dad Bill is sharing their "private conversations" on Twitter.
New York mayor Bill de Blasio is running for president, and he claims to be preparing for this week's debates by having this very real, very authentic WhatsApp conversation with his son Dante.
You get the gist.
People on Twitter are questioning this conversation's authenticity, shivering with second-hand embarrassment for Dante and/or his ghostwriter.
Holy shit! This is the fakest thing EVER!!!!— Boris Fl (@boris_fli) June 24, 2019
June 24, 2019
Dante doesn't deserve this.
P.S.: It's too horrific to put in this listicle, but the people having the absolute worse Mondays (and Tuesdays and Wednesdays and Thursdays, etc.) are the kids concentrated in camps by the Trump administration. Consider making a donation to RAICES or calling your elected representatives.