5 people having a worse Monday than you.

Advertising

5. Jimmy Fallon, because he's being cyber-bullied by the president. Getty President Donald Trump took a break from kidnapping children and scattering them to "baby jails" across the country to kvetch about talk show host Jimmy Fallon's apology tour for getting cutesy with Trump back in 2016. Giphy It was the hair tousle seen 'round the world. In the midst of Trump's campaign of calling Mexicans rapists and chanting about imprisoning Hillary Clinton, Fallon treated Trump like a lil' Golden Retriever, which audiences found "humanized" the aspiring autocrat. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Fallon was asked about the petting, and said that the backlash made him "depressed" and "looking back, I would do it differently." Apparently the President of the United States listens to The Hollywood Reporter's podcast, and decided to attack the talk show host, telling him to "be a man." .@jimmyfallon is now whimpering to all that he did the famous “hair show” with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), & that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have “humanized” me-he is taking heat. He called & said “monster ratings.” Be a man Jimmy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018 Giphy

Advertising

This is Fallon's nightmare. The Tonight Show host's whole brand is being America's BFF. The president mobilizing his army of trolls against him must be a real kick in the nuts. Any of the other late night Jameses—a Kimmel or a Corden or a Jeffries—would have reveled in being made the opposition, but Fallon just wants to bake a cake full of rainbows and smiles. Giphy For his part, Fallon responded to the tweet by making a donation in the president's name to a charity working to reunite the families that Trump tore up.

Advertising

In honor of the President’s tweet I’ll be making a donation to RAICES in his name. — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) June 25, 2018 You go, Glen Coco. 4. Ivanka Trump, because New York society spent the weekend toasting her downfall. Getty In a deliciously juicy column for The New York Times, Maureen Dowd described the book party for the new tell-all Born Trump as "Ivanka's nightmare."

Advertising

"Sipping vodka under chandeliers in a cool private club on the Lower East Side, the New York elite — the very ones Ivanka’s father scorned at a rally a few days ago for looking down on him even though he has 'a much better apartment' and is 'smarter' and 'richer' — were shaking their well-coiffed heads over the fall of the first daughter," writes Dowd. "Why had she stayed mute for so many days about the torment her father was inflicting on thousands of immigrant children?" the rich Upper East Siders were asking, according to Dowd. "Did she know she was as out as an outcast Edith Wharton character, doomed never to return to her privileged perch as a Manhattan society darling?"

Advertising

Giphy To applause, Born Trump author Emily Jane Fox heralded this moment as Ivanka Trump's "unmasking." "She can’t control the narrative anymore because she’s so inauthentic. It has really come back to bite her," Fox says. So, while the Trump administration is ruining millions of peoples' lives, at least Ivanka Trump's is one of them.

Advertising

3. Katherine Heigl, because she got backlash for a weird cemetery photoshoot. Getty Here's some delightfully absurd celebrity content. Rom-com queen of the late 2000s Katherine Heigl posted a two-part apology on Instagram after she got some negative comments accusing her of being "disrepsectful" for taking goofy pics at a cemetery. Instagram Instagram

Advertising

Heigl and her family were visiting the cemetery in Buffalo, New York where her relatives, including her brother, is buried, and in trying to "find levity" in a sad situation, got extremely weird. 🙏❤️ A post shared by Katherine Heigl (@katherineheigl) on Jun 24, 2018 at 5:05pm PDT 🙏❤️ A post shared by Katherine Heigl (@katherineheigl) on Jun 24, 2018 at 5:09pm PDT "I noticed on my Instagram page that the post I posted earlier was getting a lot of reaction, and I realized you guys are right," the former Grey’s Anatomy star explained. "It was not appropriate and it was disrespectful and I’ve taken it down."

Advertising

Hey, Kat, it's cool. We all cope with death in different ways. Some of us through prayers, and others through planking. 2. The woman who had a worm in her face. The New England Journal of Medicine Hi, were you having a good day? Well, I'm excited to ruin it right this second with a story that's basically the equivalent of hearing the word "moist" over and over again. A 32-year-old Russian woman snapped a picture of a blemish under her eye. It then began moving and ended up on her top lip. It turns out that there was a PARASITIC WORM LIVING IN HER DAMN FACE!!!

Advertising

The case, and the accompanying terrifying images, were published in the latest edition of the New England Journal of Medicine, which details the plight of Dirofilaria repens, the WORM that was in her FACE and had to be surgically removed. As The Washington Post reports, "Dirofilaria repens is a long parasitic roundworm that is spread by mosquitoes." It is "usually found in dogs and other carnivores," but it can also effect humans, like the woman in Russia who had the WORM IN HER FACE!!!!!!!!!!!!! Luckily for you, the parasite that the woman in Russia had is not found in the United States.

Advertising

America is already great. 1. The drunk driver who got busted because he was feeding his dog a sandwich in the middle of an intersection. Shutterstock According to MLive, a dude wanted on multiple warrants in Crawford County, Michigan, got caught by the po po when he decided to stop traffic to give his dog Lucky some grub. A Department of National Resources officer spotted local drunk person Ben McAteer stopped in the middle of an intersection, and caught him for running a stop sign when he tried to flee.

Advertising

"The operator was placed under arrest for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated," MLive reports. But fear not, everyone worried about Lucky the dog and his well-being. According to the official report, Lucky got to "[finish] his sandwich" and is now in the care of a family member.