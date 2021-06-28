5 people having a worse Monday than you.

5. Ivanka Trump, because she reportedly committed perjury.

Remember Ivanka Trump? She was both the face of the Trump White House who would secretly whisper to the press that she doesn't like domestic terrorism. She represented America on the world stage at diplomatic summits and also happened to have made up to $640 million doing so.

While the Trump era was defined by news reports of its agents doing wrong and then fully getting away with it, according to a new report, there's a new addition to the list of wrongdoings a Trump is probably going to get away with: perjury.

The Attorney General of Washington, D.C. has been investigating the Trump Inaugural Committee for alleged self-dealing back when they first moved to capital in 2017. AG Karl Racine has sued the committee for allegedly misusing charitable funds to enrich themselves. The lawsuit argues "that the Inaugural Committee, a nonprofit corporation, coordinated with the Trump family to grossly overpay for event space in the Trump International Hotel… The Committee also improperly used non-profit funds to throw a private party [at the Trump Hotel] for the Trump family costing several hundred thousand dollars."