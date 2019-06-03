5 people having a worse Monday than you.

Advertising

While Trump was in a foreign land, he was greeted with a familiar sight: an empty Mall honoring his arrival. Nice flags, but nobody to be seen



The visit of US President #Trump takes place completely out of the public eye. Only a small crowd came to Buckingham Palace, where the Trump familiy arrived in a Helicopter. Nothing to see at all. The Mall leading to the Palace is empty. pic.twitter.com/T9jjDRyfY6 — Bernd Thomas Riegert (@RiegertBernd) June 3, 2019 Trump can't chalk this up to British resentment of the former colonies—President Obama had people excited for his arrival back in 2011. There are more police officers here than spectators. Poor Trump pic.twitter.com/nearRC6usv — Damon Evans (@damocrat) June 3, 2019 You know that Trump is bothered by this, because he tweeted about "tremendous crowds."

....Fake News will be working hard to find them. Great love all around. Also, big Trade Deal is possible once U.K. gets rid of the shackles. Already starting to talk! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019 This is the biggest crowd at Buckingham Palace of all time, period. Oh, and referring to Brexit as getting "rid of the shackles" is great help. Thanks, lad! 4. Prince Harry, because he looked absolutely miserable greeting the guy who disrespected his wife and mum. Shutterstock A washed-up TV star who lucked into wealth and power insulted Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in an interview over the weekend.

Back in 2016 when she was just a humble star of Suits, The Artist Formerly Known as Meghan Markle called then-presidential candidate Donald Trump's misogynistic and divisive campaign "misogynist" and "divisive." Meghan also said that she "might move to Canada if Trump was elected president," but instead ended up moving to the United Kingdom, which also provides universal health care. In an audio recording released by The Sun, Trump said of Meghan, "I didn't know she was nasty," and despite his insistence that he didn't say that, he did, in fact, say that.

Because women have it so easy, Duchess Meghan was spared from having to meet Trump because she's on maternity leave from meet and greets. Prince Harry, however, had to meet the American Wannabe Royal Family because Granny said so. Here's the tape of you calling her nasty. Enough with the lies!https://t.co/ocxuPFF0a3 — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) June 2, 2019 Royal reporters in the room where it happened described Harry as "noticeably hung back." The prince walked in with Ivanka, who is so very desperate to be considered a princess that she very likely hit on the new dad. After doing his royal duty and escorting her into the room he "drifted off" to talk to a dude called the Lord Chamberlain, who hopefully isn't complicit in kids being kept in camps in Texas.

Trump wasn't just an arse to Prince Harry's wife—he's also said gross things about his mum and sister-in-law Kate Middleton. The president boasted to Howard Stern on multiple occassions that he could have "nailed" Princess Diana. The last thing she needed was ANOTHER entitled philanderer in her life. 3. Jared Kushner, because he short-circuited when confronted about Trump's racism and was pretty racist himself. Getty Speaking of princes, Jared Kushner gave a rare on-camera interview to Axios, and his performance demonstrated why he barely gives on-camera interviews. The Kush appeared on Axios on HBO and f*cked up questions on everything from Russian interference and Middle East peace.

When asked if the racist conspiracy theory that the first black president wasn't born in the United States, all Kushie could muster was "I wasn't really involved in that." .@jonathanvswan: Was birtherism racist?

Jared Kushner: I wasn't really involved in that

Swan: I know you weren't. Was it racist?

Kushner: Like I said, I wasn't involved in that

Swan: I know you weren't. Was it racist? pic.twitter.com/ZagOau7wDC — Kasie DC (@KasieDC) June 3, 2019 Confronted with the fact that the email that begat the notorious 2016 Trump Tower meeting with a Kremlin-connected lawyer had Russia in the subject line, KushBomb said he couldn't read. Axios: “Does it not set off some alarm bells when you see an email that the Russian government wants to help the campaign?”



Kushner: “The email that I got on my iPhone said ‘Show up at 4’

I didn’t scroll down...”



Axios: “It had Russia in the subject line.” pic.twitter.com/Dwmz5APZhf — Marcus Baram (@mbaram) June 3, 2019

No wonder Ivanka is eyeing Prince Harry. 2. The YouTuber who was sentenced to jail for feeding a toothpaste Oreo to a homeless man. Shutterstock A self-proclaimed "prankster" known as ReSet was found guilty in a Barcelona court of violating the integrity of a homeless man when he replaced the middle of an Oreo with toothpaste. ReSet must pay 20,000 euros (approximately $22,300) in compensation to his victim, and was handed a 15 month prison sentence.

The New York Times reports, however, that ReSet is unlikely to serve any jail time, because "Spanish law normally allows sentences under two years for first-time offenders in nonviolent crimes to be suspended." That's lucky—the food in prison is likely to be even worse than toothpaste Oreos. 1. The Florida Man who called 911 to brag about not getting caught at a traffic stop. St. Johns County Sheriff's Office Today's Florida Man of the Week is Nicholas Carlmann Jones, who was caught with drugs, fled the scene, and then called 911 to brag about fleeing the scene.

Fox35 reports that Carlmann Jones was cruisin' down St. Augustine Florida with "a jar full of marijuana, THC wax, a small bag containing an unknown white powder, and a dish containing a pink tinted crystal substance." He then began to run because he thought it would be "fun," and then called the cops to gloat, saying, "what do we pay you guys for? Like I've driven past four cops." A brave stance on police abolition from an unlikely source.