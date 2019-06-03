5 people having a worse Monday than you.

5. Donald Trump, because his UK state visit is waaaaay smaller than Obama's.
While the United Kingdom is embroiled in its own political crises, the city of London is coming together to tell Donald Trump to feck off.
The President of the United States arrived in the United Kingdom today for an official state visit, and British people (including Prince Harry) are pissed.
Trump was greeted on Air Force One with a view of a giant penis mowed into the grass and an "OI TRUMP." Landscaped by eco-friendly group Born Eco, Trump was also told that climate change is real while flying down the Stansted flightpath.
Trump's fantasy carriage ride with the Queen was also canceled due to the inevitable protest, and he wasn't invited to have a royal sleepover at Buckingham Palace like his predecessors.
The Washington Post reports:
Buckingham Palace is reportedly unable to host the Trumps because of ongoing renovation work that began in 2016. According to the official royal website, Buckingham Palace has 775 rooms, including 52 "Royal and guest bedrooms."
While Trump was in a foreign land, he was greeted with a familiar sight: an empty Mall honoring his arrival.
Trump can't chalk this up to British resentment of the former colonies—President Obama had people excited for his arrival back in 2011.
You know that Trump is bothered by this, because he tweeted about "tremendous crowds."
This is the biggest crowd at Buckingham Palace of all time, period.
Oh, and referring to Brexit as getting "rid of the shackles" is great help. Thanks, lad!
4. Prince Harry, because he looked absolutely miserable greeting the guy who disrespected his wife and mum.
A washed-up TV star who lucked into wealth and power insulted Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in an interview over the weekend.
Back in 2016 when she was just a humble star of Suits, The Artist Formerly Known as Meghan Markle called then-presidential candidate Donald Trump's misogynistic and divisive campaign "misogynist" and "divisive." Meghan also said that she "might move to Canada if Trump was elected president," but instead ended up moving to the United Kingdom, which also provides universal health care.
In an audio recording released by The Sun, Trump said of Meghan, "I didn't know she was nasty," and despite his insistence that he didn't say that, he did, in fact, say that.
Because women have it so easy, Duchess Meghan was spared from having to meet Trump because she's on maternity leave from meet and greets. Prince Harry, however, had to meet the American Wannabe Royal Family because Granny said so.
Royal reporters in the room where it happened described Harry as "noticeably hung back." The prince walked in with Ivanka, who is so very desperate to be considered a princess that she very likely hit on the new dad. After doing his royal duty and escorting her into the room he "drifted off" to talk to a dude called the Lord Chamberlain, who hopefully isn't complicit in kids being kept in camps in Texas.
Prince Harry, who was also at the private lunch, noticeably hung back. He walked in with Ivanka (was he supposed to show her round the exhibition?? or maybe they sat next to each other at lunch) and then drifted off to talk to the Lord Chamberlain (the Earl Peel). pic.twitter.com/NLyfNvkZx6— Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) June 3, 2019
Prince Harry looks absolutely miserable, and a royal hasn't been this relatable since Princess Diana fangirled over John Travolta.
Trump wasn't just an arse to Prince Harry's wife—he's also said gross things about his mum and sister-in-law Kate Middleton.
The president boasted to Howard Stern on multiple occassions that he could have "nailed" Princess Diana. The last thing she needed was ANOTHER entitled philanderer in her life.
3. Jared Kushner, because he short-circuited when confronted about Trump's racism and was pretty racist himself.
Speaking of princes, Jared Kushner gave a rare on-camera interview to Axios, and his performance demonstrated why he barely gives on-camera interviews. The Kush appeared on Axios on HBO and f*cked up questions on everything from Russian interference and Middle East peace.
When asked if the racist conspiracy theory that the first black president wasn't born in the United States, all Kushie could muster was "I wasn't really involved in that."
Confronted with the fact that the email that begat the notorious 2016 Trump Tower meeting with a Kremlin-connected lawyer had Russia in the subject line, KushBomb said he couldn't read.
The Kushmeister's attempt to defend his actions towards Palestinians was a dehumanizing mess.
He was also callously indifferent towards refugees, even though he loves to use the talking point that his grandparents were refugees to defend Trump from charges of anti-Semitism.
CNN has a listicle of the "29 most eyebrow-raising lines." Slate calls it a "clown show."
No wonder Ivanka is eyeing Prince Harry.
2. The YouTuber who was sentenced to jail for feeding a toothpaste Oreo to a homeless man.
A self-proclaimed "prankster" known as ReSet was found guilty in a Barcelona court of violating the integrity of a homeless man when he replaced the middle of an Oreo with toothpaste.
ReSet must pay 20,000 euros (approximately $22,300) in compensation to his victim, and was handed a 15 month prison sentence.
The New York Times reports, however, that ReSet is unlikely to serve any jail time, because "Spanish law normally allows sentences under two years for first-time offenders in nonviolent crimes to be suspended."
That's lucky—the food in prison is likely to be even worse than toothpaste Oreos.
1. The Florida Man who called 911 to brag about not getting caught at a traffic stop.
Today's Florida Man of the Week is Nicholas Carlmann Jones, who was caught with drugs, fled the scene, and then called 911 to brag about fleeing the scene.
Fox35 reports that Carlmann Jones was cruisin' down St. Augustine Florida with "a jar full of marijuana, THC wax, a small bag containing an unknown white powder, and a dish containing a pink tinted crystal substance."
He then began to run because he thought it would be "fun," and then called the cops to gloat, saying, "what do we pay you guys for? Like I've driven past four cops."
A brave stance on police abolition from an unlikely source.