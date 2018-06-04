5 people having a worse Monday than you.

Advertising

5. Bill Clinton, because he was asked about Monica Lewinsky and he totally blew it. Getty Former president and would-be First Lady Bill Clinton is on a book tour promoting the thriller he co-wrote with James Patterson called "The President is Missing," which has nothing to do with the suspicious disappearance of Melania Trump. When asked about the scandal that lead to his impeachment (remember when presidents got impeached?), Clinton insisted that he "did the right thing" with regards to Monica Lewinsky. Despite the #MeToo movement shining a light on power dynamics and inappropriate relationships in the workplace, and Lewinsky herself calling Clinton's actions an "inappropriate use of authority, station, and privilege," Bubba wouldn't have changed a thing. “But you didn’t apologize to her [Lewinsky]?” -@craigmelvin



“I have not talked to her.” –Bill Clinton



“Do you feel that you owe her an apology?” –Melvin



“No. I have never talked to her, but I did say publicly on more than one occasion that I was sorry.” -Clinton pic.twitter.com/dVAb0OycIa — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 4, 2018 Clinton insists that by fighting the impeachment and not resigning, he defended the Constitution, and that he did not need to apologize to Lewinsky privately because he did so publicly. President Bill Clinton (9/11/98): "It is important to me that everybody who has been hurt know that the sorrow I feel is genuine: first and most important, my family; also my friends, my staff, my Cabinet, Monica Lewinsky and her family, and the American people." pic.twitter.com/3WtmXSY14t — CSPAN (@cspan) June 4, 2018 Craig Melvin asked if looking at the affair through the lens of the #MeToo movement has inspired Clinton to take more responsibility, to which the former president got argumentative and insisted that he suffered because of the whole thing too. (That was a good, pointed question, Mr. Melvin. Do Trump next!!!)

"No, I felt terrible then, and I came to grips with it...Nobody believes that I got out of that for free," Clinton said. "I left the White House $16 million in debt." Sad! "Bill Clinton" was trending on Twitter for hours, as both liberals and conservatives wished he'd just go away. And now back to the current president's abuses of power! 1. Robert S. Mueller III is a Republican, appointed Director of the FBI by a Republican, and a war hero.



2. The legal scholars you claim do not exist. Even your own attorney, Giuliani, said to pardon yourself would be to trigger “self-impeachment.”



3. You are guilty. pic.twitter.com/k0vr7rf1wO — Alt. U.S. Press Sec. (@AltUSPressSec) June 4, 2018

4. Melania Trump, because she allegedly needs to leave the house today (but the cameras weren't invited). Getty The curious case of the missing Melania is said to be solved today as the First Lady is scheduled to attend her first event in 24 days—an event for Gold Star families. Well, the ones Donald Trump hasn't insulted. This likely won't be enough to end the conspiracy theories, as the event is closed to the press and will therefore fail to provide evidence that the First Lady is indeed alive. Melania didn't go to Camp David with the president this weekend (even TIFFANY was there. Tiffany!), and won't be joining Trump and the other Spouses-in-Chief at the upcoming G7 Summit in Quebec.

. @FLOTUS will not join @realDonaldTrump for the G7 Summit in Quebec next week, @StephGrisham45 tells @CNN. Last year @FLOTUS made a splash in Sicily (remember that $51K @dolcegabbana flower coat?) for the 2017 G7. — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) June 3, 2018 She hates her husband so much that she's willing to forego a meet and greet with Justin Trudeau? Ok, if she’s missing a chance to see Justin, something is deeply wrong. pic.twitter.com/BTZwzUGR34 — Schooley (@Rschooley) June 3, 2018 Giphy Something is horribly, terribly wrong here.

3. The woman who admitted to shooting and killing her husband because he beat their cat. Lew Sterrett Jail A Dallas woman has been accused of fatally shooting her husband because he was abusing the family feline, which is a story straight out of the "Cell Block Tango." Giphy The Star-Telegram reports that Mary Harrison, 47, remained in custody yesterday after failing to make a $100,000 bail. The shooting occurred just before 7 AM on Saturday, and:

When officers arrived, Mary Harrison met with police and told them she and her husband had been arguing. He also had been beating the family's cat, police said. According to the police, Mary had admitted to shooting her husband Dexter. Neighbors told KTVT-TV that the cat had recently gone missing but was thankfully returned, so it really was an emotional rollercoaster of a time. 2. Johnny Depp, because people think he looks like he's dying. Getty

Johnny Depp is currently in Russia paying prostitutes to sleep on a bed at the Ritz-Carlton Moscow that President Obama once slept in playing with his band, and the pictures have fans looking concerned. This is what Johnny Depp looks like now. Johnny Depp is not doing well guys. pic.twitter.com/A4Ag3OAolz — Corby Davidson (@corbydavidson) June 2, 2018 You ok? He looks even creepier than he did in the Willy Wonka reboot, or even worse than Mortdecai was. Oh my GOD is he okay? it's look like he's sick 😱#JohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/KONFmNWvZe — shaghayegh ⚡️ (@_shaqayegh_) June 3, 2018

Please please tell me that Johnny Depp is just prepping for a movie and not that he is sick cause he doesn’t look so good here he looks sick that or stress with his life is finally catching up to him either way he doesn’t look like the Depp we all know! pic.twitter.com/lixKkmCtqA — Christen Lynn (@xLynnBbyx) June 3, 2018 Johnny Depp looks sick and now I’m sad. I’m gonna cry if something terrible happens to him oh no pic.twitter.com/f5PWg9WInG — Vanessa🦋 (@vanessa4evz) June 4, 2018 No word on whether or not he is ill, but he is definitely a sick man in that he allegedly beat his wife. He's always been sick...most abusers are.

Fan fears for Johnny Depp after he appears pale and gaunt https://t.co/XDTKghvkmu via @MailOnline — Alby (@albybrava) June 2, 2018 Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard alleged domestic abuse and filed for a restraining order when they separated in May 2016.

What happened to Amber Heard? Has anyone checked on her? Is she doing okay? Johnny Depp looks like trash and has proven to be so. pic.twitter.com/tzpVxEPTIk — Daija Jones (@Daijanda) June 3, 2018 He might be healthy, but he's definitely not okay. 1. The guy who shoved an eggplant so far up his anus, he hurt his lung. Shutterstock When a 50-year-old man in China was suffering from severe constipation, he figured out that the best course of action is to shove a huge eggplant up his butt.

You'll be surprised to learn that the suppository ingestion did not make him feel better, but actually made him feel worse. Unsurprisingly, the 30cm long aubergine only made things worse, hurting even his lung. https://t.co/7K39OkzRXo — Shanghaiist.com (@shanghaiist) June 4, 2018 At the hospital, my dude got an X-ray done, and learned that the eggplant was so far up there, it was causing damage to his lung. There's such a thing as alternative Chinese medicine that's a little too alternative.