5 people having a worse Monday than you.

5. Chris Evans, because people are pissed that he posed with a white supremacist, even if that white supremacist has a cool eye. Getty Chris Evans, aka Steve Rogers aka Captain America, is consistently hailed as a "woke bae" for his anti-Trump tweet, but recently had a slip up when he smiled with a controversial Republican congressman who loves his character. Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) is famous for having been made fun of by sex symbol Pete Davidson, but is also known in other circles as the moderator of a Facebook group that promoted the deadly right-wing Charlottesville rally and was a home for Pizzagate conspiracy theorists and racist fun. Evans yukked it up with Crenshaw, who showed off his glass eye sporting Captain America's logo. A VERY cool use of vibranium https://t.co/zv5L9hqqTl — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) March 9, 2019 Many of Cap's fans were not impressed. Dawg that guy is literally hydra — gary from “nice gary”! (@beesheriff) March 9, 2019 It's a pity he seems to think the shield means building walls and caging children. — 20BiTeen Muppet (@kristenmchugh22) March 9, 2019 you should've maybe considered googling this dude first — priscilla page (@BBW_BFF) March 9, 2019

ffs this is not the time to be exchanging pleasantries on twitter with a nazi-leaning racist, veteran or not. You hate 🤬 but shake hands with the very people who made 🎃 a reality and would do so again without even a cursory glance at the past; sympathetic white folks, do better — soothsay (@seesoospeak) March 11, 2019 Maybe Crenshaw should refresh himself on Captain America's antifa history. Giphy

4. Tucker Carlson, because he was caught being as disgusting in the past as he is in the present. Fox News Tucker Carlson, a hate-mongering TV host who looks like an evil Snoopy balloon, makes his living telling your racist uncle and grandparents to be afraid of anyone who isn't Donald Trump. According audio uncovered by Media Matters, before Carlson was mainstreaming conspiracy theories like "childcare is a globalist conspiracy theory endangering white people," he was sharing his thoughts on underage girls and sex with "Bubba the Love Sponge."

Like Trump himself, Carlson called into shock jock radio shows to share his views on "young girls sexually experimenting" and the right of adults to marry 15-year-olds. Tucker Carlson used the c-word, said women are ‘primitive’ and ‘like dogs,’ and joked about a 13-year-old being molested during newly unearthed radio appearances pic.twitter.com/Y1g3FurLe4 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 10, 2019 Among his hot takes, Carlson defended Warren Jeffs, a convicted pedophile who married underaged girls off to adult men. He also has a lot of thoughts on the "sex lives" of 13-year-olds, saying that a teacher who molests 13-year-old boys is, in fact, doing a favor for 13-year-old girls:

CARLSON: Because when a 13-year-old boy is 35 he can barely remember the girls he slept with when he was 13. THE LOVE SPONGE: That’s true. CARLSON: Right? But a 13-year-old girl, when she’s 35, she’s still thinking about that guy. I mean, it’s just a much deeper experience for girls at that age and they’re not ready for that. THE LOVE SPONGE: Girls are far more screwed up then we are. We can just have sex and screw and be done with it. They really, like, they keep a part of them. CARLSON: Exactly. So my point is that teacher’s like this, not necessarily this one in particular, but they are doing a service to all 13-year-old girls by taking the pressure off. They are a pressure relief valve, like the kind you have on your furnace.

Rather than apologize, Carlson invited anybody who doesn't appreciate his thoughts on children to come debate him on TV for ratings. pic.twitter.com/rZdchBXrG2 — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 11, 2019 If you're a woman who dares to challenge him, prepare to be called ugly and the C-word.

3. Jussie Smollett, because he's facing up to 64 years in prison. Chicago PD An Illinois grand jury indicted fake hate crime actor (who has also appeared on Empire), Jussie Smollett, adding to the frenzy around the hate crime that wasn't. The grand jury charged Smollett for disorderly conduct and filing a false police report, in two separate sets of charges for each time he spoke to the police. Each felony carries a maximum of four years in prison, so yeah, Smollett is looking at up to 64 years (!!!).

That's a lot of years, especially considering the fact that Trump's campaign manager Paul Manafort was sentenced to only three years for literally conspiracy against the United States. 2. Senator Marco Rubio, because he confused a journalist named Germán Dam for an actual dam. Shutterstock The Trump administration seems super thirsty for war in Venezuela, and in beating that drum, its allies makes some really embarrassing mistakes. Senator Marco Rubio (R-Florida) did a hilariously dumb tweet, blaming a Venezuelan power outage over a "transformer explosion at the German Dam."

Well, um, the problem is, there's no such thing as "the German Dam," just a journalist named Germán Dam who covered the story. Twitter The story was debunked by the real German Dam himself. Senator @marcorubio, an important transformer exploded in Bolívar and that, in part, again collapsed the Venezuelan Electric System; however it was not in a dam, much less german.

My name is Germán Dam, I am one of the journalists who published the information.

😎🤘😊 https://t.co/DicWDJzlfQ — Germán Dam (@GEDV86) March 9, 2019 Now, today on Twitter, Rubio is insisting that he does indeed know the difference between a dam-dam and a person-named-Dam.

pic.twitter.com/pClVVPfBiT — Amanda, dagnabit (@wednesday181) March 11, 2019 Sure, Dam. 1. The sexist trolls who tried to tank Captain Marvel, because they were Photon-blasted into space. Marvel Studios An army of trolls whose fragile masculinity was so threatened by a Marvel movie with a female protagonist (and a female lead who cares about the issues) tried desperately to make Captain Marvel flopped.

First, they flooded Rotten Tomatoes with negative reviews before anyone had even seen the movie, leading to the review aggregator finally changing its policy. Then, they tried to mobilize a boycott, but while the trolls were trolling from their mothers' basements, everyone else was at the movie theater. Captain Marvel made $153 million domesticly and $455 million worldwide, proving that superheroes are above the wage gap. Giphy