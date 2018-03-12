5 people having a worse Monday than you.

Advertising

5. Betsy DeVos, because she got schooled on schools. getty Last night on 60 Minutes, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos failed to answer the most basic of questions about schools (in case you're as confused as she is, a "school" is "an institution designed to provide learning spaces and learning environments for the teaching of students under the direction of teachers.") Sec. of Education Betsy DeVos struggles to answer fairly basic questions on school performance on 60 Minutes pic.twitter.com/lFVq3USwUW — Axios (@axios) March 12, 2018 The billionaire with no experience in education or education policy struggled to respond to the most basic pushback about her plan to funnel federal federal money away from public schools and into private and charter schools, because why should a cabinet secretary tasked with overseeing the education of millions be able to explain what they're doing? giphy betsy devos’s phone before that 60 minutes interview pic.twitter.com/qPSuYfjjEV — Bob Vulfov (@bobvulfov) March 12, 2018

Advertising

I thought that Betsy DeVos interview was an episode of Drunk History but turns out she’s the Secretary of Education — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) March 12, 2018 Betsy DeVos is what happens to America when money can buy a government job. In any other country, this would be corruption at its highest level.



Sadly, our children will suffer for years because of her complete and utter failure as Secretary of Education. — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) March 12, 2018 Unlike President Trump and most of his cabinet secretaries, it appears that DeVos is at least capable of feeling shame. This morning, she got defensive on Twitter, insisting that while she struggles to explain what "kids" are, she does, in fact, care about them. What I hate is for kids to lose the opportunity to reach their fullest potential. I hate when private schools fail kids, when charter schools are bad actors, and any time that adults let student down. #60Minutes — Betsy DeVos (@BetsyDeVosED) March 11, 2018

Advertising

Betsy DeVos's incompetence is funny until you realize that millions of kids will suffer because of it........then it's HILARIOUS! 4. This elderly Utah woman who was charged with hiring a few too many hitmen. Salt Lake County Jail Linda Tracy Gillman, 70, is currently on trial for hiring a hitman—and was just charged again for the same crime. KSL reports that the senior citizen in Harriman, Utah was convicted of trying to arrange her ex-husband murdered, then charged with seeking a second hitman while in jail, and was just charged AGAIN with hiring a third hitman because third time's a charm.

Advertising

It all started in December 2016, when Gillman allegedly gave an employee of her's $5,000 to carry out a hit on her ex and his new wife, promising him $100,000 more once she got some of that sweet life insurance money. giphy Instead of going to the ex to kill him, the employee went to the police. In June 2017, while in jail, she allegedly asked an another inmate whom she thought was in a white supremacist gang to hit the failed hit man who sent her to prison.

Advertising

"Gillman referred to herself as 'the bank,' and said that she 'could make everything happen'" if the inmate could take out the tattler. Now on trial for her first attempted hit, Gillman allegedly tried to arrange for the prosecution's key witness to be murdered. I'm sorry, lady, but you should get a new hobby. Hiring hitmen just doesn't fill the time. 3. Taylor Swift, because people are accusing her of plagiarizing a perfume commercial. getty

Advertising

Last night at the iHeart Radio Awards, Taylor Swift debuted a new music video for all the people who aren't bored of her already. The video, for her song "Delicate," is yet another exploration of how much it sucks to be famous, as the fragile T-Swift magically became invisible and seized the opportunity to goofily dance around a hotel lobby. People on Twitter quickly accused the video of ripping off a famous 2016 ad for Kenzo perfume directed by Spike Jonze, down to the "angry gorilla dance."

Advertising

Advertising

This is important. Also:



✔️ dancing in spotlight pic.twitter.com/5kyVff1tg2 — Christian (@4pointOH) March 12, 2018 The Kenzo ad stars classically trained ballerina and Leftovers actor Margaret Qualley. It was also choreographed by Sia's choreographer. Watch the video and judge for yourself.

Advertising

2. Caitlyn Jenner, because she just had the revelation that Trump is bad for women and LGBT people. getty Ignorance is bliss, and Caitlyn Jenner is blissful no longer. After endorsing Donald Trump and saying he would be "very good for women’s rights," defending voting for him, and wearing a MAGA hat after he tried to ban trans people from serving in the military, Jenner has now seen the light about Trump's darkness. "As far as trans issues, this administration has been the worst ever," she told Newsweek at the Champions of Jewish Values International Awards Gala (also, what was she doing at the Champions of Jewish Values International Awards Gala?)

Advertising

"They’ve set our community back 20 years, easily," Jenner said. "It’s going to be hard to change, but we’ve been through these types of things before and we’ll continue to fight it." People hate to say "I told her so," so they're calling on her to apologize for having been so dangerously wrong. Before the election:



CAITLYN JENNER: I think Trump will be great on LGBT issues.



LITERALLY EVERYONE WHO KNOWS ANYTHING: Wrong. So, so wrong. It’s not possible for you to be more wrong. You are ignorant and just... wrong.



Now:



CAITLYN JENNER: Maybe Trump is... not good. — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) March 10, 2018 Would that Caitlyn Jenner had figured this out before banging her drum for Trump and behaving as his torch bearer, telling the #LGBTQ community we were wrong about him. Jenner ought to apologize for having aided Trump in damaging the #Trans community. #CaitlynJenner https://t.co/jD2hTZHlJc — Nick Walden Poublon (@NWPinPDX) March 11, 2018

Advertising

Caitlyn Jenner voted for him and used her power to persuade others to do the same. Caitlyn Jenner can kiss my ass. — AMB (@amb573) March 10, 2018 “Caitlyn Jenner says Trump has been the ‘worst ever’ for transgender rights and ‘set our community back 20 years.’”



We tried to tell you, @Caitlyn_Jenner! pic.twitter.com/WtUfHMSuNl — Gabe #DreamActNow Ortíz (@TUSK81) March 10, 2018 Here's one person who realized they were duped by Trump. Only 62,984,824 to go. 1. The guy who broke into an animal shelter to steal gumballs. shutterstock

Advertising

A guy now known as the "gumball bandit" crawled through the pet door at a Sacramento shelter not for cash, but for gumballs. Police in California are looking for a “gumball bandit”. This robber took a gumball machine from the Front Street Animal Shelter in Sacramento, but he quickly learned that it wouldn’t be an easy heist! pic.twitter.com/WnLazrYfRZ — WJTV 12 News (@WJTV) March 12, 2018 The video plays out like a kooky Charlie Chaplin film as the guy sneaks through the door, only to have an impossible time sneaking the machine out and spilling the gumballs all over the floor. The Front Street Animal Shelter is seeking assistance in capturing the criminal.

Advertising

Watch the extended video while listening to Yakety Sax. Gumball Bandit Help catch the guy who stole a gumball machine from shelter pets – Sacramento’s dumbest criminals The Gumball Bandit faced many trials and tribulations when he broke into our shelter and stole our fund-raising gumball machine. But don’t feel too sorry for this candy crook, he did just steal from a shelter after all. You can help us catch him by sharing this video! Gumball.com Sacramento Police Department The Sacramento Bee Posted by Front Street Animal Shelter - City of Sacramento on Friday, March 9, 2018 It's not just about the balls. The dozens of quarters in the machine belong to the shelter. In the video, the "disgruntled bandit" tried to open the coin compartment, "not realizing that a donation box full of cash is sitting a few feet away." The Front Street Animal Shelter notes, "don’t feel too sorry for this candy crook, he did just steal from a shelter after all."