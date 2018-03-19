5 people having a worse Monday than you.

Advertising

5. Mark Zuckerberg, because lawmakers on both sides of the Atlantic want answers from him. Getty Marky Z is in some deep sh*t after it was revealed that 50 million Facebook users had their data shared with a political data firm without their consent. In case that wasn't scary enough, the firm—UK-based Cambridge Analytica—was co-founded by Steve Bannon, was used by the Trump campaign, and has ties to the Russia. Lawmakers in both the US and the UK want Zuckerberg himself to testify about the massive data breach that enabled the Trump campaign to profile their profiles and target them with personalized political advertisements without their knowledge. Senator Amy Klobuchar called on—nay, DEMANDED—Zuckerberg testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Facebook breach: This is a major breach that must be investigated. It’s clear these platforms can’t police themselves. I've called for more transparency & accountability for online political ads. They say “trust us.” Mark Zuckerberg needs to testify before Senate Judiciary. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) March 17, 2018 Damian Collins, a Conservative legislator who runs the British Parliament's media committee, said that Facebook has "consistently understated" the platform's susceptibility to data leaks and gave misleading testimony. Giphy

"Someone has to take responsibility for this," he said. "It’s time for Mark Zuckerberg to stop hiding behind his Facebook page." giphy With Facebook at the center of controversy all over the world, the Winklevii might be lucky that Zuckerberg stole it from them. 4. Mike Pence, because his bunny book got hijacked. Getty

Mike Pence is a professional homophobe who managed to become Vice President of the United States by hitching his wagon to a serial adulterer who called avoiding STDs his "personal Vietnam." On last night's Last Week Tonight, John Oliver dedicated twenty minutes of his program to Pence, covering highlights of the "ashen weasel's" career from writing editorials condemning the Disney movie Mulan for showing a woman in combat and evading questions about discrimination against gay people by saying "hoosier."

But Oliver did find something redeeming in Mike Pence: floppy ears and a bushy tail (his bunny, Marlon Bundo). Giphy Marlon Bundo has a book being released today, A Day in the Life of the Vice President, that's written by Pence's daughter and illustrated by Pence's mother wife. To troll Pence with inevitably better book sales and give kids the opportunity to enjoy a cute bunny story without supporting homophobes, Oliver and his crew released A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo.

Wanna support @TrevorProject? Tonight @LastWeekTonight released a children's book, you can get it with 100% of your purchase going to the org. Just click here: https://t.co/oPRgcITnFP #MarlonBundo pic.twitter.com/K93wSrtnXo — Calvin (@calvinstowell) March 19, 2018 "Now, there are a few small differences between the two books," Oliver explained. "You’ll notice right away that our rabbit has a bow tie, so there’s that. Also, our story is about Marlon Bundo falling in love with another boy rabbit, because our Marlon Bundo is gay — just like the real Marlon Bundo." All proceeds from Oliver's team's book A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo are going to crucial LGBT charities The Trevor Project and AIDS United. It features a story of love and tolerance fit for the whole family.

Anti-LGBT @vp Pence released a book about his pet rabbit, Marlon Bundo. So @iamjohnoliver published a competing book about Marlon Bundo, only this one is a gay love story and it just hit #1 on Amazon. ❤️🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/nON5ZRb0nP pic.twitter.com/RAavnVirgb — Q. Allan Brocka (@allanbrocka) March 19, 2018 Oliver's Bundo book has already beaten Pence's Bundo book on the Amazon charts, and the veep's is getting trolled in the comments. Looks like Marlon Bundo book by Last Week Tonight with John Oliver is #1 in books on Amazon & Mike Pence version in #11!

Let’s hear it for Gay Bunnies! Can’t wait to see how much $ was raised! #MarlonBundo #LastWeekTonight #BetterBundoBook @LastWeekTonight @iamjohnoliver pic.twitter.com/89U27nFgru — Is_It_Just_Me (@Is_It_Just_Me1) March 19, 2018 Amazon

Amazon Truly, #LoveWins. 3. The real life ghostbuster who set off a bomb scare. giphy There's something strange in your neighborhood. Who you gonna call? The bomb squad.

Last week, a bunch of aspiring ghost hunters in Canada journeyed to Mackenzie Hall in Windsor, Ontario to search for paranormal activity, and they accidentally left behind one of their tools. The Windsor police bomb squad destroyed a mysterious black box with a red wire and little blue light on Tuesday. It turned out to be a ghost-hunting device accidentally left behind by the Listowel Paranormal Society. https://t.co/DR84gW2l4m via @CBCWindsor pic.twitter.com/vbPzOHig5y — Andrew Foote (@amkfoote) March 16, 2018 The Listowel Paranormal Society accidentally left behind a small black box with a red wire and a blue light, and the Windsor Police Explosives Disposal Unit were called to Mackenzie Hall that night to examine the suspicious package. According to assistant director of the Listowel Paranormal Society, Jen Parker, the box is used "to determine if there's an entity or an energy in the room with us and if there is, the little blue light will flicker."

The device was ruled not to be explosive, but the paranormal society, however, claimed to have found a suspicious spirit named George. These photos were taken one right after another in the hallway to the dressing room at MacKenzie Hall. We believe that... Posted by Listowel Paranormal Society on Thursday, March 15, 2018 Parker only realized what happened when she got a call from the cops about the ghost sensor. "I apologize to anybody who was affected by this," she said about the bomb scare, the most interesting thing to ever happen in the town of Windsor. "It was not intentionally done. It was just forgetfulness."

Today's hot goss claims that Vanessa is leaving Don Jr. not only because he tweets, but that he's also super cheap. Per Page Six: Multiple sources claim Vanessa’s life at home isn’t as gilded or glamorous as one would expect. “He treats her like a second-class citizen.” One friend said, “He gives her very little help and has been keeping her on a tight budget. She doesn’t live a lavish life and can very rarely pick up a check at dinner.”

The tabloid even claims that Vanessa had to ask her mother for money. The rag also insists that the couple has had marital problems for years that have been exacerbated by the Trump presidency. "She was interviewing divorce lawyers before [Trump’s presidency]. No one thought he’d win. He won and she decided to stay until his term is over. But she just couldn’t stand it any more," they claim. Neither can we, Vanessa. Neither can we.

1. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, because he's being challenged by Miranda Hobbes. Getty Today, Cynthia Nixon announced on Twitter (where else?) that she's running for governor of New York, challenging incumbent Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary. I love New York, and today I'm announcing my candidacy for governor. Join us: https://t.co/9DwsxWW8xX pic.twitter.com/kYTvx6GZiD — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) March 19, 2018 People are pumped not only because of Sex and the City, but because she says in her video that she promises to fix the New York City subway.

Giphy Andrew Cuomo: consider this your Miranda warning.