5. Kylie Jenner, because she's getting called out for not GoFunding her makeup artist's GoFundMe.

Why save a life when you can buy a handbag? Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner, who was born famous for being rich and then got even richer, is asking her fans to donate to help Samuel Rauda, a prolific makeup artist who underwent major surgery after a car accident and needs help paying for his medical expenses.

Rauda's celebrity clients Bella Thorne and Kylie each donated $5,000, which is nice, but people are saying that they could be nicer.

GoFundMe

Kylie mentioned the GoFundMe on her Instagram story,