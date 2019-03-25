5 people having a worse Monday than you.

Advertising

5. Barbra Streisand, because her Michael Jackson comments put her on the express train to Cancelledville. Shutterstock Yentl went mental with a truly disgusting #take on the allegations of sexual abuse against Michael Jackson. The HBO documentary Leaving Neverland featured two of his alleged victims, James Safechuck and Wade Robson, describing the years of abuse in devastating detail, and while many viewers have concluded that they can't pretend that Michael Jackson isn't a monster anymore, Streisand didn't dare to rain on his parade. Babs told The Times of London: His sexual needs were his sexual needs, coming from whatever childhood he has or whatever DNA he has. You can say “molested,” but those children, as you heard say, they were thrilled to be there. They both married and they both have children, so it didn’t kill them. Shame on you, Barbra. This take boils down to "they got to go to Disney World, so the abuse was fine for them. Plus, they didn't die, so it's not that bad a crime!"

Well, Avenatti showed the world just how presidential he is by getting indicted in a truly bonkers extortion case involving Nike. Avenatti rode Stormy Daniels' coattails to become a cable news staple. Seriously, he was somehow on every show on every network at the same time. According to The Washington Post, prosecutors are saying that he used his newfound fame to threaten Nike that he'd release damaging information about them if they didn't pay him and a client 20 million dollars. The language in the complaint is...colorful. FBI recorded Michael Avenatti saying to Nike attorney: have you "ever held the balls of the client in your hand where you could take five to six billion dollars market cap off of them" pic.twitter.com/sUFyV5truP — Jason Leopold (@JasonLeopold) March 25, 2019

The lawyer is impressively bicoastal. Not only was he accused of extortion by the Southern District of New York, he also faces federal charges of wire fraud and bank fraud in the Central District of California! Giphy 3. Mueller worshippers, because the silver fox didn't deliver a silver bullet. Shutterstock

The Mueller investigation into the Trump campaign's communications with Russia during the 2016 election was many things, and the invisible yet omnipresent Robert S. Mueller III really captured everyone's imaginations. He was hailed as a hero, messiah, and even a sex symbol. pic.twitter.com/2NXUZNtyPQ — Brad (@BradJChester) March 24, 2019 Remember when every lunatic on the left posted Mueller memes for the last 2 years LMAO #MuellerReport pic.twitter.com/EUgu6NMEMQ — ROB (@Berrettaman28) March 22, 2019 Oh god, don't tell me you ordered the Krassenstein's children's book… pic.twitter.com/wHcb2wUD0z — William LeGate (@williamlegate) March 25, 2019

Brian and Ed Krassenstein, the Twitter-famous brothers who are always popping up in Trump's mentions, built their whole brand on cheering on Mueller as the One True Savior, and well, that was super naive. While many of you are likely yelling "GO PATRIOTS" or "GO RAMS!" I'm yelling "GO ROBERT MUELLER and the rule of law!" #SuperBowl2019Atlanta — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) February 3, 2019 Attorney General William Barr released his summary of Mueller's findings, and he made the ruling himself that his boss didn't obstruct justice. Trump claims that he has been "exonerated" by his own political appointees, which is just as lame as bragging about being praised by your own employees.

Looks like the only way to defeat Trump is going to be at the ballot box. Good thing there's an election coming up soon. 2. Justin Bieber, because he's being blamed for environmental destruction in Iceland. Shutterstock Justin Bieber is many things. A singer. A dancer. A cult leader. And now, he has another accomplishment to add to his resumé: he's the destroyer of the 2 million-year-old Fjaðrárgljúfur,

The Biebs filmed his 2015 video "I'll Show You" there, which showed Fjaðrárgljúfur to a few too many people. Icelandic officials are accusing Bieber for setting in motion the popular canyon's destruction, and too many people flocked to the fjord to get Instas following in his footsteps. Daniel Freyr Jonsson, head of the Environment Agency of Iceland (Umhverfis Stofnun) said that "the great increase in foot traffic began after Bieber came."

According to the agency, there was "an increase of 50 percent to 80 percent between 2016, 2017 and 2018," and the foot traffic in the canyon have devastated the local vegetation. The Environment Agency has decided to close the trails until June 1st, hopefully giving the ecosystem an opportunity to recover from Bieber fever. 1. This woman who live-tweeted being stranded on a Norwegian cruise ship, because that will take awhile to recover from. We’re waiting for evacuation by helicopter #VikingSky #Mayday pic.twitter.com/rqSYaWGi0k — Alexus Sheppard 🏳️‍🌈 (@alexus309) March 23, 2019 Passengers on a luxury cruise ship in Norway were stranded at sea when the boat's engines failed after a storm, your worst nightmare coming true.

People are SO bored they’re re-packing the life jackets 🤣 pic.twitter.com/3WBqEoWX5t — Alexus Sheppard 🏳️‍🌈 (@alexus309) March 24, 2019 Finally coming into Molde, Norway #VikingStar #WhatARelief pic.twitter.com/SiOiuz80SD — Alexus Sheppard 🏳️‍🌈 (@alexus309) March 24, 2019 I vowed to never go on a cruise after Titanic, and now I extra-vow to stay on land as much as possible.