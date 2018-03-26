5 people having a worse Monday than you.

5. Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen, because the Stormy 60 Minutes sure suggested that he broke the law.

Michael "Says Who?" Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer and wannabe Olivia Pope, was the guy who paid Stormy Daniels $130,000 a month before the 2016 election.

Last night, for the first time, 60 Minutes engaged a crowd of people under 60 years old by airing an interview with adult film auteur, and while the report thankfully did not describe the president's penis, it did outline just how much legal danger Cohen is in.

Stormy and her lawyer Michael Avenatti (who happens to be very handsome, but I digress), recounted the six-figure payment and non-disclosure agreement Cohen arranged to keep Stormy silent about the affair. According to former chairman of the Federal Election Committee Trevor Potter, this was an illegal campaign contribution.

Mr. Trump’s attorney says the $130K he paid was not a campaign contribution, but Trevor Potter, a former chairman of the Federal Election Commission, disagrees. pic.twitter.com/Qxigc4R1l2 — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) March 25, 2018

"It's a $130,000 in-kind contribution by Cohen to the Trump campaign, which is about $126,500 above what he's allowed to give. And if he does this on behalf of his client, the candidate, that is a coordinated, illegal, in-kind contribution by Cohen for the purpose of influencing the election, of benefiting the candidate by keeping this secret," said Potter.

Potter also mentioned that this shady activity could be of interest to Special Counsel Robert Mueller—who could maybe get Cohen to flip on Trump by guaranteeing that the Justice Department won't prosecute his campaign finance crime.