5 people having a worse Monday than you.

5. Kylie Jenner, because her baby daddy allegedly cheated on her and her best friend allegedly kissed her sister's baby daddy.
The latest episode in the soap opera that the Kardashians call life involves the Kylie Jenner (the one with the lips) allegedly finding "evidence" that Travis Scott (the one with her in the photo) cheated.
Last week, TMZ "reported" that Kylie accused Travis of cheating. His reps released a statement denying the report, but then Travis deleted his entire Instagram, which is the millennial equivalent of confessing to a crime.
All this relationship drama is going on while Kylie also deals with a friendship plotline, after her BFF (and Kylie Cosmetics Jordyn Palette™ makeup muse) Jordyn Woods allegedly hooked up with Khloe Kardashian's now-ex, Tristan Thompson.
Woods went on Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook talk show to discuss the scandal, insisting that while she and Thompson never had intercourse, Thompson did indeed kiss her—and the 21-year-old blames herself.
Khloe was initially all, "screw you Jordyn you ruined by family!!!!"
Then, likely because Kris Jenner noticed that Twitter reactions to Woods' interview was protective and positive, she decided that it's Tristan Thompson's fault that Tristan Thompson cheated on her.
Kylie's momager is likely telling her that she can't see her best friend again until the family can officially decide on a narrative for Woods, as they are currently vacillating between "evil seductress" and "innocent youngen."
It is very difficult to—and I cannot emphasize this eneough—keep up with the Kardashians.
4. The North Dakota State University Bisons, the latest victims of the White House kitchen.
Without a government shutdown to blame it on, the Trump White House has decided to stick to its schtick of serving athletes fast food to celebrate their accomplishments.
The NCAA champions were treated to Chik-Fil-A sandwiches and a side of "no collusion" when President Trump welcomed the athletes and demonstrated that he's running out of ideas.
Once again, Michelle Obama's White House vegetable garden was spotted weeping.
3. The Michael Jackson estate, because it's getting harder to pretend that Jackson isn't Bad.
Last night, HBO aired the first two hours of Leaving Neverland, a documentary in which two men detail the alleged sexual abuse they experienced at the hands of the late King of Pop.
For the last fifteen years of his life, Jackson had been trailed by child sex abuse allegations. He stood trial and was acquitted of allegedly molesting an eight-year-old cancer patient in 2005, which gave fans the confidence they needed to keep moonwalking.
#LeavingNeverland was the number one trending topic on Twitter as people tuned in to see two now-grown men separately describe the abuse in harrowing detail as patterns began to emerge.
Many people voiced their disgust at Jackson and their support for Robson and Safechuck, while other fans who presumably weren't in the room with the pop star took to Twitter to declare "MICHAEL JACKSON INNOCENT !!!"
Pundits are saying that this documentary irreparably tarnishes Jackson's legacy.
The Jackson estate has sued HBO, and is calling the documentary "another rehash of dated and discredited allegations."
In the end, what it comes down to is whether or not you can hear "The Way You Make Me Feel" without feeling a knot in your stomach.
2. The bus driver charged with DUI, child endangerment for abandoning kids at a gas station.
A bus driver chose the worst possible time to quit her job: in the middle of a shift.
WFMZ reports that Lori Ann Mankos of Walnutport, Pennsylvania was drunk driving a group of middle- and high school kids on Friday afternoon when she said "f*ck it" and just pulled over at a gas station.
According to state police, Mankos parked the bus at a Sunoco station, got out, passed the keys to a station attendant, and walked away. Thankfully, no kids were harmed, so it's okay to find this somewhat hilarious. Many parents picked up their kids at the gas station, while others were driven by an emergency bus driver who was called in from the reserves and took over.
You can't help but feel impressed—not even your dad could abandon and endanger that many kids in one fell swoop.
1. The 81 people named in the massive House Judiciary Committee investigation into all crimes Trump.
With requests for documents from just about everyone ever, the Democrats have officially launched their investigation into possible obstruction of justice, corruption, and abuse of power by Trump, his administration and his family (like there's a difference).
Armed with subpoena power, Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, wrote to 81 individuals and organizations connections to the president, humbly requesting documents that may shed light onto Trump's corruption even more than his Twitter account already has.
Per The New York Times (read this in a "side effects may include" Viagra commercial voice for maximum effect):
The letters from Mr. Nadler, dated March 4, went to 81 agencies, individuals and other entities tied to the president, including the Trump Organization, the Trump campaign, the Trump Foundation, the presidential inaugural committee, the White House, the Justice Department, the F.B.I. and dozens of the president’s closest aides who counseled him as he launched attacks against federal investigations into him and his associates, the press, and the federal judiciary. The committee will also investigate accusations of corruption, including possible violations of campaign finance law, the Constitution’s ban on foreign emoluments and the use of office for personal gain.
Names on this cursed list include: Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Jared Kushner, the NRA, the Trump Organization, the Trump Transition, the Trump Campaign, and the Trump Inaugural Committee.
Notably absent is the name Ivanka Trump, likely because Daddy would burn the House down and they're hopefully saving it for later.
Don Jr. is very chill about this, pulling a classic "whatabout" and linking to an old article from the Hillary Clinton-obsessed conservative group Judicial Watch.
The countdown is on for the inevitable Trump tweet: "Joke's on you, Dumbocrats. You're going to have to READ all these documents."