5 people having a worse Monday than you.

This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 2, 2019 What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 2, 2019 Kylie's momager is likely telling her that she can't see her best friend again until the family can officially decide on a narrative for Woods, as they are currently vacillating between "evil seductress" and "innocent youngen." It is very difficult to—and I cannot emphasize this eneough—keep up with the Kardashians.

4. The North Dakota State University Bisons, the latest victims of the White House kitchen. On the menu for the North Dakota State Bisons: Chick-fil-A and McDonald's. They're the latest championship team to visit Trump at the White House. Photo by WH pool reporter @HansNichols pic.twitter.com/5Yu5MZUhor — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) March 4, 2019 Without a government shutdown to blame it on, the Trump White House has decided to stick to its schtick of serving athletes fast food to celebrate their accomplishments. The NCAA champions were treated to Chik-Fil-A sandwiches and a side of "no collusion" when President Trump welcomed the athletes and demonstrated that he's running out of ideas. Trump welcome the North Dakota State Bison to the White House and catered fast food for the FCS National Champions.



The president also said there was "no collusion" and called top Democrats' pressure for White House documents related to alleged corruption a "political hoax" pic.twitter.com/U0JZ2FSIsE — POLITICO (@politico) March 4, 2019

Once again, Michelle Obama's White House vegetable garden was spotted weeping. 3. The Michael Jackson estate, because it's getting harder to pretend that Jackson isn't Bad. Shutterstock Last night, HBO aired the first two hours of Leaving Neverland, a documentary in which two men detail the alleged sexual abuse they experienced at the hands of the late King of Pop. For the last fifteen years of his life, Jackson had been trailed by child sex abuse allegations. He stood trial and was acquitted of allegedly molesting an eight-year-old cancer patient in 2005, which gave fans the confidence they needed to keep moonwalking.

#LeavingNeverland was the number one trending topic on Twitter as people tuned in to see two now-grown men separately describe the abuse in harrowing detail as patterns began to emerge. Many people voiced their disgust at Jackson and their support for Robson and Safechuck, while other fans who presumably weren't in the room with the pop star took to Twitter to declare "MICHAEL JACKSON INNOCENT !!!" Watching #leavingneverland and I genuinely dunno how anyone can watch this and do anything but believe these two men and ache for them? — Sarah Hagi (@geekylonglegs) March 4, 2019 Wade Robson and James Safechuck. As s survivor of childhood sexual trauma I believe you. #LeavingNeverland — Scott Miller (@ScottMiller701) March 4, 2019

I don’t think I can bring myself to listen to Michael Jackson anymore. — Scott Simon (@nprscottsimon) March 4, 2019 I can't listen to his music anymore without thinking of his depravity. https://t.co/CONv3bajrE — Traci Degerman (@TraciDegerman) March 4, 2019 Pundits are saying that this documentary irreparably tarnishes Jackson's legacy. This Michael Jackson doc is a very hard watch but damn is it important. We have to see this so we can learn from this as a fame obsessed culture that easily ignores things so they can happen & continues to ignore things just so you can dance to certain gd songs. #LeavingNeverland — Stephanie Mickus (@smickable) March 4, 2019 The Jackson estate has sued HBO, and is calling the documentary "another rehash of dated and discredited allegations."

In the end, what it comes down to is whether or not you can hear "The Way You Make Me Feel" without feeling a knot in your stomach. 2. The bus driver charged with DUI, child endangerment for abandoning kids at a gas station. Shutterstock A bus driver chose the worst possible time to quit her job: in the middle of a shift. WFMZ reports that Lori Ann Mankos of Walnutport, Pennsylvania was drunk driving a group of middle- and high school kids on Friday afternoon when she said "f*ck it" and just pulled over at a gas station.

According to state police, Mankos parked the bus at a Sunoco station, got out, passed the keys to a station attendant, and walked away. Thankfully, no kids were harmed, so it's okay to find this somewhat hilarious. Many parents picked up their kids at the gas station, while others were driven by an emergency bus driver who was called in from the reserves and took over. You can't help but feel impressed—not even your dad could abandon and endanger that many kids in one fell swoop.

1. The 81 people named in the massive House Judiciary Committee investigation into all crimes Trump. Shutterstock With requests for documents from just about everyone ever, the Democrats have officially launched their investigation into possible obstruction of justice, corruption, and abuse of power by Trump, his administration and his family (like there's a difference). Armed with subpoena power, Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, wrote to 81 individuals and organizations connections to the president, humbly requesting documents that may shed light onto Trump's corruption even more than his Twitter account already has.

Per The New York Times (read this in a "side effects may include" Viagra commercial voice for maximum effect): The letters from Mr. Nadler, dated March 4, went to 81 agencies, individuals and other entities tied to the president, including the Trump Organization, the Trump campaign, the Trump Foundation, the presidential inaugural committee, the White House, the Justice Department, the F.B.I. and dozens of the president’s closest aides who counseled him as he launched attacks against federal investigations into him and his associates, the press, and the federal judiciary. The committee will also investigate accusations of corruption, including possible violations of campaign finance law, the Constitution’s ban on foreign emoluments and the use of office for personal gain.

Here is the full list of 81 Trump-connected associates and organizations that the House Judiciary Committee has contacted for documents. pic.twitter.com/38l49pYbFi — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 4, 2019 Names on this cursed list include: Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Jared Kushner, the NRA, the Trump Organization, the Trump Transition, the Trump Campaign, and the Trump Inaugural Committee. Notably absent is the name Ivanka Trump, likely because Daddy would burn the House down and they're hopefully saving it for later. Don Jr. is very chill about this, pulling a classic "whatabout" and linking to an old article from the Hillary Clinton-obsessed conservative group Judicial Watch.

I know House democrats are really busy investigating everyone that ever said the name Trump but hopefully they can make some time to investigate one of their own. @TomFitton raised this issue almost 2 years ago! https://t.co/iPbDWadyIf — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 4, 2019 The countdown is on for the inevitable Trump tweet: "Joke's on you, Dumbocrats. You're going to have to READ all these documents."