5 people having a worse Monday than you.

5. Ryan Seacrest, because nobody wanted to talk to him.

getty

There was a lot of talk of Time's Up at last night's Oscars, with a few glaring examples of how much work the industry has to do to catch up to women. Gary Oldman, who was accused of beating his ex-wife with a telephone in front of their children, won Best Actor. Kobe Bryant, who settled a rape allegation in civil court, is now an Academy Award winner for Best Animated Short.

And speaking of Animated Shorts, Ryan Seacrest, who was accused of sexual harassment by his former stylist, was stationed on the red carpet by E!, and not everyone was into the stop-and-chat. In an awesome act of defiance, most A-listers decided to shrug him off, because who wants to talk to Seacrest anyway?

Ryan Seacrest is about the fourth spot on the carpet. His team was not pleased when I took a photo of him. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/6s9HC8GGT1 — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) March 4, 2018

A star that did face the Seacrest monster was Taraji P. Henson, who sure seemed to place a hex upon his house.

giphy

Though time wasn't up for Seacrest this year, by failing to get a lot of good interviews, Seacrest might just be over come the Oscars in 2019.

Boy, bye.