5 people having a worse Monday than you.

5. Kate Middleton, because she was the one who made Meghan Markle cry, and came off as a total Karen.

"No, I will not refute the smear that you're an Angry Black Woman. I have my own brand to maintain." Shutterstock

Last night's Oprah with Meghan and Harry special was an emotional night with a couple that suffered trauma that has world-historical consequences. Subjects from across the Commonwealth and the former colonies tuned in to hear Meghan and Harry spill the tea, but it was thicker than tea. The revelations were more like a soup.

Yes it was hot goss, but it was also a heavy conversation in which Meghan opened up about having suicidal thoughts, and that her family/employers (aka The Monarchy) didn't help her in the press or behind the scenes.

One of the big UK tabloid headlines that made Meghan realize just how alone she was was a report claiming that "MEGHAN MADE KATE CRY" (caps theirs), but Meghan revealed that it was the reverse.