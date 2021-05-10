5 people having a worse Monday than you.

5. Matthew Perry, because a 19-year-old posted a video of him flirting on FaceTime.

Could I *BE* any more cringe? Shutterstock

Influencers are exposing middle-aged men who match with them on the exclusive dating app Raya, which is like Tinder for the rich and famous or just exceptionally beautiful. Ben Affleck was in the hot seat after his extreme close up video he sent to a woman who unmatched him, and now it's another late 90s-early 2000s icon's time to shine: Matthew Perry.

Exceptionally beautiful TikTok user Kate Haralson matched with Perry last May, when she was just 19 years old. In the now-deleted video, Haralson writes that she matched with Miss Chanandler Bong "as a joke," but then he FaceTimes her and proceeded to play 20 questions.