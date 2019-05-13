5 people having a worse Monday than you.

Advertising

Over 41,000 people upvoted the post, and the scheme worked. Google People started picking up on the stunt, and it's taken on a life of its own. Google Yeesh. The realm wants Benioff and Weiss's heads on spikes, and it's likely to get worse after next week's finale.

4. Emilia Clarke, because she now has to share a face with a mass murderer and she isn't happy about it. HBO By now you must have heard about the genocide by dragon fire inflicted on King's Landing, a fictional place that feels real because of the hours and years spent in its walls—and just how much its destruction evoked the real horrors of 9/11.

Kit Harington, much like Jon Snow, knows nothing, and said that he didn't see it coming. Clarke framed Dany's journey not as one of insanity, but one of grief over Missandei's death. According to Clarke, Dany didn't attack the innocents for the sake of murdering innocents, but as collateral damage on her way to killing Cersei. "It's this feeling you can call Targaryen craziness, you can give it all of these names that it doesn't deserve, because it is just grief, it's hard, and she has that ability to make it hurt even less just for a minute," Clarke explained.

For ten years, Clarke put her heart and soul into the character, and appears to vehemently disagree with the showrunners' decision to turn the slightly homicidal abolitionist to a full-blown genocidal maniac. i feels so bad for emilia she put her entire life into daenerys and found strength in her when death came knocking at her door i can’t imagine how disappointed and upset she must be about dany’s ending pic.twitter.com/tisFVGXEJP — daenerys apologist (@danytargyryen) May 5, 2019 While having her character tainted from a feminist hero to a Human Hiroshima must be a huge bummer, at least she gets to shed the wig and move on. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone with Daenerys tattoos or even worse.....are named "Khaleesi."

So upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh. Fuck — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) May 10, 2019 Twitter It wasn't just on Twitter. Wu commented "dislike" on the show's official Instagram, her anger spreading across all platforms. She attempted some damage control on her own, tweeting, "That was not a rampage, it was just how I normally talk. I say f*ck a lot. I love the word. Y’all are making a lot of assumptions about what I was saying. And no, it’s not what it’s about. No it’s not..what this is all about. Stop assuming."

Wu's name was trending, as was Katherine Heigl's, who famously kvetched about being bored with Grey's Anatomy while becoming a movie star during the show's hiatus. Wu must have finally gotten in touch with her publicist, because she clarified her comments on Saturday and everything seemed well and good until the last line... These words are my truth. I hope you hear them pic.twitter.com/l6SvbFcUlj — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) May 11, 2019 "It's meaningful when you make the choice to believe women," she wrote, bafflingly comparing the scandal over her bad tweets with women's stories of sexual assault in the #MeToo movement.

Constance-the *only* thing I take issue with is the conflation of your casual tweet which seemed ungrateful and arrogant (all ok, but everyone has to reap their due), with #MeToo in asking that we “believe women.” That part was...surprisingly dumb. Good luck, love. — Caryn (@June15again) May 11, 2019 This is YIKES with a capital Y. To quote Wu herself, "f*cking Hell." 2. Felicity Huffman, because she plead guilty in court today. Shutterstock

The Desperate Housewives alumna strutted into a Boston courtroom today and entered her guilty plea in the college admissions scandal rocking the Full House fandom. Huffman plead guilty to fraud conspiracy, paying $15,000 for a proctor to inflate her daughter's SAT scores, which hopefully were so abysmal, they made the humiliation worth it. Felicity Huffman has arrived at court in Boston and is expected to plead guilty to paying $15,000 to have a proctor boost her daughter’s SAT scores. It is part of one of the largest college admissions scandals. pic.twitter.com/37jdyJV45f — CBS 13 News (@WGME) May 13, 2019 Prosecutors recommend four months in prison for Huffman. It could be worse—she could have been sentenced to another season on Fresh Off The Boat.

1. This kid. sooo my mom caught my boyfriend at the house and this was the video she sent me 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bMRhkJ7vRn — shayy (@shayllahart) May 9, 2019 Getting busted is bad. Going viral is worse.