5 people having a worse Monday than you.

5. David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, because they're Google's definition of "bad writers."
SPOILERS BELOW, OBVIOUSLY.
Last week it was the whole "forgetting a coffee cup in front of Daenerys" thing, now this week's hubbub is about that whole "forgetting to build towards Daenerys's descent into a madness in a way that makes her Mad Queen turn feel logical and earned" thing.
Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryen became Queen of the Ashes and the First Men in the penultimate episode of Game of Thrones, carpet-bombing all of King's Landing with Drogon and fulfilling her father's last words, "Burn Them All!"
The "twist" of Dany becoming the Mad Queen has been foreshadowed throughout the entire series, burning at least one person alive every season since season one. The pivot from tactical murderer to war criminal happened rather abruptly, and people are pissed at showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.
Angry fans went as far as to assure that Benioff and Weiss are the very definition of bad writers. A group of Redditors on the Thrones form Freefolk "Google-bombed" the duo, upvoting a picture of them so it became the first thing you see when you search "bad writers."
Over 41,000 people upvoted the post, and the scheme worked.
People started picking up on the stunt, and it's taken on a life of its own.
Yeesh.
The realm wants Benioff and Weiss's heads on spikes, and it's likely to get worse after next week's finale.
4. Emilia Clarke, because she now has to share a face with a mass murderer and she isn't happy about it.
By now you must have heard about the genocide by dragon fire inflicted on King's Landing, a fictional place that feels real because of the hours and years spent in its walls—and just how much its destruction evoked the real horrors of 9/11.
Many people absolutely hated the episode, including its star, Emilia Clarke. While she hasn't officially pulled a Constance Wu and burned the show (more on that later), she's been dropping hints that she would not have written Daenerys's Mad Queen turn.
Asked about the final season on the red carpet, Clarke's eyebrows went rogue, and she could only utter a nervous "best season evah!"
In HBO's "The Game Revealed" video, the surviving cast members, spoke as candidly as possible about Daenerys's descent into madness.
Kit Harington, much like Jon Snow, knows nothing, and said that he didn't see it coming.
Clarke framed Dany's journey not as one of insanity, but one of grief over Missandei's death. According to Clarke, Dany didn't attack the innocents for the sake of murdering innocents, but as collateral damage on her way to killing Cersei.
"It's this feeling you can call Targaryen craziness, you can give it all of these names that it doesn't deserve, because it is just grief, it's hard, and she has that ability to make it hurt even less just for a minute," Clarke explained.
Clarke Instagrammed after the episode that the twist took a whole bottle of champagne to get down.
Clarke also told Vanity Fair that her final scene of the series was also thoroughly disappointing for her.
"It f*cked me up. Knowing that is going to be a lasting flavor in someone's mouth of what Daenerys is," she said.
For ten years, Clarke put her heart and soul into the character, and appears to vehemently disagree with the showrunners' decision to turn the slightly homicidal abolitionist to a full-blown genocidal maniac.
While having her character tainted from a feminist hero to a Human Hiroshima must be a huge bummer, at least she gets to shed the wig and move on. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone with Daenerys tattoos or even worse.....are named "Khaleesi."
3. Constance Wu, because she tweeted through her anger when her show got renewed, and then made things even worse.
Many people would love to be on a successful network sitcom that has meant a lot for Asian representation in Hollywood, but Constance Wu isn't one of those people anymore.
On Friday night, it was announced that ABC's Fresh Off The Boat was renewed for a sixth season, and Wu is extremely over it. She tweeted "f*cking hell," and corrected a commenter who suggested that the ongoing success of the show is great news.
It wasn't just on Twitter. Wu commented "dislike" on the show's official Instagram, her anger spreading across all platforms. She attempted some damage control on her own, tweeting,
"That was not a rampage, it was just how I normally talk. I say f*ck a lot. I love the word. Y’all are making a lot of assumptions about what I was saying. And no, it’s not what it’s about. No it’s not..what this is all about. Stop assuming."
Wu's name was trending, as was Katherine Heigl's, who famously kvetched about being bored with Grey's Anatomy while becoming a movie star during the show's hiatus. Wu must have finally gotten in touch with her publicist, because she clarified her comments on Saturday and everything seemed well and good until the last line...
"It's meaningful when you make the choice to believe women," she wrote, bafflingly comparing the scandal over her bad tweets with women's stories of sexual assault in the #MeToo movement.
Constance-the *only* thing I take issue with is the conflation of your casual tweet which seemed ungrateful and arrogant (all ok, but everyone has to reap their due), with #MeToo in asking that we “believe women.” That part was...surprisingly dumb. Good luck, love.— Caryn (@June15again) May 11, 2019
This is YIKES with a capital Y.
To quote Wu herself, "f*cking Hell."
2. Felicity Huffman, because she plead guilty in court today.
The Desperate Housewives alumna strutted into a Boston courtroom today and entered her guilty plea in the college admissions scandal rocking the Full House fandom.
Huffman plead guilty to fraud conspiracy, paying $15,000 for a proctor to inflate her daughter's SAT scores, which hopefully were so abysmal, they made the humiliation worth it.
Prosecutors recommend four months in prison for Huffman. It could be worse—she could have been sentenced to another season on Fresh Off The Boat.
1. This kid.
Getting busted is bad. Going viral is worse.