5 people having a worse Monday than you.

Helluva contrast: chryon vs. footage. pic.twitter.com/M1VSDE3lrB — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) May 14, 2018 Perfect screencap pic.twitter.com/zHkigfTCd1 — Will🦕Menaker (@willmenaker) May 14, 2018 It's almost like he made things worse. 4. Meghan Markle's dad, because he got busted for staging photos and was therefore uninvited to the wedding. Getty

He was even spotted walking with weights (#SheddingForTheWedding) and going to the tailor, making for an adorable "getting ready" montage that would work perfectly with "Walking on Sunshine" in the movie. LOL @ meghan markle's dad doing staged paparazzi photos!!! im cackling these are so funny. the googling photos in an internet cafe one really got me. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/0UeN3XuX2s — is this thing on??? (@betsylucileray) May 14, 2018 With some creepy screenshots of CCTV footage, The Daily Mail revealed that the pictures were staged, and Mr. Markle scored around $180,000 for selling them. Oh man. I am so upset about Meghan Markle’s dad. I’m so naive, I’d totally fallen for the how sweet and humble it was that he was going to the Internet cafe to read about his daughter, researching England, trying on suits and leaving a pot plan for Dora. 😢💔 pic.twitter.com/SwuRGxNr6H — Katie Glass (@katieglassST) May 13, 2018

Meghan's super fame-hungry half-sister Samantha told the press that the photos were here idea, but it wasn't for the money. "I'm entirely the culprit. I said to him to show the world 'I'm getting in shape and getting healthy' so I suggested it to benefit him and the royal family," Samantha said. According to TMZ, this debacle is such a big deal that Thomas Sr. is no longer going to the wedding: Thomas says, he suffered a heart attack 6 days ago but checked himself out of the hospital so he could attend the wedding. He's now decided not to go because he doesn't want to embarrass the Royal Family or his daughter.

Damn. Looks like the British royal has a strict policy against grifting...unlike the American Royal Family. 3. Drake, because he's no longer number one. Getty Drizzy had a rough day last week when, whether he knew it or not, Rihanna proclaimed that the two were no longer friends. "We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either," she told Vogue. "It is what it is."

Giphy Now Drake's blow this week isn't personal, but professional. For the first time since January, October's Very Own isn't at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. Childish Gambino's powerful, political "This is America" is now the number one song in America, dethroning Drake's dance-y bop "Nice For What." Billboard Hot 100: #1(new) This Is America, @donaldglover. — chart data (@chartdata) May 14, 2018

To stay on top, Drake better serve up something that could also inspire between 1000 and 10001 think-pieces. 2. The British Who Wants To Be a Millionaire host, because he made that one mistake Who Wants To Be a Millionaire hosts shouldn't. OH DEER OH DEER!! That moment when you definitely know the answer, except you don't.

😬😬😬 #Awks

🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐#Millionaire @MillionaireUK pic.twitter.com/vRja4sgy1L — ITV (@ITV) May 11, 2018 In a glorious tribute to male of the species' habit of misplaced confidence, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire UK host Jeremy Clarkson done f**ked up his one job when he insisted that he knew about ibex. "I’m not even going to look at the screen. That’s the correct answer," Clarkson said, when the contestant answered that an ibex is a type of deer.

Welp. An ibex is a goat—a very majestic goat that can scratch its butthole with its own head. Clarkson was officially inducted into the Backpedaling Hall of Fame when he insisted that he's "seen ibex boinging along and they definitely looked like deer." The poor guy was promptly eliminated, loosing £15,000.

Sad! 1. Megan Fox, because she's being mom-shamed for having sons with long hair. Getty Women on Instagram decided to celebrate Mother's Day by freaking out about the fact that Megan Fox's sons Noah and Bodhi have long hair even though they're BOYS. Babes A post shared by Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) on May 5, 2018 at 9:31am PDT

What? How can hair on male follicles even grow that long?! Instagram Instagram Many of Fox's followers had her back. Instagram

Be gone, trolls. Git.