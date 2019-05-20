5 people having a worse Monday than you.

5. Emilia Clarke, because she's ruined in the eyes of Beyoncé.
*SPOILERS WITHIN! IF YOU DON'T WANT GAME OF THRONES SPOILERS, TURN OFF YOUR WIFI IMMEDIATELY!*
Freed from the shackles of spoiler warnings, Emilia Clarke gave an interview to The New Yorker in which she expressed her struggle with Daenerys's devolution to mass murderer. One thing she is particularly anxious about is how Beyoncé, khaleesi of her own khalasar known as the Beyhive, will feel about Clarke as a person having delivered some terrifying blows.
Clarke met Queen Bey at an Oscar party that Beyoncé and Jay-Z hosted, and was approached by the Homecoming queen. Beyoncé said to Clarke, "Oh, my goodness, it’s so wonderful to meet you. I think you’re brilliant," and Clarke sadly had to hold in what she was desperate to say.
"All I wanted to scream was ‘Please, please still like me even though my character turns into a mass-killing dictator! Please still think that I’m representing women in a really fabulous way," she told The New Yorker.
Stars: they're just like us! They don't want to disappoint Beyoncé!
Clarke is likely taking a cue from showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss and staying far away from the internet. She told Entertainment Weekly that she has a hard time distancing herself from her character, which is going to be a nightmare now that she's been declared the Angel of Death.
As difficult as it is for you to watch someone you look up to go from mass-killing slavers to mass-killing an entire city of innocents, it was even more difficult for Clarke, who had to live in her head and share her face.
At the end of the day (and the series), Clarke told EW that she stands by her character.
"I stand by Daenerys. I stand by her! I can’t not," she said.
Then again, that's what Jon Snow told Tyrion until the Throne Room.
4. David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, because the consensus is that they suck.
The Game of Thrones finale was always going to piss people off. The nature of the show is that it's makes polarizing storytelling choices, but iconic moments like Ned Stark's beheading and the Red Wedding always made logical sense, hammering home the theme that actions have consequences.
By choosing to make season eight only six episodes long, Benioff and Weiss jumped the show into hyperspace, and the whiplash-inducing twists seemed to be lacking the connective tissue that makes stories satisfying, and as Tyrion himself said, stories are the most important things in the world!
Fans have called the showrunners the true Game of Thrones villains for how they decided to wrap things up, and critics agree. The episode is rotten on Rotten Tomatoes, and people are saying that Benioff and Weiss killed George R. R. Martin's universe like Jon killed Dany and Dany killed King's Landing.
The Telegraph called it "a dagger in the gut of a once-great series." Time Magazine said "The kindest thing I can say about the Games of Thrones series finale is that it might have satisfied Plato." The Atlantic wrote, "Rather than honoring the complication and tough rules that made Thrones’s world so strangely lovable, Benioff and Weiss waved a wand and zapped away tension and consequence."
You'd think that the people behind Tywin Lannister's speeches would have been a little bit more concerned about their legacy.
3. Khloe Kardashian, because she got a botched nose job.
Kardashians and plastic surgery go to together like...Kardashians and plastic surgery.
Khloe appears to be the latest sister to go under the knife and folks...it's bad.
Who was her surgeon? The mayor of Whoville? Michael Jackson?
It's as plain as the nose on her face. People were mourning what was left of Khloe's original head in the comments on a recent Instagram.
Don't worry, Khloe. If you don't like your new nose, you can always return it and get another one.
2. Nigel Farage, because he got Milkshaked.
Game of Thrones' anointment of King Perpetual Acid Trip and his council's Seinfeldian discussion of brothel infrastructure was a hilariously stupid ending to a prestige drama, but Westeros's antics have nothing on the hilarious stupidity of real life.
Nigel Farage, the Brexit hype man famous for racist demagoguery and a face as rubbery as Mr. Bean's, got a milkshake poured on him by a protester and it's a laugh and a half.
Will taxpayers have to pick up the drycleaning bill?
The act of "milkshaking" is sweeping the United Kingdom like Beatlemania, and Scottish police are trying to put an end to it by cutting off protestors' supply.
The only thing that can stop a bad guy with a milkshake is a good guy with a milkshake. Burger King
1. This guy.
Also, his wife, who has to look at it.