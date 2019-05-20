5 people having a worse Monday than you.

Advertising

5. Emilia Clarke, because she's ruined in the eyes of Beyoncé. Shutterstock *SPOILERS WITHIN! IF YOU DON'T WANT GAME OF THRONES SPOILERS, TURN OFF YOUR WIFI IMMEDIATELY!* Freed from the shackles of spoiler warnings, Emilia Clarke gave an interview to The New Yorker in which she expressed her struggle with Daenerys's devolution to mass murderer. One thing she is particularly anxious about is how Beyoncé, khaleesi of her own khalasar known as the Beyhive, will feel about Clarke as a person having delivered some terrifying blows. Clarke met Queen Bey at an Oscar party that Beyoncé and Jay-Z hosted, and was approached by the Homecoming queen. Beyoncé said to Clarke, "Oh, my goodness, it’s so wonderful to meet you. I think you’re brilliant," and Clarke sadly had to hold in what she was desperate to say. "All I wanted to scream was ‘Please, please still like me even though my character turns into a mass-killing dictator! Please still think that I’m representing women in a really fabulous way," she told The New Yorker.

Stars: they're just like us! They don't want to disappoint Beyoncé! Clarke is likely taking a cue from showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss and staying far away from the internet. She told Entertainment Weekly that she has a hard time distancing herself from her character, which is going to be a nightmare now that she's been declared the Angel of Death. #GameOfThrones The angel of death. When I saw this shot, I knew it was over for her pic.twitter.com/hwhgA1NpyX — cristina (@typicalpizza) May 20, 2019 As difficult as it is for you to watch someone you look up to go from mass-killing slavers to mass-killing an entire city of innocents, it was even more difficult for Clarke, who had to live in her head and share her face.

At the end of the day (and the series), Clarke told EW that she stands by her character. "I stand by Daenerys. I stand by her! I can’t not," she said. Then again, that's what Jon Snow told Tyrion until the Throne Room. 4. David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, because the consensus is that they suck. HBO The Game of Thrones finale was always going to piss people off. The nature of the show is that it's makes polarizing storytelling choices, but iconic moments like Ned Stark's beheading and the Red Wedding always made logical sense, hammering home the theme that actions have consequences.

By choosing to make season eight only six episodes long, Benioff and Weiss jumped the show into hyperspace, and the whiplash-inducing twists seemed to be lacking the connective tissue that makes stories satisfying, and as Tyrion himself said, stories are the most important things in the world! Fans have called the showrunners the true Game of Thrones villains for how they decided to wrap things up, and critics agree. The episode is rotten on Rotten Tomatoes, and people are saying that Benioff and Weiss killed George R. R. Martin's universe like Jon killed Dany and Dany killed King's Landing.

Rotten Tomatoes The Telegraph called it "a dagger in the gut of a once-great series." Time Magazine said "The kindest thing I can say about the Games of Thrones series finale is that it might have satisfied Plato." The Atlantic wrote, "Rather than honoring the complication and tough rules that made Thrones’s world so strangely lovable, Benioff and Weiss waved a wand and zapped away tension and consequence." You'd think that the people behind Tywin Lannister's speeches would have been a little bit more concerned about their legacy.

3. Khloe Kardashian, because she got a botched nose job. Shutterstock Kardashians and plastic surgery go to together like...Kardashians and plastic surgery. Khloe appears to be the latest sister to go under the knife and folks...it's bad. Khloe has a new nose 😱 can’t wait for @mRiah to find out when exactly she had the surgery lol pic.twitter.com/P3yb9jNs76 — taylor loren✨ (@taylrn) May 16, 2019 Looks like someone got another new nose!! I wondered why she has been hiding for the past 2 weeks! I legit thought she was her mother, she looks SO different here vs. her IG pics! #KhloeKardashian Only the nose knows! pic.twitter.com/PrH1Akk7qr — Kimberly K. (K.K.W.) (@GingerhairGrnEy) May 18, 2019

Instagram Instagram Don't worry, Khloe. If you don't like your new nose, you can always return it and get another one. 2. Nigel Farage, because he got Milkshaked. Shutterstock

Game of Thrones' anointment of King Perpetual Acid Trip and his council's Seinfeldian discussion of brothel infrastructure was a hilariously stupid ending to a prestige drama, but Westeros's antics have nothing on the hilarious stupidity of real life. Nigel Farage, the Brexit hype man famous for racist demagoguery and a face as rubbery as Mr. Bean's, got a milkshake poured on him by a protester and it's a laugh and a half. Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage hit by a 'banana and salted caramel milkshake' thrown by a protester in Newcastle pic.twitter.com/usBtF7VAVe — The Independent (@Independent) May 20, 2019

1. This guy. My husband can relate (yes this is really Jar-Jar in the style of Steve-O's self portrait back tattoo) pic.twitter.com/4ROZlFHvMv — Jessica Ouellette (@JesOuellette) May 19, 2019 Also, his wife, who has to look at it.