5. Alex Rodriguez, because Jennifer Lopez has never looked happier.

RIP J-Rod. Shutterstock

Social media was ablaze yesterday about a new paparazzi pic of J.Lo and her current/former flame, Ben Affleck. The two were spotted at her place in Miami and J.Lo looks incredibly.....satisfied.

Her grin is already being declared as the face of morning after bliss, which is fun for everybody who wishes her well, but bad news for her ex-boyfriend.