5 people having a worse Monday than you.

5. Rudy Giuliani, because the Feds raided his house as part of a criminal investigation into whether he broke lobbying laws while working for Trump.

Former New York mayor and Trump impersonator Rudy Giuliani. Shutterstock

Rudy Giuliani, star of the Oscar-nominated Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, had some recent visitors to his home despite social distancing. The FBI raided his home and seized his cellphones and computers, ramping up their criminal investigation into his dealings in Ukraine.

The New York Times spelled out just how ironic the investigation into Giuliani's Ukraine dealings is, considering the fact that it sprung out of Giuliani trying to get damaging information about Joe Biden and his son Hunter's alleged Ukraine dealings. Turns out it was Hunter's hunter who was the sketchy one all along.

"As he was pressuring Ukrainian officials to investigate the Bidens, Mr. Giuliani became fixated on removing the ambassador, Marie L. Yovanovitch, whom he saw as an obstacle to his efforts. At the urging of Mr. Giuliani and other Republicans, Mr. Trump ultimately ousted Ms. Yovanovitch," The Times explains.