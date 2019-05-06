5 people having a worse Monday than you.

Advertising

5. The person who left the Starbucks cup on the table in last night's Game of Thrones, because they're getting roasted. HBO The fantasy world of Westeros has dragons, wargs, and neon green weapon of mass destruction. The universe of the show continues to surprise us as it nears its conclusion, but one thing we know: there's no way in the Seven Hells that Winterfell has a Starbucks. Tormund Giantsbane gets his giant's milk macchiatos somewhere, but there's no way that there are coffee chains in the Seven Kingdoms. If you're wondering if this is a joke: it isn't. The cup in question can be seen at the 17:40 while the Wildlings praise Jon and Dany may or may not begin to plot his murder. For those of you who didn’t think the Starbucks cup gaffe was real, I went back to watch it and—#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/xNz2iBHySH — Clarkisha Kent: Benioff and Weiss Hate Account (@IWriteAllDay_) May 6, 2019 Hauke Richter, an art director on Game of Thrones, told that the internet is blowing the anachronism out of proportion. "Things can get forgotten on set," he said, and the coffee cup error is only going viral because "it has not happened on 'Thrones' so far." It's bonkers that a show as highly scrutinized and examined for Easter eggs like Thrones wouldn't have spotted the non-goblet drinking vessel. Even more perplexingly, showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss were IN THE SCENE but didn't spot it.

Advertising

Advertising

The Duke of Sussex was giddy and smiley as he told the world "It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever imagine," and paid tribute to the awesomeness of women, saying, "how any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension." He then turned around and thanked THE HORSES, who provided an adorable country backdrop on the grounds of Windsor Castle. This is the brilliant moment Prince Harry thanked horses after announcing his son's birth 🐎👑 #BabySussex https://t.co/TfzarT1WTV pic.twitter.com/eK2N4TMbxE — Evening Standard (@EveningStandard) May 6, 2019 The baby is seventh in the line of succession for the British throne, bumping Queen Elizabeth II's Prince Andrew down to eighth.

Advertising

So here is the line of succession👶👶 #Royalbaby #DuchessMeghan #MeghanAndHarry #DuchessofSussex pic.twitter.com/3xIw0ITf3x — WNC World News Coverage (@CoverageWNC) May 6, 2019 Prince Andrew is most famous for marrying and divorcing Fergie, the Duchess of York, and for being the father of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie from that other Royal Wedding. Pinterest Now that Harry and Meghan have had their baby, we can begin the countdown to the REAL royal event of the year: A Christmas Prince 3.

Advertising

Advertising

The Human Frowny-Face Emoji hosted a press conference in front of his Manhattan apartment as his last stop before jail. He said some words about how xenophobia is bad in his latest plea to be rebranded as a #Resistance hero. Michael Cohen: "I hope that when I rejoin my family & friends that the country will be in a place without xenophobia, injustice, & lies at the helm of our country. There still remains much to be told & I look forward to the day that I can share the truth." https://t.co/YUdqWj58Mb pic.twitter.com/AKaULGKGrP — The Hill (@thehill) May 6, 2019 Cohen's new home is like the celebrity center of prisons, as he joins Jersey Shore's "The Situation" and the Fyre Festival's Billy McFarland in lockup.

Advertising

2. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's boyfriend, Riley Roberts, because people spent the weekend debating his cuteness. Today is a mixed bag for tall ginger men with beards. While Prince Harry is celebrating the birth of his first child, Tormund Giantsbane is mourning the fact that Brienne of Tarth chose to be with Jaime Lannister (big mistake. Huge.). Meanwhile, in America, a recent documentary featured Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's historic run for Congress, and a shot of her partner had many viewers in shock.

Advertising

Advertising

Roberts doesn't deserve to become a meme when ther are so many actual bin raccoons to make fun of. if you guys actually watched the knock down the house doc you would see that AOC's boyfriend is super supportive and sweet and engaged with the issues plaguing the democratic party. pic.twitter.com/CeJHmyNOZO — Anna Menta (@annalikestweets) May 3, 2019 Just because you're jealous of a guy doesn't mean he's a garbage fiend. 1. The Colorado guy who tried to rob the same Dairy Queen twice in one night. Pueblo Police Department

Advertising

I scream, you scream, we all scream because a guy is trying to rob the ice cream store! Twice! KRDO reports that a robber approached a Dairy Queen, "The robber left the business with cash and tried to carjack a woman in the drive-thru, but he ended up running away on foot." After the getaway, he returned to the scene of the crime to try and score a car. This time, he attempted to steal an employee's vehicle, and once he ran away, the cops tracked him down with a perimeter and night vision goggles. Levi John Roberts, 37, of Pueblo, Colorado has been charged with robbery, attempted robbery and felony menacing.

Advertising

He would have gotten away with it too if he didn't get cocky.