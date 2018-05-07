5 people having a worse Monday than you.

5. Melania Trump, because she actually has to do something today.
First Lady Melania Trump is seldom seen in the wild, and when she is spotted, she's swatting her husband's hand away.
Almost a year and a half after she was gifted with one of the world's most prominent platform to shine a light on important issues, Melania has decided to do something about it. According to The Washington Post, the White House has literally told her to back off of discussing the evils of cyber-bullying, because it's one of her Donald Trump's most treasured hobbies. Nevertheless, she persisted, and will take to the Rose Garden to announce other pro-child initiative.
The Post's profile describes a woman who may or may not hate her husband, and may or may not spend any time with him:
"They spend very little to no time together," said one longtime friend of the president.
[First Lady spokesperson Stephanie] Grisham said the president and Melania do spend time with each other. "Aside from the president’s solo trips, the family spends most evenings together." She also played down the headlines about Trump’s alleged affairs and said Melania "is focused on being a mom. She’s focused on being a wife, and she’s focused on her role as first lady. And that’s it. The rest is just noise."
The nicest, warmest thing said of the couple in the report is that "they have an unspoken affinity," according to a former advisor who resigned after allegedly profiting off of the inauguration.
You know what they say: true love is something that can't be spoken, or even expressed.
4. Adele, because people think her Titanic party was offensive.
Want to feel old? Fifteen-time Grammy award winner Adele only just turned 30, and she celebrated with a Titanic-themed party, complete with life jackets and Kate Winslet cosplay.
While Titanic (the movie) was a record-breaking romance that inspired the sexual awakening of many a '90s kid, it was inspired by a real disaster in which 1,503 people died.
Some people on Twitter decided to point that out.
But many fans provided Adele with a lifeboat.
I believe that her heart will go on.
3. Rudy Giuliani, because he still doesn't understand campaign finance law.
Mayor Rudy Giuliani is a bombastic New York Republican who mobilized forces against people of color, spread conspiracy theories about Hillary Clinton, and was married to one of his relatives. It's hard to imagine why he and Trump are friends.
He also loves being on television, and over the past week, he let his mouth run and his eyes bulge while accidentally saying incriminating things about the president, trying to explain Trump's payoff to a porn star.
Giuliani worked the Sunday show circuit yesterday, with law Professor Kathleen Clark said in The Washington Post "reminded her of a garden hose that was whipping around wildly because nobody had a handle on it yet: 'Just erratic, unpredictable, aimless.'"
He continued to assert that Trump funneling six-figures through a law firm to squash a negative story the month before the election without declaring it on any of his bank statements is not a campaign finance violation, all the while making things worse by saying that Trump might plead the fifth and that he doesn't have to comply with a possible subpoena from Robert Mueller.
Rudy's media blitz is doing a fantastic job keeping Stormy Daniels in the news, which even resulted in the real Stormy appearing live from New York on Saturday night.
It's not fair to expect Giuliani to know what the laws are. He's only a former mayor and prosecutor.
2. Kendall Jenner, because her ex has moved on with a Pretty Little Liar.
Kendall Jenner was dating Los Angeles Clipper-turned-Detroit Piston Blake Griffin until recently, the third most famous Blake after Blakes Lively and Shelton.
The supermodel followed the proud family tradition of dating a basketball player, but according to Page Six, the pair "cooled off" February, likely because Jenner didn't want to have to schlep to Michigan to see him.
The tabloid posted today that Griffin is officially "moving on," having been spotted "chatting with actress Shay Mitchell in the back room of Carbone on Friday."
Mitchell was one of the stars of the late Pretty Little Liars, the only show with more contrived catfights than Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
Griffin just might have a type.
1. The man who is wanted for harassing a moose.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is calling on the public to help identify a man who was spotted chillin' with a moose on the side of the road in the town of Frisco, because the moose looked really pissed.
"A passing driver saw a man chase the moose onto the median in the middle of a busy stretch of Colorado 9 south of Dillon Dam Road. The driver slowed down and his passenger snapped a photo of the man next to the agitated moose," The Denver Post reports.
Citing the moose's "pinned back ears and raised hackles" in the photo, Summit County’s District Wildlife Manager Elissa Slezak said in the a statement that the man could have been "attacked and injured or killed."
"If identified, the man would probably be cited for harassment of wildlife. But Slezak said the biggest concern is to make sure the individual does not repeat his behavior," the Post reports.
Cool! Let's be as concerned with men who bother women as we are with men who bother moose!