5 people having a worse Monday than you.

French president and non-neo-Nazi Emmanuel Macron also took the opportunity to ~throw shade~ and Trump's brand of "America First" (white) nationalism, denouncing nationalism as the opposite of patriotism and a threat to moral values. Patriotism is the exact opposite of nationalism. Nationalism is a betrayal of patriotism. By putting our own interests first, with no regard for others, we erase the very thing that a nation holds dearest, and the thing that keeps it alive: its moral values. https://t.co/w9AltyvMDw — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 11, 2018 Giphy Macron's fellow French-speaking hottie head of state Justin Trudeau of Canada also appeared to subtly mocked Trump. Yesterday, world leaders marched in the rain down the Champs-Élysées in a show of solidarity, which Trump skipped, along with his friend President Vladimir V. Putin. In what people are interpreting as a dig at Trump's raincheck, Trudeau walked down the street without an umbrella, showing that real leaders aren't afraid to get wet.

Justin Trudeau with no umbrella is the level of petty I aspire to be 👊🏼🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/pyaDvO3egB — Kelly Canuck🍁 (@KellyCanuckTO) November 11, 2018 Nothing says big, strong Leader of the Free World like hiding from rain and being shat on by allies. At least there's one dude who has Trump's back..........even if he's a certified dictator who murders journalists and recently waged war on the American electoral process. Putin literally giving Trump the thumbs up.#PutinsPuppet #TrumpRussia #KremlinAnnexpic.twitter.com/YCmT6KUoQg — Alice Stollmeyer (@StollmeyerEU) November 11, 2018 Now that's a true friend.

4. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, because they lost their home in the California wildfires. Shutterstock The devastating California wildfires have tragically killed 31 people and displaced an estimated 250,000. In an Instagram story, Cyrus shared that her home had been destroyed, but thankfully, her animals and human fiancé made it out safely. Instagram: @MileyCyrus

This is an absolutely heartless response. There aren’t even politics involved. Just good American families losing their homes as you tweet, evacuating into shelters. https://t.co/DJ4PN26bLZ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) November 10, 2018 Please do what you can to help. I'm sorry that none of this is funny. Here's a GIF of a wet Liam Hemsworth. Giphy Here's one of Chris Hemworth, too. I don't want him to feel left out. Giphy

Blessed be the Hemsworths. 3. The Wisconsin teens who pretended to be Nazis and are now being investigated by the police. Twitter: @CarlySidey A bunch of teens in Baraboo, Wisconsin thought it would be funny to do a Nazi salute before junior prom. The local police department and school district aren't laughing. A photo of these future voters laughing and sieg heiling went viral on Twitter after a student posted it with the caption, "We even got the black kid to throw it up."

Jules Suzdaltsev, a journalist with 80,000 followers, brought the picture to the attention of people outside the Baraboo bubble. Correction: The photo of students doing salutes is the Class of 2019, not 2018, and was taken during their junior prom.



Here is a higher resolution photo (which was apparently taken by one of the parents, and is on the parent's website as part of their collective prom photos.) pic.twitter.com/lkrFln9pyz — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) November 12, 2018 Suzdaltsev shared stories he received from students who attended the high school, and said that overt racism is not on uncommon—and not taken seriously by the administration.

Sounds like racism is not uncommon at this school. pic.twitter.com/WJ9yuEVV8J — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) November 12, 2018 Now that Baraboo is now going to forever be known as "that school with the Nazi kids," the local authorities have gotten involved. The police called the Nazi roleplay "controversial." The Baraboo Police Department is aware of a controversial photo of a group of high school students that has been posted to social media. Officers are assisting the Baraboo School District with their investigation into this matter. — Baraboo PD (@BarabooPD) November 12, 2018 The school district said that they have launched an investigation, which should probably start with their own stationery.

The Baraboo School District sent the following letter to parents this morning in response to a photo circulating on social media. We are launching an investigation, and as such, are unable to provide additional details at this time. pic.twitter.com/oRxcl82lJT — Baraboo Schools (@barabooSD) November 12, 2018 Your school symbol looks like a Nazi war eagle wtf even pic.twitter.com/wzn0Q0Xksw — DUSK is out Dec 10th (@DaveOshry) November 12, 2018 If these kids get into college, they're already frontrunners to lead their schools' Young Republicans. 2. Michelle Williams (the Destiny's Child one), because her fiancé sucks.

Michelle Williams (the one from Destiny's Child, not the one from Oscarbait and Venom) has a reality show with her pastor fiancé Chad Johnson, and wow, he seems totally awful. In a clip from their show Chad Loves Michelle, the pair Skyped in their therapist after she mentioned something about being black and Chad replied by asking if she took her meds. "I said something to him on the lines of 'Well, Chad, because you are not Black you would not understand why I communicate the way I do. Maybe because you didn’t grow up around a lot of Black people.' So that was very, very offensive to Chad," Williams explained to their shrink.

"And this is not to justify it, but yesterday when we had the disagreement, he said 'Did you take your meds today?'" she added. SWEET JESUS RUN, MICHELLE, RUN! Me to Michelle Williams: pic.twitter.com/fzBVz3hnei — Ashley Nkadi (@hottienkadi) November 12, 2018 A dude who gets angry when you discuss your experiences as a black woman is NOT A GOOD DUDE. So Michelle Williams' PASTOR fiancé got mad when she mentioned race, AND took a shot at her using medication for mental health? It is a NO from us all. pic.twitter.com/4jt4087Vkr — Nicole Vassell🎈 (@nicolevassell) November 12, 2018

Shaming someone for being on medication is not a clapback, Chad. The internet is united in trying to send out the vibes into the world that would empower Williams to be an Independent Woman. I hope Michelle Williams doesn’t disappoint me here. This is the ULTIMATE red flag and it is glaring down at you.



Your white fiancé got mad that you – a Black woman – brought up race and brings up a vulnerable part of you that he knows will hurt. Do not marry this man, I beg. https://t.co/OlWlCxjyZo — 𝚋𝚛𝚊𝚍 𝚙𝚒𝚝𝚝’𝚜 𝚠𝚑*𝚛𝚎 (@oluwablk) November 12, 2018 With all due respect to Chads, there is no such thing as a chill Chad. Do not marry a Chad.

1. The guy who tried to get zoo animals to eat a zookeeper. Greene County Sheriff's Office Missouri man Joseph L. Binford was wandering through the Dickerson Park Zoo after hours and when he got busted, he "allegedly commanded the zoo animals to eat the zookeeper." Lacking the powers of a Dr. Dolittle or an Eliza Thornberry, the animals ignored his verbal commands. Though the animals—identified in court documents as cheetahs—did not understand him, the cops did, and got into an altercation with Binford where he appeared to reach for the officer's gun.

"Binford is being held in the Greene County Jail on a $12,500 bond for disarming an officer, fourth-degree assault and first-degree trespassing," the Springfield News-Leader reports. Those cheetahs totally snitched.