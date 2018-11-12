5 people having a worse Monday than you.

5. Donald Trump, because he was shaded by world leaders and trolled by the frickin' French army.
President Trump flew to France for ceremonies marking the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, the world war most known for being the prequel to World War II. Trump's commitment to honor the fallen troops, however, hit a snag when it drizzled at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery, presumably because the water would make him melt.
The decision to skip the ceremony because of inclement weather was slammed by everyone from Winston Churchill's grandson to the French Army.
"There is rain, but it does not matter," the French Army tweeted today, with a picture of a soldier bravely enduring being wet in water. "We remain motivated."
French president and non-neo-Nazi Emmanuel Macron also took the opportunity to ~throw shade~ and Trump's brand of "America First" (white) nationalism, denouncing nationalism as the opposite of patriotism and a threat to moral values.
Macron's fellow French-speaking hottie head of state Justin Trudeau of Canada also appeared to subtly mocked Trump. Yesterday, world leaders marched in the rain down the Champs-Élysées in a show of solidarity, which Trump skipped, along with his friend President Vladimir V. Putin. In what people are interpreting as a dig at Trump's raincheck, Trudeau walked down the street without an umbrella, showing that real leaders aren't afraid to get wet.
Nothing says big, strong Leader of the Free World like hiding from rain and being shat on by allies.
At least there's one dude who has Trump's back..........even if he's a certified dictator who murders journalists and recently waged war on the American electoral process.
Now that's a true friend.
4. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, because they lost their home in the California wildfires.
The devastating California wildfires have tragically killed 31 people and displaced an estimated 250,000.
In an Instagram story, Cyrus shared that her home had been destroyed, but thankfully, her animals and human fiancé made it out safely.
Cyrus included a link to the American Red Cross' help page for the Western Wildfires.
Many cites are playing up the celeb angle of this deadly disaster. Other famous people among the 250,000 evacuees include Gerard Butler and Robin Thicke.
Meanwhile, while hiding from rain, the president victim-blamed the state of California for burning.
Please do what you can to help.
I'm sorry that none of this is funny. Here's a GIF of a wet Liam Hemsworth.
Here's one of Chris Hemworth, too. I don't want him to feel left out.
Blessed be the Hemsworths.
3. The Wisconsin teens who pretended to be Nazis and are now being investigated by the police.
A bunch of teens in Baraboo, Wisconsin thought it would be funny to do a Nazi salute before junior prom. The local police department and school district aren't laughing.
A photo of these future voters laughing and sieg heiling went viral on Twitter after a student posted it with the caption, "We even got the black kid to throw it up."
Jules Suzdaltsev, a journalist with 80,000 followers, brought the picture to the attention of people outside the Baraboo bubble.
Correction: The photo of students doing salutes is the Class of 2019, not 2018, and was taken during their junior prom.— Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) November 12, 2018
Here is a higher resolution photo (which was apparently taken by one of the parents, and is on the parent's website as part of their collective prom photos.) pic.twitter.com/lkrFln9pyz
Suzdaltsev shared stories he received from students who attended the high school, and said that overt racism is not on uncommon—and not taken seriously by the administration.
Now that Baraboo is now going to forever be known as "that school with the Nazi kids," the local authorities have gotten involved.
The police called the Nazi roleplay "controversial."
The school district said that they have launched an investigation, which should probably start with their own stationery.
Your school symbol looks like a Nazi war eagle wtf even pic.twitter.com/wzn0Q0Xksw— DUSK is out Dec 10th (@DaveOshry) November 12, 2018
If these kids get into college, they're already frontrunners to lead their schools' Young Republicans.
2. Michelle Williams (the Destiny's Child one), because her fiancé sucks.
Michelle Williams (the one from Destiny's Child, not the one from Oscarbait and Venom) has a reality show with her pastor fiancé Chad Johnson, and wow, he seems totally awful.
In a clip from their show Chad Loves Michelle, the pair Skyped in their therapist after she mentioned something about being black and Chad replied by asking if she took her meds.
"I said something to him on the lines of 'Well, Chad, because you are not Black you would not understand why I communicate the way I do. Maybe because you didn’t grow up around a lot of Black people.' So that was very, very offensive to Chad," Williams explained to their shrink.
"And this is not to justify it, but yesterday when we had the disagreement, he said 'Did you take your meds today?'" she added.
SWEET JESUS RUN, MICHELLE, RUN!
A dude who gets angry when you discuss your experiences as a black woman is NOT A GOOD DUDE.
Shaming someone for being on medication is not a clapback, Chad.
The internet is united in trying to send out the vibes into the world that would empower Williams to be an Independent Woman.
With all due respect to Chads, there is no such thing as a chill Chad.
Do not marry a Chad.
1. The guy who tried to get zoo animals to eat a zookeeper.
Missouri man Joseph L. Binford was wandering through the Dickerson Park Zoo after hours and when he got busted, he "allegedly commanded the zoo animals to eat the zookeeper."
Lacking the powers of a Dr. Dolittle or an Eliza Thornberry, the animals ignored his verbal commands.
Though the animals—identified in court documents as cheetahs—did not understand him, the cops did, and got into an altercation with Binford where he appeared to reach for the officer's gun.
"Binford is being held in the Greene County Jail on a $12,500 bond for disarming an officer, fourth-degree assault and first-degree trespassing," the Springfield News-Leader reports.
Those cheetahs totally snitched.