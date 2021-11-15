5 people having a worse Monday than you.

5. Jake Gyllenhaal, because everyone is talking about how he treated Taylor Swift eleven years ago.

"So casually cruel in the name of being honest." Shutterstock

Do a wellness check on your single friends today, because they definitely spent their weekend feeling feelings that aren't fun to feel.

Taylor Swift released her recording of her 2012 album Red, which includes a ten-minute version of her beloved heartbreak anthem, "All Too Well."

The juicy new lyrics reveal that Gyllenhaal stood Swift up at her 21st birthday party, and roasts him for his relationships with younger women. "And I was never good at telling jokes but the punch line goes / I’ll get older but your lovers stay my age," Swift sang. The 40-year-old actor is reportedly dating 25-year-old French model Jeanne Cadieu.