5 people having a worse Monday than you.

5. The Navy SEAL who led the bin Laden raid, because he has to defend himself from the president's attacks. Shutterstock Donald Trump is starting the week off by saying that he could have stopped 9/11 (he didn't) and attacking the overseer of the operation that killed Osama bin Laden (wait...what?). In an interview with Fox News, Trump insulted Adm. William H. McRaven, the Navy SEAL who oversaw the killing of Osama bin Laden and the capture of Saddam Hussein, and is currently being treated for chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Admiral McRaven called Trump's attacks on the free press "the greatest threat to democracy," so the Commander-in-Chief decided to attack the veteran. Trump on retired Navy SEAL Adm. Bill McRaven, who called Trump's attacks on the press "the greatest threat to democracy."



"He's a Hillary Clinton backer and an Obama backer. And frankly, wouldn't it have been nice if we got Osama bin Laden a lot sooner than that?" pic.twitter.com/lyaBvC9KFd — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 18, 2018 "Wouldn’t it have been nice if we got Osama bin Laden a lot sooner than that, wouldn’t it have been nice? You know, living — think of this — living in Pakistan, beautifully in Pakistan, in what I guess they considered a nice mansion, I don’t know, I’ve seen nicer. But living in Pakistan right next to the military academy, everybody in Pakistan knew he was there," Trump said, with an added dig at bin Laden's eye for interior design.

An aghast Chris Wallace said, "You’re not even going to give them credit for taking down bin Laden?" Trump pivoted to whining about Pakistan. Admiral McRaven responded to the attacks, insisting that he is a non-partisan military man and that Trump's attacks on the press are indeed very bad. Via @jaketapper, Ret. Admiral William McRaven's response to Trump: "I stand by my comment that the President's attack on the media is the greatest threat to our democracy in my lifetime." pic.twitter.com/iubTvPEdwp — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 18, 2018 Robert J. O'Neill, the Navy SEAL who pulled the trigger and shot bin Laden in the head, defended the operation from the president's fanboys, insisting that they killed the terrorist as swiftly as they could.

The mission to get bin Laden was bipartisan. We all wanted to get him as soon as we could. — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) November 19, 2018 We could only fly so fast, bro. https://t.co/yAFgsQZUsb — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) November 19, 2018 I didn’t want to trip over my own beard. Nobody outranks safety! https://t.co/5jSRIsUQ7R — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) November 19, 2018 Since Trump is the GOP and the GOP is Trump, the party is going ALL IN on smearing the guy who brought the architect of 9/11 to justice.

Worth noting after recent comments: Retired Adm. William McRaven was reportedly on Hillary Clinton’s short list for Vice President in 2016.



He’s been critical of President @realDonaldTrump— even dating back to the 2016 campaign.



He’s hardly a non-political figure. — GOP (@GOP) November 19, 2018 Trump might be shamelessly insulting the troops but hey....at least he stands for the national anthem. 4. Colin Jost, because he's getting slammed for his hot take on Amazon gentrifying Queens. Shutterstock Saturday Night Live co-head writer, co-Weekend Update anchor, and sole owner of one of the most punchable faces in Hollywood Colin Jost did not impress the proletariat with his recent comments on Amazon.

Last week, the online retailer that swallowed up every storefront announced that it will be building its new headquarters in Queens and northern Virginia, much to the chagrin of people in Queens and northern Virginia. Residents worry that the Amazon invasion will drive up rent and push people out, and are also pissed that the corporation got billions of dollars in tax subsidies to set up shop in these communities—robbing New Yorkers of the tax revenue to FIX THE DAMN SUBWAY. Jost, the voice of the people, says to stop whining. Colin Jost is the son of a doctor and engineer, went to a private school on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, went to Harvard, was hired at SNL immediately after graduating and has never had another adult job pic.twitter.com/iXMFEB4Oos — Jon Schwarz (@schwarz) November 18, 2018

"All the cities who lost out must be like, 'Shut up you whiny b–.' New York basically won the lottery and we're like, 'But the subways might be slightly more crowded.' Meanwhile, people in West Virginia are like, 'Well, back to the mines,'" he said. "Yeah, I know it's going to raise housing prices, but it's a little late for New Yorkers to complain about rent. I mean, even Amazon had to move to Queens because it couldn't afford to live in Manhattan." (Okay, now that last punchline is actually well-constructed.)

The bit was slammed on both Twitter and in thinkpieces. Out magazine wrote, "Jost’s support of the new Amazon headquarters proves he isn’t the irreverent voice of liberal reason, he’s just another asshole." “Wealthy tv star comedian thinks poor people should stop complaining about rent. Also thinks that everyone in West Virginia is a yokel who works in a mine”. — Spooky Lee Clark (@TrapRegent) November 18, 2018 Nothing like poor people being displaced out of their homes while the Mayor and Governor give a $3 billion tax-break to the wealthiest man on earth to lighten the mood, right? pic.twitter.com/zUGqZh8eh6 — Enrique Peña (@GleekguyEP) November 18, 2018

It's not just that Colin Jost is bad at his job. It's that he's been ordained the Voice of Reason-in-Chief on a show that's utterly undeserving of its status as a satirical weather-vane by a showrunner who believes it's his duty to be a moral arbiter of pop culture. https://t.co/MfX0h3PpaP — Kayleigh Donaldson (@Ceilidhann) November 18, 2018 Colin Jost is a great example of mediocre white men getting a platform despite having nothing significant to say and only being good at recycling the same tired jokes we’ve heard every rich white dude say for literal decades. — harharhar (@allisonharhar) November 18, 2018 Audiences my not like him, but at least his boyfriend does. we poke fun but colin jost is legit brave to publicly date a trans man — Andrea Long Chu (@theorygurl) November 18, 2018

3. The guy arrested for making a "bomb threat" when he says he just really had to poop. WGNO (ABC) Arthur Posey was arrested at a Willie's Chicken Shack in New Orleans after threatening to "blow" the place up. According to the warrant, the police were called, and in a heated exchange, Posey insisted that he was speaking of metaphorically bombing the place with a big-ass bowel movement. NOLA.com reports that Posey claimed to have told a Willie's Chicken Shack employee that he was going to "blow the bathroom up" by pooping, but the employee insists that "Mr. Posey never told him anything about a bathroom."

Posey's imminent diarrhea failed to be corroborated with employees, and he faces two counts of communicating of false information of planned arson. While talking about your poop might seem undignified, NOT explicitly mentioning poop can get you sent to jail. 2. Mark Zuckerberg, because it's getting harder for him to pretend that Facebook isn't evil. Shutterstock Mark Zuckerberg is facing new calls to resign as chairman of the company he created to rate girls in college.

Last week, a New York Times exposé revealed that as early as spring 2016, the company knew that Russian trolls were using the platform to share hacked Democratic emails and interfere with the 2016 election. They also feared Trump supporters, and thus failed to act on the president-to-be using the site to push for a Muslim ban. Facebook also launched a fancy lobbying campaign to shield themselves from accountability from lawmakers, and also worked with a right-wing public relations firm to push their own fake news, smearing critics as anti-Semites. Now the Wall Street Journal is reporting that Zuckerberg has declared to staffers that "Facebook Inc. was at war and he planned to lead the company accordingly."

Eight parliaments from all around the world want to hear from the General, but Zuckerberg so far refuses to engage. This is quite amazing. EIGHT parliaments have now joined together to demand answers from Facebook at extraordinary international committee in London on Nov 27. Mark Zuckerberg still refusing to come. https://t.co/wq4YziSoO5 — Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) November 19, 2018 On top of all the bad optics and functionally enabling the death of democracy, Zuckerberg also lost $17.4 billion this year. Apparently playing a role in the Rohingya genocide is bad for business. 1. The South Carolina bunny bandit, because they're wanted for the theft of deer cameras. Facebook: Berkeley County Sheriff's Office

Police in South Carolina are asking every-bunny in their community to hop to it and identify this dude in bunny ears, because he's a person of interest in a case of stolen cameras. The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office is crowdsourcing the identification of the mystery bunny. Here's hoping the ears are as effective a disguise as Clark Kent's glasses.