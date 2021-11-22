5 people having a worse Monday than you.

5. Chrissy Teigen, because she's recovering from surgery...eyebrow transplant surgery.

No pluckin' way. Shutterstock

Chrissy Teigen was formerly revered as the Most Relatable Multimillionaire Supermodel, but suffered a fall from grace when it was publicized that she told a teenager to kill themself. The cookbook author appears to have abandoned "relatability" as a brand strategy and is leaning into posting their luxe lifestyle with a Squid Game party and now an out-of-the-box cosmetic surgery.

On Saturday, Teigen posted that she had "eyebrow transplant surgery," tagging plastic surgeons Dr. Jason Diamond and Dr. Jason Champagne. "I never wear make up if I can avoid it so I was so excited for this eyebrow transplant surgery where they take hairs from the back of your head!!" she posted on her story.