5 people having a worse Monday than you.

5. Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos, because he got locked up today.
Former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser and current acne cream "before" model George Papadopoulos reports to prison today to begin his 14-day sentence, a term known in Trump World as 1.3 Scaramuccis.
He joins Trump's campaign chairman, deputy campaign chairman, lawyer, and former national security adviser in being a convicted felon.
Papadopoulos was sentenced back in September for lying to the FBI during the Russia investigation. He asked a judge to delay his imprisonment, but lost his case, and has surrendered to the minimum-security prison camp in beautiful Oxford, Wisconsin.
His imminent imprisonment didn't stop Papadopoulos from being Extremely Online™, however, as he kvetched just hours ago that the "mainstream media" is misrepresenting his crime.
PapaD also bragged to a journalist about how fun and chill minimum security prison is going to be, comparing it to "a camp."
Papadopoulos's wife, Simona Mangiante Papadopoulos (that's a lot of syllables) tweeted out to her beloved convict to "Be Strong," weeping as if he'll be gone for three weeks instead of just two.
Have fun at "camp," sweetie!
4. Ivanka Trump, because tear-gassing kids is disrupting her #brand.
Ivanka Trump and her social media interns are trying their damnedest to portray the glamorous grifter as a benevolent civil servant and mother of the year, but her complicity (and active engagement) in a litany of crimes can't be covered up with an Instagram filter.
Back when the Trump administration was merely jailing children rather than tear-gassing them, Ivanka got dragged for posting a tone-deaf picture with her son while BossDaddy was separating families.
Now, as inevitable as a Lena Dunham apology, Ivanka's picture with her other son is getting slammed in the midst of the Trump administration's other crime against humanity.
Cool. Let’s talk about your daddy/secret boyfriend tear gassing children in diapers today.— Red (@Redpainter1) November 26, 2018
Thoughts, Kremlin Barbie? pic.twitter.com/5YE8i7Bns2
You could avoid a large percentage of negative comments if you would only show that you have a conscience or some sense of morality and either speak out or to your father about the hateful, divisive rhetoric he tweets daily. Your silence only shows you're complicit.— NYC Fan (@Manhattan1947) November 23, 2018
The weekend after Thanksgiving—the holiday than celebrates a caravan of migrants arriving in the New World—US forces launched tear gas at migrants hoping to seek asylum in the United States, many of them children.
Ivanka Trump should know by now that if she doesn't want pictures of her kids to correspond with her administration doing something horrible, she should never post pictures of her kids.
3. The guy who wrote Shrek, because he wrote an absolutely insane N-word tweet.
Terry Rossio is the screenwriter behind Shrek, Pirates of the Caribbean, and now a truly ridiculous tweet in which he compared the plight of the parents reintroducing measles into elementary schools with that of African Americans.
Rossio celebrated Thanksgiving by sending his thoughts and prayers to "the parents of vaccine damaged children" (what?), and insisting that "anti-vax is the equivalent to calling someone" the N-word, and he WROTE OUT THE DAMN N-WORD!
As the dictionary notes, the fact that the N-word is so offensive we refer to it as "the N-word" means that the English language doesn't get any worse.
The tweet went viral, because of the Shrek of it all, and Rossio ultimately apologized for the word, not for spreading harmful conspiracy theories.
If only somebody once told him the world was gonna roll him.
2. Alec Baldwin, because he had his day in court.
In what was precisely his only good Donald Trump impression, Alec Baldwin had an insane outburst and punched a dude over a parking spot.
Baldwin was arraigned in Manhattan criminal court today on a misdemeanor attempted assault charge and harassment violation, and looked rather chill in a polo shirt and Warby Parker-y glasses.
The criminal complaint against Baldwin was published after the court appearance, in which the alleged punchee told police that "observed the defendant push me and then strike me across the left side of my face with his closed right hand, resulting in pain to my face."
In another court document, Baldwin is quoted as saying about the punchee "he’s an asshole. He stole my spot. I did push him."
When you're a star, they let you do it.
1. This Florida Man busted for using a remote-controlled license plate cover to avoid paying tolls.
Seventy-year-old Florida Man Robert Craig Davis was arrested last week for allegedly using a gadget straight out of James Bond.
The Miami Herald reports that according to Florida Highway Patrol officers, Davis "repeatedly used a remote-control device to raise and lower a black cloth shield over his license plate so that toll cameras could not read his plate and send him a bill for using a toll road."
Davis was first busted on Twitter when director/narc Billy Corben posted a video of the license plate shield in action.
Davis was charged with organized fraud and petit theft, which sounds way cuter than it should.
To paraphrase John Donne, never send to know whom should pay tolls. The tolls should be paid by thee.