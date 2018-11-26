5 people having a worse Monday than you.

Advertising

5. Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos, because he got locked up today. Fox News Former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser and current acne cream "before" model George Papadopoulos reports to prison today to begin his 14-day sentence, a term known in Trump World as 1.3 Scaramuccis. He joins Trump's campaign chairman, deputy campaign chairman, lawyer, and former national security adviser in being a convicted felon. Papadopoulos was sentenced back in September for lying to the FBI during the Russia investigation. He asked a judge to delay his imprisonment, but lost his case, and has surrendered to the minimum-security prison camp in beautiful Oxford, Wisconsin. Federal Bureau of Prisons confirms George Papadopoulos surrendered today to the minimum-security prison camp at FCI Oxford, in Oxford, Wisconsin — per BOP website, there are 153 inmates at the camp (versus 794 at the medium-security institution there) https://t.co/eMIaoqdxGy — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) November 26, 2018 His imminent imprisonment didn't stop Papadopoulos from being Extremely Online™, however, as he kvetched just hours ago that the "mainstream media" is misrepresenting his crime. Still can’t believe the day I am going to a federal prison camp, mainstream media says am going for my Russia contacts. I have never met a single Russian official in my life. I have, however, met many western intel sources—Joseph Mifsud—who people still call “Russian.” Facts. USA — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) November 26, 2018 PapaD also bragged to a journalist about how fun and chill minimum security prison is going to be, comparing it to "a camp."

Moron, it’s a camp. Get a grip on reality. I spent harsher conditions during boot camp in Greece as a teenager. FISA declassification will exonerate is all. See you in a couple weeks. — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) November 26, 2018 Papadopoulos's wife, Simona Mangiante Papadopoulos (that's a lot of syllables) tweeted out to her beloved convict to "Be Strong," weeping as if he'll be gone for three weeks instead of just two. Be Strong as you are my Georgie! This experience thought us unity made us stronger, unity in the adversities and unity against all the unnecessary attacks and division. Life is a matter of priorities, and a united family is mine, our priority and our goal. Much love! — Simona Mangiante Papadopoulos (@simonamangiante) November 26, 2018 Have fun at "camp," sweetie!

You’d almost never know her father’s administration, to which she is an adviser, was brutally separating migrant children from their asylum-seeking parents and lost track of 1,500 of them... https://t.co/sMQ2GWA2zY — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) May 27, 2018 Now, as inevitable as a Lena Dunham apology, Ivanka's picture with her other son is getting slammed in the midst of the Trump administration's other crime against humanity. Your father teargassed kids your son’s age today. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) November 26, 2018 Cool. Let’s talk about your daddy/secret boyfriend tear gassing children in diapers today.



Thoughts, Kremlin Barbie? pic.twitter.com/5YE8i7Bns2 — Red (@Redpainter1) November 26, 2018

You could avoid a large percentage of negative comments if you would only show that you have a conscience or some sense of morality and either speak out or to your father about the hateful, divisive rhetoric he tweets daily. Your silence only shows you're complicit. — NYC Fan (@Manhattan1947) November 23, 2018 pic.twitter.com/vJ5y5kLd5i — Yvette R (@Yvette_Rob) November 26, 2018 The weekend after Thanksgiving—the holiday than celebrates a caravan of migrants arriving in the New World—US forces launched tear gas at migrants hoping to seek asylum in the United States, many of them children.

Ivanka Trump should know by now that if she doesn't want pictures of her kids to correspond with her administration doing something horrible, she should never post pictures of her kids. 3. The guy who wrote Shrek, because he wrote an absolutely insane N-word tweet. Shutterstock Terry Rossio is the screenwriter behind Shrek, Pirates of the Caribbean, and now a truly ridiculous tweet in which he compared the plight of the parents reintroducing measles into elementary schools with that of African Americans.

Giphy Rossio celebrated Thanksgiving by sending his thoughts and prayers to "the parents of vaccine damaged children" (what?), and insisting that "anti-vax is the equivalent to calling someone" the N-word, and he WROTE OUT THE DAMN N-WORD! Twitter As the dictionary notes, the fact that the N-word is so offensive we refer to it as "the N-word" means that the English language doesn't get any worse.

The n-word is so profoundly offensive that a euphemism has developed for those occasions when the word itself must be discussed.



The same cannot be said for the term "anti-vax." https://t.co/RF7rdpMx8P — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) November 24, 2018 The tweet went viral, because of the Shrek of it all, and Rossio ultimately apologized for the word, not for spreading harmful conspiracy theories. (3 parts)

In a recent Twitter post, arguing against stereotyping and hate

speech, I referenced the 'n-word' (the actual word) as an example of what

not to do.



That was a mistake. I am sorry.



I now understand that the word has no place in any conversation, ever. — Terry Rossio (@TerryRossio) November 25, 2018 If only somebody once told him the world was gonna roll him.

2. Alec Baldwin, because he had his day in court. Shutterstock In what was precisely his only good Donald Trump impression, Alec Baldwin had an insane outburst and punched a dude over a parking spot. Tomorrow's cover: Alec Baldwin released from police custody after parking spot punch https://t.co/gsijENsCEP pic.twitter.com/elMTS5XESI — New York Post (@nypost) November 2, 2018 Baldwin was arraigned in Manhattan criminal court today on a misdemeanor attempted assault charge and harassment violation, and looked rather chill in a polo shirt and Warby Parker-y glasses.

Alec Baldwin arrives at court pic.twitter.com/cacwyvvo3k — Victoria Bekiempis (@vicbekiempis) November 26, 2018 The criminal complaint against Baldwin was published after the court appearance, in which the alleged punchee told police that "observed the defendant push me and then strike me across the left side of my face with his closed right hand, resulting in pain to my face." Giphy In another court document, Baldwin is quoted as saying about the punchee "he’s an asshole. He stole my spot. I did push him."

When you're a star, they let you do it. 1. This Florida Man busted for using a remote-controlled license plate cover to avoid paying tolls. Florida Highway Patrol Seventy-year-old Florida Man Robert Craig Davis was arrested last week for allegedly using a gadget straight out of James Bond. The Miami Herald reports that according to Florida Highway Patrol officers, Davis "repeatedly used a remote-control device to raise and lower a black cloth shield over his license plate so that toll cameras could not read his plate and send him a bill for using a toll road."

Davis was first busted on Twitter when director/narc Billy Corben posted a video of the license plate shield in action. Miami driver cleverly avoids SunPass tolls on the Dolphin Expressway because Miami (HINT: watch the license plate closely)

h/t @__GoneRogue pic.twitter.com/SohQe1W1oi — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) June 20, 2018 Davis was charged with organized fraud and petit theft, which sounds way cuter than it should. To paraphrase John Donne, never send to know whom should pay tolls. The tolls should be paid by thee.