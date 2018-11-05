5 people having a worse Monday than you.

5. Pete Davidson, because he said something so offensive about a veteran, he might be elected president. Thank u, next.
The almost Mr. Ariana Grande had a weird Saturday. A half hour before going "live from New York, it's Saturday night," his ex dropped a single that references the breakup.
Grande's "Thank u, next" instantly became the ultimate, empowering breakup anthem—an ode to dating yourself.
While Grande was reaping in the well-deserved "YAS QUEEN SLAY," Davidson was pissing off people who voted for a man who mocked John McCain for being a prisoner of war in Vietnam. Davidson did a bit on Weekend Update giving his "First Impressions" of Congressional candidates ahead of tomorrow's (!!!) midterm elections, and joked that a Republican who lost his eye in an IED explosion in Afghanistan looked like "a hitman in a porno movie."
Anticipating the backlash, Davidson said on-air, "I’m sorry, I know he lost his eye in war, or whatever. Whatever."
Republicans did not say "whatever," and insisted that mocking veterans is only okay if the president does it.
Crenshaw himself was not impressed.
Neither was Davidson's SNL castmate, Kenan Thompson, whose father fought in Vietnam.
"I think Pete’s a very humble dude and he’s got a big heart. I don’t think he goes out to offend people," Thompson explained. "But stand-ups, they’re the ones that help us laugh through the most awful things in the first place, so they’re always fishing in weird places, and that was an unfortunate outcome."
On the bright side, after Saturday, Davidson is not only one great song, but TWO great songs!
Thank u, next.
4. Ted Cruz, because there's actually suspense in Texas.
The memory of 2016 is enough to prevent someone from ever feeling hope at all ever again, but polls show that the Senate race between Beto O'Rourke and Ted Cruz is neck-and-blob.
How scared is Ted?
Ted is so scared (HOW SCARED IS HE?)...Ted is so scared, he spread a conspiracy theory that Beto's campaign is funding the caravan of migrants seeking asylum, when they were trying to help poor asylum-seekers already in Texas.
The early voting numbers in Texas have been bonkers. The Texas Tribune reports that the number of ballots cast early has already beat the 2014 midterm turnout and is approaching presidential election levels.
In terms of the only metric that President Donald Trump understands—crowd size—Beto appears to have the hype.
Pundits are saying that there is only a 23.2% chance that come tomorrow, human larva Ted Cruz could be sent back to gestate in his cocoon. But pundits are also saying that the polls are categorically wrong, and don't reflect, young, unlikely, and first-time voters.
We won't find out until tomorrow until everyone who votes, votes. Did I mention that it's important to vote?
Either way, there's no doubt that the Alberta-born Rafael Edward Cruz did not anticipate having to feel any anxiety at all before an election as a Republican in Texas, the wildest of the Wild Wild West.
3. Rebel Wilson, because she made a mistake and now she's blocking black women.
In hyping up her new meta-romantic comedy Isn't It Romantic?, Rebel Wilson claimed that she was the first plus-size woman to star in a major rom-com even though Queen Latifah, Mo'Nique, and Amy Schumer (in some cultures) exist. Called out on this lil' flub, Wilson doubled down on the mistake instead of saying "oops, sorry!"
Isn't it pedantic?
Mo'Nique herself chimed in.
Wilson apologized, but that was the last criticism she was willing to hear.
Thus began the Great Rebel Blockathon of 2018.
I doubt the movie itself is as dramatic as the press tour.
2. The Florida Woman whose kidney was removed because her doctor thought it was a tumor.
Maureen Pacheco, a 51-year-old woman in Palm Beach, Florida, went to the hospital to have back surgery to help the pain she experienced after a car accident.
Not only did she leave the hospital with less pain, but she also had one less kidley.
WFSB reports that one of Pacheco's surgeons, Dr. Ramon Vazquez, "mistook it for a cancerous tumor and removed it from her body without her consent, according to an administrative complaint from the Florida Department of Health."
Pacheco adds that Dr. Vazquez wasn't even her doctor—he was just in the operating room to help out with the cutting.
She recently settled a lawsuit against Dr. Vazquez and her own two doctors. I hope she got a gazillion dollars and at least one of their kidneys.
1. Eli.
Eli's dad, Walt Maddox, is running for governor of Alabama.
Eli is not having a good time on the campaign trail.
We are all Eli.