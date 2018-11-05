5 people having a worse Monday than you.

Advertising

5. Pete Davidson, because he said something so offensive about a veteran, he might be elected president. Thank u, next. Getty The almost Mr. Ariana Grande had a weird Saturday. A half hour before going "live from New York, it's Saturday night," his ex dropped a single that references the breakup. Grande's "Thank u, next" instantly became the ultimate, empowering breakup anthem—an ode to dating yourself. While Grande was reaping in the well-deserved "YAS QUEEN SLAY," Davidson was pissing off people who voted for a man who mocked John McCain for being a prisoner of war in Vietnam. Davidson did a bit on Weekend Update giving his "First Impressions" of Congressional candidates ahead of tomorrow's (!!!) midterm elections, and joked that a Republican who lost his eye in an IED explosion in Afghanistan looked like "a hitman in a porno movie." NBC

Anticipating the backlash, Davidson said on-air, "I’m sorry, I know he lost his eye in war, or whatever. Whatever." Republicans did not say "whatever," and insisted that mocking veterans is only okay if the president does it. Crenshaw himself was not impressed. Good rule in life: I try hard not to offend; I try harder not to be offended. That being said, I hope @nbcsnl recognizes that vets don’t deserve to see their wounds used as punchlines for bad jokes. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) November 4, 2018

Neither was Davidson's SNL castmate, Kenan Thompson, whose father fought in Vietnam. "He definitely missed the mark," @officialkenan on the backlash Pete Davidson is facing after he joked about a veteran congressional candidate on SNL. pic.twitter.com/hBZbsTCLU6 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 5, 2018 "I think Pete’s a very humble dude and he’s got a big heart. I don’t think he goes out to offend people," Thompson explained. "But stand-ups, they’re the ones that help us laugh through the most awful things in the first place, so they’re always fishing in weird places, and that was an unfortunate outcome."

On the bright side, after Saturday, Davidson is not only one great song, but TWO great songs! Giphy Thank u, next. 4. Ted Cruz, because there's actually suspense in Texas. Shutterstock The memory of 2016 is enough to prevent someone from ever feeling hope at all ever again, but polls show that the Senate race between Beto O'Rourke and Ted Cruz is neck-and-blob.

1/ NEW: #EarlyVoting turnout in the 2018 midterms surpassed turnout from the 2012 presidential election in the 30 counties where most registered voters in Texas live.



That means more than 4,884,528 Texans voted early.



That's a lot.#Midterms2018 https://t.co/KHsTBiCL40 pic.twitter.com/cSRKPUadyX — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) November 3, 2018 In terms of the only metric that President Donald Trump understands—crowd size—Beto appears to have the hype. If you're anything like trump allow me to point out that Beto's crowds are much bigger 💙#BetoForTexas #BetoForSenate #Midterms2018 pic.twitter.com/kHBK8dd2PK — MsB2U 🌊Vote Nov 6🌊 (@LOC_MsB2U) November 3, 2018 Pundits are saying that there is only a 23.2% chance that come tomorrow, human larva Ted Cruz could be sent back to gestate in his cocoon. But pundits are also saying that the polls are categorically wrong, and don't reflect, young, unlikely, and first-time voters.

IGNORE THE POLLSTERS! In this week's NY Times/Siena poll of the Senate race in Texas they reached out to 51,983 Texans. Only 800 gave them an answer! And of the 7,219 young voters (18-29 yrs old) they "polled", only 66 responded! Polls are wrong! Keep working & making calls! — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) November 4, 2018 We won't find out until tomorrow until everyone who votes, votes. Did I mention that it's important to vote? Either way, there's no doubt that the Alberta-born Rafael Edward Cruz did not anticipate having to feel any anxiety at all before an election as a Republican in Texas, the wildest of the Wild Wild West. Giphy

3. Rebel Wilson, because she made a mistake and now she's blocking black women. Shutterstock In hyping up her new meta-romantic comedy Isn't It Romantic?, Rebel Wilson claimed that she was the first plus-size woman to star in a major rom-com even though Queen Latifah, Mo'Nique, and Amy Schumer (in some cultures) exist. Called out on this lil' flub, Wilson doubled down on the mistake instead of saying "oops, sorry!"

Hey girl! Yeah I of course know of these movies but it was questionable as to whether: 1. Technically those actresses were plus size when filming those movies or 2. Technically those films are catorgorized/billed as a studio rom-com with a sole lead. So there’s a slight grey area — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 1, 2018 Isn't it pedantic? Mo'Nique herself chimed in. Hey my sweet sister. Let’s please not allow this business to erase our talent with giving grey areas and technicalities. Take a moment and know the history. DON’T BE A PART OF ERASING IT. I wish you the best. — Mo'Nique Worldwide (@moworldwide) November 3, 2018 Wilson apologized, but that was the last criticism she was willing to hear. Hi Monique, it was never my intention to erase anyone else’s achievements and I adore you and Queen Latifah so so much x I support all plus size ladies and everything positive we are doing together ❤️ — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 3, 2018

Thus began the Great Rebel Blockathon of 2018. I shared my honest & respectful thoughts on Rebel Wilson’s erasure of iconic plus sized women before her.



Her blocking a fellow plus woman in this industry is a reminder that she doesn’t want to acknowledge her plus peers but rather ignore them entirely. pic.twitter.com/icUvY9QrCR — Nabela (@Nabela) November 3, 2018 Welp. @RebelWilson blocked me. pic.twitter.com/xUfNCKlHXP — Auntie Monique (@thejournalista) November 4, 2018 Who's keeping tally of all the Black women Rebel Wilson has blocked? pic.twitter.com/PoSMSQJjOK — Sofia Quintero (@sofiaquintero) November 4, 2018

Rebel Wilson about to block every black person on twitter lmao. https://t.co/fppkVzNxCb — laila (@itslaila8) November 4, 2018 Trying to imagine a scenario in which Rebel Wilson could handle this worse than she is right now.



I'm coming up empty. — April (@ReignOfApril) November 4, 2018 I doubt the movie itself is as dramatic as the press tour. 2. The Florida Woman whose kidney was removed because her doctor thought it was a tumor. Shutterstock

Maureen Pacheco, a 51-year-old woman in Palm Beach, Florida, went to the hospital to have back surgery to help the pain she experienced after a car accident. Not only did she leave the hospital with less pain, but she also had one less kidley. WFSB reports that one of Pacheco's surgeons, Dr. Ramon Vazquez, "mistook it for a cancerous tumor and removed it from her body without her consent, according to an administrative complaint from the Florida Department of Health." Pacheco adds that Dr. Vazquez wasn't even her doctor—he was just in the operating room to help out with the cutting.

She recently settled a lawsuit against Dr. Vazquez and her own two doctors. I hope she got a gazillion dollars and at least one of their kidneys. 1. Eli. Democratic gubernatorial nominee Walt Maddox arrives in Montgomery with his family, his son, Eli, 5, is having a day. pic.twitter.com/NVuDE0LQE7 — Jake Crandall (@jakevcrandall) November 5, 2018 Eli's dad, Walt Maddox, is running for governor of Alabama. Eli is not having a good time on the campaign trail. Eli is the most eloquent spokesman for how every Democrat I know is feeling right now. https://t.co/Ef1TkTOea1 — John Hagner (@JHagner) November 5, 2018

I can’t decide who I can relate to more in this photo...Walt Maddox or Eli. https://t.co/GDWb9Ck4sq — Kim Zoot Holmes (@misszoot) November 5, 2018 We are all Eli.