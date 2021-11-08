5 people having a worse Monday than you.

5. Jeff Bezos, because his girlfriend flirted with Leonardo DiCaprio Money can't buy me love. ShutterstockJeff Bezos's name was trending yesterday not for denying his workers bathroom breaks or having enough money to solve world hunger and still be a billionaire, but for the way his girlfriend looked at Leonardo DiCaprio.Leo is Mr. Steal Yo Girl pic.twitter.com/PkwcRcoFvS— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 7, 2021 Lauren Sanchez swooned over the notorious Pussy Posse ringleader at the 10th annual Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) Art and Film Gala. It was like a scene out of Titanic, with Sanchez as Kate Winslet, DiCaprio as DiCaprio, and Bezos as Billy Zane.Find someone who looks at you the way Jeff Bezos's gf looks at Leonardo DiCaprio https://t.co/N6Pl6BhM6I— Ṅ̮̖̦̬̬̬̼̓͊͂̾̂͆é͆ṡ͍̼̱̜̦̋̀t̡̯̭̝̮̍͑̐̽o̺͎͐ͫ̅̉͒̑̚r̋ͮ͗ (@nestor_d) November 7, 2021 It's the kind of emasculating moment that will make him want to send yet another phallic rocket into space—and this time, Leo will be on it, and it won't come back.Leo, come over here, I want to show you something… @LeoDiCaprio https://t.co/Gt2v9JZTNz pic.twitter.com/KqGLB839NI— Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) November 8, 2021 4. Vin Diesel, because he's literally begging The Rock to do another movie with him. Ain't too proud to beg. ShutterstockAnother rich, bald man to be publicly humiliated is Vin Diesel, who is desperate in his attempt to court yet another rich, bald man.The two shiny heads shared the screen in multiple The Fast and the Furious sequels, but things got too furious when Johnson ripped his male costars."My female co-stars are always amazing, and I love ’em. My male co-stars however are a different story," he wrote on Facebook back in 2016. "Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don’t. The ones that don’t are too chicken s–t to do anything about it anyway. Candy a**es."Diesel took to Instagram to say that its time to squash the beef, for the sake of the Fast and Furious franchise."My little brother Dwayne … the time has come. The world awaits the finale of Fast 10," Diesel wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) Diesel wasn't afraid to suck up to Johnson, bringing his children into it. "As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes..." he wrote.He insisted that there's something more powerful and important then their petty squabbles, and it's the integrity of the Fast and Furious's storytelling."I say this out of love... but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play," Diesel pled.Come on, Mr. Rock. Think of the children....or of the franchise. Whatever is more persuasive.3. Joe Biden, because Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, won't stop talking about his fart. He who dealt it and she who smealt it, respectively. ShutterstockCamilla Parker Bowles, famous mistress turned duchess, is having a real gas about alleged presidential flatulence.World leaders flew on their private jets to Glasgow, Scotland for the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, where President Joe Biden reportedly let it rip.The Daily Mail reports: He is supposed to be committed to reducing emissions – but when President Joe Biden produced a little natural gas of his own at the COP26 summit, it was audible enough to make the Duchess of Cornwall blush. An informed source has told The Mail on Sunday that Camilla was taken aback to hear Biden break wind as they made polite small talk at the global climate change gathering in Glasgow last week. ‘It was long and loud and impossible to ignore,’ the source said. ‘Camilla hasn’t stopped talking about it.’ Conservatives are calling it "Fartgate," hoping to spin the fart heard 'round the world as an international incident that humiliates Americans everywhere. Liberals are insisting that sh*t happens (or in this case, fart happens), and that this is more embarrassing for the Royal Family than it is for the president.Camilla Parker Bowles gossiping about President Biden will definitely be a stain on the royal family. You're suppose to be the "soft power" of the UK government. World's politician/business leaders now know they can't trust you. Tacky, not regal and disgusting. @ClarenceHouse— Kim💃🏽🍂🕸🎃 (@GreyLava) November 7, 2021 RIP Princess Diana, who probably would have farted in solidarity.2. The server who may or may not have induced labor.accidentally spilled coffee on this pregnant lady i was serving and she went into labourwe had to call the ambulance https://t.co/2TeqXMK9k4— Azula Sersi Grey (@JeanGreyfire) November 6, 2021 That Feeling When you order coffee and deliver a baby...1. This fire-breather.now why tf would she do that??? 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/L5GmtlGLme— ᑢᗩSS.♡ (@girlthatscass) November 7, 2021 Don't try this at home, kids.