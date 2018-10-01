5 people having a worse Monday than you.

Advertising

5. Brett Kavanaugh, because his nomination has hit a little speed bump. Getty Last week's Senate testimonies from Judge Brett Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford captivated the nation and divided the population into two groups: people who believe Dr. Ford and people who'd rather not. Kavanaugh made it very clear at the hearing that he's getting very impatient waiting to assume the power over the country's laws that he's entitled to, but his lifetime appointment is going to have to wait a week. Giphy After pressure from Arizona Republican Senator Jeff Flake, the confirmation has been delayed a week so the FBI can investigate the sexual assault allegations against the judge. Kavanugh's friends in the White House initially set very tight restrictions on the investigation, handing the FBI a list of the only four people they're allowed to talk to and demanding that they finish by October 5th (two days after Mean Girls Day). It might seem damning that Republicans were forbidding the FBI from interviewing a dude nicknamed Squi—who just so happens to be the link between Kavanaugh and Ford—and that's probably because it's suspicious as hell.

After significant outcry, The New York Times reports that the White House "has authorized the F.B.I. to expand its abbreviated investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh by interviewing anyone it deems necessary as long the review is finished by the end of the week." Giphy According to Ronan Farrow, however, the FBI doesn't seem to be doing much investigating, and is literally ghosting some people who have information about the man who can define American life for forty years.

4. Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, because conservatives are spreading conspiracy theories about her. Getty People who want to see Kavanaugh confirmed are saying that either they don't believe Dr. Ford, or that they believe her and simply don't care. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) famously blew up during the hearing insisting that the allegations are lies, a monologue so moving it was immortalized by Kate McKinnon on SNL. Senator @LindseyGrahamSC calls the sexual assault allegations against Brett Kavanaugh "garbage." Implies that he thinks Dr. Blasey Ford is confused and wrong. #BelieveSurvivors #StopKavanaugh pic.twitter.com/XdKPkblQAa — NARAL (@NARAL) September 28, 2018

People with Pepe the Frog avatars on Twitter have been out in full force calling her fake news, and Kavanaugh himself said in his testimony that she was part of a "conspiracy on behalf of the Clintons." The smears are plentiful, and coming from both people in basements and people in the United States Congress. The verified campaign page of Iowa congressman and literal white supremacist Steve King is sharing memes about Ford, because this is discourse in Trump's America. GOP congressman @SteveKingIA's campaign shared a vile meme abt #ChristineBlaseyFord.



I messaged w his campaign on Facebook, & had this very normal exchange. https://t.co/SOu5KPxjaK pic.twitter.com/yi307EoR6Y — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) September 29, 2018

Sarah Huckabee Sanders called her story false, which definitely means that it's true. Sarah Huckabee Sanders: Ford's testimony was "compelling" but false https://t.co/px8QS76snj pic.twitter.com/VBBb07LS9Z — Newsweek (@Newsweek) October 1, 2018 Being assaulted is horrible. Living with the subsequent trauma for decades is terrible. Having the president and his entire party ruling Washington working to delegitimize and work overtime so they can make your assaulter one of the most powerful men in the world: priceless. 3. Kanye West, because he got dragged by everyone who knows what slavery is. Getty

Kanye West was Ariana Grande's understudy and performed as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live's season premiere. Mr. Kim Kardashian wore some pretty wacky outfits. There was the Perrier bottle... Giphy ...and the MAGA hat. Giphy

After the credits rolled, Kanye delivered a pro-Trump rant which didn't air on TV, but circulated thanks to Chris Rock's Instagram stories. Wowwwww only 3 people clapped. Chris Rock is laughing At @kanyewest pic.twitter.com/jAGP5OwKXD — 2cool2blog (@2Cool2Bloggg) September 30, 2018 "It’s so many times that I talk to a white person about this, and they say, ‘How could you support Trump? He’s racist.’ Well if I was concerned about racism, I would have moved out of America a long time ago. We don’t just make our decisions off of racism. I’ma break it down to you right now: If someone inspires me and I connect with them, I don’t have to believe in all they policies," Kanye said.

Kanye continued to declare his love for the MAGA movement's concern for the common man from the comforts of his private jet. He zoomed in on his MAGA hat, seemingly calling on Trump to Make Slavery Legal Again (???) by abolishing the 13th amendment. Captain America himself was not impressed. There’s nothing more maddening than debating someone who doesn’t know history, doesn’t read books, and frames their myopia as virtue. The level of unapologetic conjecture I’ve encountered lately isn’t just frustrating, it’s retrogressive, unprecedented and absolutely terrifying. https://t.co/4jCFwB4T5U — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 30, 2018 Lana Del Rey, who performed at his wedding, commented a blistering take on Kanye's 'gram. She wrote, "If you think it's alright to support someone who believes it's OK to grab a woman by the pussy just because he's famous-then you need an intervention as much as he does."

Lana Del Rey for president. That's it. That's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/VyjCt3AiSC — karlo (@mxdern_ecstasy) September 30, 2018 It's going to be a bad day when Kanye finds out where his MAGA hat is made and what Trump's agenda is doing. So Ye is for a jobs guarantee, a new New Deal program that takes on massive infrastructure projects, and the abolishment of the prison industrial complex. I’m pretty sure that hat represents the EXACT OPPOSITE policy agenda. https://t.co/7JVNWnsUxR — Theodore R. Johnson (@DrTedJ) September 30, 2018 No one man should have all that power.

2. Lindsay Lohan, because she got punched in the face while trying to kidnap refugee children after accusing their parents of human trafficking. Getty Lindsay Lohan was in Moscow, Russia when she began livestreaming an encounter with group she described as a "Syrian Refugee Family." Lohan was talking to them in English, Arabic, and Arabic-accented English, accusing the mother of trafficking her children before the mom straight-up punched her in the face. what is happening... lindsay lohan tried to kidnap two refugee children because she thought the mom was trafficking her children she then was punched by the mother wow... pic.twitter.com/WYvchUqVNh — ryan (@ryanspearsz) September 29, 2018

Lohan tried to lure the kids, saying: You want to come with me? Come with me. I’ll take care of you guys. Do you want to stay in a hotel tonight? Do you want to watch movies? It would be so cool to watch a movie on a TV or a computer. She proceeded to attack the parents, saying, "you should be a hard-working woman and you should be doing what you [can] for your children, so they have a better life." She believed herself to be the ideal custodian for the children, telling the mom, "If someone is offering them a home and a bed, which is me at the moment, give it to them. They will come back to you."

Like "fetch," she really wanted to make her new family of refugees happen, but it was never going to happen. 1. The lady who got scammed out of $12,000 by a Bruce Springsteen impersonator. Shutterstock As The Boss sings, "everybody's got a hungry heart," but some people's hearts are just a little too hungry. CBS Chicago reports that a woman was contacted by someone claiming to Bruce Springsteen himself after she commented on a Springsteen fan page.

"I’m like whoa Bruce Springsteen, I’m good how are you," the woman said. The woman, going by the name "Mary" in the press because "Thunder Road," exchanged pictures and texts with "Bruce" for almost a year and things got flity. "Bruce" told "Mary" that he was getting a divorce, and that he needed money because his wife controlled all of his bank accounts: "My mind was just so, so like maybe brainwashed or something I said okay how much money," Mary recalled. She ended up sending $11,500 through both MoneyGram, Western union and a cashiers check to someone in DuBai.

Whoever this scammer is, I hope he was Born to Run.