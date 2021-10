5. Tom Cruise, because people are making fun of his face.

That guy from Scientology and also movies. Shutterstock

People are discussing Tom Cruise's face, and also whether or not it is moral to discuss Tom Cruise's face.

Women in Hollywood have been subjected to ridicule for decades, and are especially criticized for aging as time passes. The latest celebrity going viral for looking slightly different is Tom Cruise, who was spotted at the San Francisco Giants' game on Saturday night.

The internet got jokes...