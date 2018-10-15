5 people having a worse Monday than you.

Advertising

5. Pete Davidson, because his engagement to Ariana Grande is over and now he's homeless. Getty After a whirlwind romance that included matching tattoos, a pet pig, and an engagement (to be married!) three weeks after confirming their relationship, Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande have allegedly called it quits. TMZ reports that it was easy come, easy go for the young lovers, who called off their engagement over the weekend. The site says that the relationship reached its "breaking point" following Grande's ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died from an apparent fatal overdose. Grieving doesn't pair well with wedding planning, and neither does Davidson making dumb jokes about switching Grande's birth control with Tic Tacs, and saying he was "proud" when she was groped by a bishop at Aretha Franklin's funeral. The breakup is probably hard on both of them and their tattoo artists, but it particularly sucks for Davidson, because now he doesn't have a place to live. Back in August, the comedian told GQ that he moved into Grande's $16 million Manhattan apartment: “She’s really sweet. She’s like, ‘This is our house,’ and I’m like, ‘You’re very nice for saying that. Thank you for letting me stay here,’ “ he deadpans. “She’s like, ‘We’re getting married!’ And I’m like, ‘I know, thank you for letting me stay here.’ “They’re still working on decorating it. “It’s like, we have six beanbags, but we have no forks—you know what I mean?” he says, taking a massive bite of pasta salad. “We’re learning how to be adults. We’re having a really fun time.”

Well, that "fun time" has come to an end, and Davidson and his six beanbags will have to find a new place to live. Fans made a GoFundMe for the guy, which GoFundMe promptly took down. A GoFundMe page has been created for Pete Davidson following his split with Ariana Grande:



“He will need somewhere to sleep tonight.”

https://t.co/xJcnejxzeI — Muse Buff (@MuseBuff) October 14, 2018 Davidson's on television, people. Lorne Michaels will help him land on his feet. Giphy

4. Hillary Clinton, because she re-emerged from the woods just to say dumb things about Monica Lewinsky. Shutterstock Oh, Hillary. The former Secretary of State enjoyed something close to the world's sympathy when an old slavery-protecting institution handed the presidency to Donald Trump even though she got three million more votes. While America has to deal with the cruel joke that Trump is president during the #MeToo era (and putting his fellow assaulters on the Supreme Court), his former opponent is also having a hard time keeping up with the times.

Earlier this year, Monica Lewinsky wrote about "The Scandal" in Vanity Fair, and the trauma she endured being the punching bag of the world's press and Republican opposition. "What transpired between Bill Clinton and myself was not sexual assault, although we now recognize that it constituted a gross abuse of power," Lewinsky wrote. Well, Mrs. Clinton begs to differ. Hillary insists that the most powerful man in the world having an affair with a 22-year-old intern was not an abuse of power because the intern was over 18.

Hillary Clinton speaks out in a new interview about her husband’s affair with Monica Lewinsky, saying the affair was not an abuse of power. @stephgosk has the latest. pic.twitter.com/5d4dtNHIM7 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 15, 2018 By this logic, nobody can abuse power in the workplace as long as their employees aren't teenagers. While it's unfair that women keep being asked to explain the sins of men, Hillary sounds so out-of-touch with the current moment, like Captain America when he emerged from his popsicle. Given everything the Democratic Party is going through with the #MeToo movement, it's really surprising to see Hillary Clinton answer questions about Bill Clinton/Monica Lewinsky like this https://t.co/Zy5HmQlZKs — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) October 15, 2018

Clinton was her 49-year-old boss (and POTUS) and @MonicaLewinsky was a 22-year-old intern. It *was* an abuse of power. This actually shouldn't be so hard.



Hillary isn't responsible for what her husband did, but she should be able to recognize it as an abuse of power. https://t.co/SQfECSwor2 — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) October 15, 2018 Hillary Diane, you should’ve just sat there and ordered your pantsuit https://t.co/2KxNWQJi8b — Ira (@ira) October 14, 2018 Your fave is problematic. Giphy It's insane that a sexual predator is president, but at least one isn't First Lady?

3. Donald Trump, because he said he'd donate $1 million to charity if Elizabeth Warren proved her Native American heritage, and Elizabeth Warren just proved her Native American heritage. Oh, and depending on who you ask, Elizabeth Warren. Getty, Shutterstock Rather than debate his political opponents on the merits of their ideas—something he is most certainly capable of—Trump calls them nicknames. Trump is particular proud of the fact that he calls Elizabeth Warren "Pocahontas," because she claimed to have Native American ancestry. "I will give you a million dollars to your favorite charity, paid for by Trump," Trump said in the third person, "if you take the test and it shows your an Indian."

Well, Senator Warren took the test, and it shows that she's an Indian. At least, a lil' bit. My family (including Fox News-watchers) sat together and talked about what they think of @realDonaldTrump’s attacks on our heritage. And yes, a famous geneticist analyzed my DNA and concluded that it contains Native American ancestry. pic.twitter.com/r3SNzP22f8 — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) October 15, 2018 Warren recruited a geneticist from Stanford University to analyze her genes, Professor Carlos Buntamante declared, "the facts suggest that you absolutely have Native American ancestry in your pedigree." Even though Trump likes to pretend that Warren claims tribal identity, she does not, in fact, claim tribal identity—just heritage. The Massachusetts senator also shared a report debunking the claim that Warren used her heritage to advance her career, as Sarah Huckabee Sanders alleges from the White House podium.

I get it: @realDonaldTrump is afraid of facts. But I’m not. And the facts are clear. A deep, independent investigation shows my background played no role in any job I got. https://t.co/LTQ6d1sMwM — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) October 15, 2018 Whether Warren being somewhere between 1/32nd and 1/1,024th Native American is enough for you to shift focus to her legislative record is up to you to decide. Many people see Warren engaging with Trump's attacks as a massive self-own. ironically, this is the actual whitest possible thing to have donehttps://t.co/9JPtPR00RQ — Countbert Dracuneko (@AlbertBurneko) October 15, 2018 Conservatives are insisting that the test proves she is insufficiently Native American and took the opportunity to make this about attacking trans people.

There is not a single issue on earth that conservatives won't contort themselves into a pretzel over in order to get in a dumb jab at trans people. pic.twitter.com/uHCFUEzt2b — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) October 15, 2018 Trump did not specify just how Native American Warren has to be, and now she wants him to pay up. By the way, @realDonaldTrump: Remember saying on 7/5 that you’d give $1M to a charity of my choice if my DNA showed Native American ancestry? I remember – and here's the verdict. Please send the check to the National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center: https://t.co/I6YQ9hf7Tv pic.twitter.com/J4gBamaeeo — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) October 15, 2018 Trump said that he didn't say what he said, so Warren re-shared the video of the president saying what he said. Having some memory problems, @realDonaldTrump? Should we call for a doctor?



Here’s something you won’t “forget,” Mr. President: You’re the least popular president in modern history & your allies will go down hard in the midterm elections. 22 days. Tick-tock, tick-tock. pic.twitter.com/53FV0HXGXX — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) October 15, 2018

In the most Florida Man story to happen outside the state of Florida, an Iowa Man ate a Tide Pod and then trashed his hospital room. Giphy The Omaha World-Herald reports that "Brandon McVay, 26, is charged with second-degree criminal mischief — a felony — and disorderly conduct in a place of business." McVay ate the laundry detergent and was then treated in the critical care unit. Per the World-Herald:

A nurse told the officer that McVay got out of his hospital bed and began breaking items in the room before he went into the hallway and destroyed more equipment. Staff said he “was yelling loudly while he was destroying items,” reports say. McVay is accused of destroying or damaging four computer systems by smashing or throwing them to the ground. The hallway was littered with broken keyboards, computer monitors and glass, police said. The estimated cost of the damage was more than $7,500. McVay was arrested and held at the hospital. I sure hope that the freakout is covered by his insurance.

People imagine that Eugenie is pissed. The announcement of Megan’s pregnancy so close to Princess Eugenie’s Wedding reminds me of that friends episode when Rachel says she’s gonna announce she’s pregnant on Monica’s wedding day. And then she is. — Lauren McAvoy (@LaurenMcAvoy) October 15, 2018 Wouldn’t ya be raging if you were Princess Eugenie, and Meghan and Harry took the spotlight away from you on your wedding day by announcing to the entire family that they’re having a baby 😳 #RoyalBaby — Breanne Christina (@HarleyHEELS_x) October 15, 2018 The other royals found out when Meghan told them at Eugenie’s wedding apparently.



That’s coming up drunkenly at Christmas in a few years. — Oliver Milne (@OliverMilne) October 15, 2018 Lol. Eugenie's mom, Fergie, is posting throwback pics of last Friday, as if to say "REMEMBER US!!!!"

